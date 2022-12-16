Remote Access to School Computer Labs for K-12 Students

Here’s why K-12 schools should enable students to remotely access computer labs from their own devices. Enhance your remote learning possibilities with Splashtop.

Many schools have been forced to adopt distance learning and hybrid schedules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students learning from home have to use their personal devices, or school provided devices (such as Chromebooks) to complete their classwork.

While many solutions can help students and teachers stay connected in remote learning environments, there are times when access to the school’s computer labs can’t be replaced.

School computer labs provide students with powerful computers that run specialized software applications. Students often don’t have these resources at home as software licenses can be expensive, and students’ laptops and other personal devices aren’t powerful enough to run certain apps.

This is especially important for Career Technical Education (CTE) courses that teach students how to use software programs for video editing, audio production, graphic design, 3D modeling, and more. Most students do not have the computers or software required to continue their CTE education from home.

So how can school districts and schools overcome this challenge?

Give Students Remote Access to School Computer Labs

With Splashtop for remote labs, K-12 schools can enable students to remotely access school computer labs from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. Students can use their personal devices, or school-provided devices to remotely connect to lab computers.

Once in a remote desktop session, the student will be able to see the school computer screen on their own device in real-time. They’ll be able to take control, open any file, and run any application as if they were sitting in front of the lab computer.

Students will be able to access and control any Windows or Mac computer from their own Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices. They’ll be able to run apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, any Microsoft Office app such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, AutoCAD, and more!

“We couldn’t provide all students with their own high-powered Mac desktop, so we wanted to provide a solution where they could connect remotely. We wanted to leverage our existing infrastructure… We’re prepared now whether students come in or not.” – Mats Holm, Lenawee Intermediate School District

Splashtop is easy to use for students and easy to deploy and manage for IT. School IT teams will be able to manage and group their users and computers from a centralized admin counsel.

Plus, Splashtop’s new schedule remote access feature gives IT admins the power to manage a schedule that allows individuals or groups of students to access school computers at pre-determined time slots.

Splashtop is also compatible with FERPA requirements! See the Splashtop FERPA Info Sheet.

Get Started with Splashtop for Remote Labs

