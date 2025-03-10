2024 Recap: Remote Access, Endpoint Management & Support Updates

In 2024, we've made remarkable advancements in elevating our high-performance remote access, endpoint management and support capabilities, with a strong emphasis on security and operational efficiency for IT teams.
Professionals across industries—such as education, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and hospitality—continue to derive exceptional value from our innovations. Let’s explore the powerful features we've introduced this year:
Endpoint Monitoring and Management
Endpoint Management Dashboard
With the release of our new actionable endpoint management dashboard, our web console now provides IT teams with a centralized view to efficiently monitor endpoints, track threats, and manage updates, enhancing visibility and security. Its user-friendly design and real-time insights streamline workflows, saving time and improving overall IT management.
Since the release of our dashboard, we have continued to add/improve widgets for our users. This includes a new operating system and Streamer version widget, allowing users to access detailed OS information with pre-filtered data and build details, and an endpoint security widget for detailed insights into your security environment.
Drag-and-drop and show/hide functionality for widgets allow you to tailor the dashboard to your preferred view.
Policy Framework
To meet the growing demand for comprehensive endpoint management, endpoint policies now streamline the process of managing settings for many computers with centralized policy control and cover various configurations to apply seamlessly across endpoints.
Create and assign policies for managing third-party software patches, streamer settings, and more. Future enhancements include OS patch management, alerting, and scripting.
Third Party Patch Management
Our brand-new third-party patching capability enables IT teams to easily monitor and manage updates for popular software from a centralized console, ensuring systems stay secure and up to date with flexible, automated or manual patching options, all directly from the Splashtop web console.
Windows OS Patch Management Improvements
We have enhanced our operating system patching capabilities to enable IT teams to set patching policies for their entire team, allowing them to manage updates for popular Windows devices with minimal user intervention.
We also made enhancements to manage updates on Windows 10 and 11 devices.
Service Desk
Background Actions
Significantly reduce end-user interruptions by performing critical tasks in the background without taking control of the remote computer. See all running apps and processes and end them using the Remote Task Manager. View and edit the Windows registry. View the installed devices and enable/disable them, just like the Windows Device Manager. Use the Service Manager to see active services and control their startup behavior.
Advanced Reporting Capabilities
Tailored for larger organizations, this feature includes session stats, user access reports, and concurrent usage charts. Monitor sessions by computer, user ID, and duration.
PIN Code Widget
You can now embed a 6-digit PIN code widget on your website to streamline support access. This gives additional connection capabilities for technicians needing to tailor the experience to clients of all tech experience levels, enhancing efficiency and user experience.
Schedule Support Sessions
Schedule support sessions with reminders and calendar integration (Outlook, Google Calendar) directly through the Splashtop web console, enhancing efficiency and the user experience, ensuring both the technician and the client are prepared for their remote session.
More Granular Controls and Reporting Improvements
We introduced more granular control, reporting improvements, and additional features for better session management and compliance tracking.
Remote Access
Unified Architecture
All core Splashtop products are now unified on one platform, simplifying licensing, upgrades, and plan management. Our users now can experience a better trial and onboarding experience, clear remote access and support licensing, and an easier purchase and upgrade process.
Splashtop Connector
We now have SSH support for Splashtop Connector that enables secure, remote command-line access to Linux and Unix servers, allowing IT teams to manage systems, troubleshoot issues, and perform administrative tasks efficiently without needing a direct network connection.
Linux Improvements
Splashtop's enhanced Linux support introduces key features that improve functionality, security, and compliance. Users can now utilize remote print and remote microphone capabilities during sessions, enhancing productivity. The new FIPS mode ensures compliance with stringent security standards, while idle user logout boosts security by preventing unauthorized access.
Additional features like USB redirection, file transfer, and copy/paste management offer more control and flexibility for seamless remote access, all while offering closer parity to our other supported operating systems.
1 User on Multiple Teams
One user can now belong to multiple Splashtop teams, so instead of having to create a separate Splashtop account with a separate email address to join a friend or employer’s Splashtop team, you can now join both using the same email address and switch at the click of a button.
1 User on Multiple Groups
Assigning users to multiple groups within a team in Splashtop enhances organization and flexibility, enabling more precise access control and streamlined management across various projects or departments.
Password Policy Support
IT Administrators can now set password change policies, including frequency and length requirements, for enhanced security. The ability to set up a password change policy enhances security by enforcing regular password updates and ensuring stronger password requirements, helping organizations maintain compliance and reduce the risk of unauthorized access.
QUIC Connection Support
Splashtop now supports end-to-end connection using QUIC protocol to help improve remote connection performance. This helps improve remote connections and ensures faster, more reliable, and secure end-to-end connections by reducing latency, improving performance over unstable networks, and providing robust encryption for enhanced data protection.
2024 Wrap-Up
2024 has been a landmark year for Splashtop, with transformative innovations that empower IT teams and professionals across industries. From advanced endpoint management tools to enhanced remote access capabilities, we’ve made it easier than ever to streamline workflows, bolster security, and achieve operational excellence.
Ready to experience the power of Splashtop for yourself? Learn more about Splashtop or start your free trial today and take your IT management and remote access to the next level.