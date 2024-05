Joseph Khalifa

Product Marketing Associate

As a Product Marketing Associate at Splashtop, Joseph Khalifa has a passion for combining his technical knowledge with marketing to help share the latest advancements in remote access solutions. Joseph’s daily use of Splashtop helps him to engage and collaborate with team members around the world seamlessly, while staying productive. Outside of Splashtop, Joseph enjoys photography, all things tech, and spending time with his dog, Buddy.