Sometimes you need IT support quickly, but you didn’t pre-install a remote support agent on your device. In these cases, how can you still get the remote support you need when you need it?
On-demand remote support is possible and can help employees and end users get the assistance and troubleshooting they need, without requiring software to be deployed in advance across devices. So let’s look at the “no pre-install” approach to remote support, what it can and can’t do, and how to find the best option for your IT support.
What does “no pre-install” on-demand support mean?
“No pre-install” on-demand support is any remote support tool that doesn’t require advanced deployment across endpoints before the support request happens. This can take a few forms, including browser-based remote support or a one-time executable that’s only downloaded and run during the support session, rather than leaving a persistent agent behind.
There are many reasons why users may need on-demand support. For instance, first-time users may need help before they’ve had a chance to install a client, contractors may need support while working for a company, or customers may need remote technical support when they call a company’s IT team. On-demand support is also common in Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) environments, where users prefer not to have agents installed on their personal devices.
Some people use “install” to mean “download.” In this article, “no pre-install” means no advance deployment across devices. Some of the most effective on-demand support options still use a download-and-run step at the time of support.
What are the main ways to provide on-demand support without pre-installing software?
So, how can end users receive remote support without pre-installing software on their devices? There are two main ways to receive on-demand support: browser-based and download-and-run.
Browser-based on-demand support
Browser-based support, as the name suggests, is a remote support session launched from a web browser. Users can access a web page and quickly connect with the support agent, sharing their screen (and sometimes basic controls) to receive assistance as needed.
This is commonly used for basic troubleshooting, walkthroughs, and guidance for minor issues. However, it has limitations that make it less suitable for more complex tasks. Browser-based support can be constrained by operating systems, device permissions, and browser capabilities, so it’s not 100% reliable.
Download-and-run on-demand support
For slightly more consistent and reliable on-demand support, users can download a small program during support. This lets them launch remote support without pre-deploying an agent, though it still requires a download. (Note that this is different from deploying a persistent agent on the device in advance, and the program is just used for a one-and-done session.)
Download-and-run support is preferable when users need hands-on troubleshooting and a more consistent remote-control experience. It’s more robust than browser-based support.
Pre-installed agent for unattended access
While the focus here is on remote support that doesn’t require a pre-installed agent, it’s also worth noting that pre-installed agents can be used for persistent access to unattended remote devices. This helps IT teams provide ongoing maintenance and remote troubleshooting for devices even when they are unattended.
What is the most effective method for quick on-demand support without pre-install?
When you need IT support to fix an issue quickly and don’t have an agent pre-installed, download-and-run is typically the most effective approach for on-demand support.
Download-and-run support typically provides a more consistent, reliable, and robust troubleshooting experience than browser-based support. This helps IT agents resolve issues more efficiently, improving the first-contact resolution rate and reducing repeat tickets. Additionally, while it may still require a download, download-and-run support lets users launch support sessions quickly without deploying agents across endpoints.
While browser-based on-demand support has its uses, especially for basic troubleshooting and walkthroughs, most on-demand sessions will benefit most from download-and-run support.
If you need reliable hands-on troubleshooting in one session and downloads are allowed, download-and-run on-demand support is usually the most effective approach.
What should you look for in an on-demand support solution that does not require pre-installation?
Given the uses and benefits of agentless on-demand remote support, how can you find the best solution for your business? There are several factors to consider when comparing solutions, but if you keep these key points in mind, you’ll be able to find one that suits your business needs best.
1. How fast can a user join a session?
When users need on-demand support, they don’t want to jump through hoops and follow multiple complex steps. Consider how easy it is for users to launch a remote session, and how clear the instructions are. A good solution should be user-friendly and work well, even for first-time users.
2. Can you actually fix an issue in one session?
One of the most important aspects of a remote support tool is its ability to help IT agents resolve issues the first time around. On-demand support should provide reliable connectivity and controls, and maintain session stability if a device restarts. Agents should have the tools they need to handle common troubleshooting workflows and resolve issues in one place, rather than switching between tools.
3. Will it work in locked-down environments?
Remote support is useless if it can’t connect to the end user. On-demand support should work across environments with only a few common OS permissions prompts that non-admin users can grant. This ensures the solution can work around network constraints, without causing friction or hitting permission blocks.
4. Does it meet security and governance expectations?
IT compliance isn’t optional, and businesses often have strict industry and government security standards they must meet. It’s essential to find a solution that supports your governance requirements, including user consent for attended access, technician authentication and access controls, and reliable logging for internal documentation and audits.
How does Splashtop provide quick on-demand support?
When you want on-demand support, you need a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly solution. Splashtop Remote Support is designed for fast, on-demand support without needing pre-deployment, empowering IT teams to reliably assist and troubleshoot users with remote access from any device.
How on-demand support with Splashtop works
Launching a remote support session with Splashtop is easy; all it takes is a few quick steps between the technician and end user:
The technician directs the user to the Splashtop SOS download page (or sends an invite message with the link).
The user downloads the Splashtop SOS app (a one-time executable used for the session) and launches it.
The SOS app generates a 9-digit code, which the user shares with the technician.
The technician opens the Splashtop Business app on their device and chooses the SOS connect flow.
The technician enters the user’s 9-digit code to start the remote connection.
From there, the remote session begins. The technician can perform hands-on troubleshooting with the same ease and convenience as if the remote device were right in front of them, enabling a fast, effective support experience. The session ends when either party disconnects or exits, keeping the end user’s device secure.
Does the SOS app need to be installed?
The Splashtop SOS app is a download-and-run executable, so it does require a download at the time of support. However, it does not need to be deployed as a persistent agent in advance, and the device cannot be accessed again unless the user runs the SOS app and shares a new code. Once the SOS app is closed, access stops and the session ends. If the user downloaded the SOS app file for the session, they can delete it afterward.
Why this is effective in real support environments
Splashtop can be launched in just a few steps by the end user; they download and run the SOS app, then share the code it displays. This is a simple process that works over phone, chat, or email, making it easy to start a support session quickly.
Due to its ease of use, Splashtop doesn’t require pre-deployment, so first-time devices and customer devices can use it at a moment’s notice. At the same time, it offers a suite of tools and capabilities to help agents resolve issues on the first call, making it more robust than browser-only support.
With this combination of ease of use and effectiveness, Splashtop is a powerful, efficient solution for IT teams and other support environments of all sizes.
Try Splashtop for fast on-demand support
When you need fast and powerful on-demand remote support, Splashtop is the way to go. With Splashtop’s download-and-run support, IT agents can effectively assist end users at a moment’s notice, providing faster time-to-support without needing to pre-deploy software.
Remote support doesn’t have to require complex setups or pre-installed agents, nor do you have to sacrifice quality and efficiency for ease of use. All it takes is a reliable, powerful solution, and you can launch efficient remote sessions with all the tools agents need to provide great support.
