Network Access Control (NAC): Benefits, Types & Limitations

Organizations want to keep their networks secure, and that means precisely controlling who can connect. This is frequently done via Network Access Control (NAC), which allows only authorized users and devices to connect.
However, in a world of remote and hybrid work, NAC faces new challenges and limitations. How can users access the data and tools they need and work remotely from their devices of choice when access is restricted?
Fortunately, there is a solution. Remote work solutions can overcome the limitations of NAC by providing secure and flexible remote access, removing the complexity of a traditional Network Access Control without compromising safety.
What is Network Access Control (NAC)?
Network Access Control is a tool that restricts access to networks and resources for users and devices based on rules set by IT. This helps keep unauthorized users out without adding excessive restrictions on existing users and is an important part of Zero Trust Security strategies.
For instance, when a new employee joins a company and the IT department creates their account information, they can add that account to the list of approved users. The new employee will then be able to log in and access the company network without difficulty. However, if someone without an authorized account tries to access the same network, they’ll be locked out.
How NAC Protects Networks from Unauthorized Access?
Network Access Control protects networks by limiting access to authorized users. Keeping unverified, unauthorized users out of the company’s network significantly reduces risks and keeps bad actors away from company data.
NAC uses multiple security mechanisms to keep intruders out. These include:
Device authentication that ensures only recognized devices are allowed to connect to the network
User identity verification to ensure the users connecting are who they say they are and have the proper authorization
Policy lifecycle management and enforcement to enforce policies across the company
Guest networking access so guests can register for temporary access, including guest authentication, sponsoring, and management
Incidence response to enforce security policies across machines and minimize potential network threats
Bidirectional integration with other security and network solutions to keep security features and user access in alignment
Together, these regulations and features prevent unauthorized access, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and insider threats.
Types of Network Access Control
There are multiple types of Network Access Control, each of which can work differently or use distinct controls. Which one works best will vary across organizations, so it’s important to know what best matches your business needs.
Different types of NAC include:
Pre-Admission vs Post-Admission NAC
One of the biggest ways Network Access Controls can vary is whether they’re pre- or post-admission NAC.
Pre-admission NAC validates security policies before access is granted. The user requests to connect, and the network control grants them access if they can verify their identity. Basically, they connect once and have access wherever they need it.
Post-admission NAC, on the other hand, monitors devices and users and actively requires verification whenever a user tries to enter a different area of the network. It provides more restrictive access, so users have less free reign.
Agent-Based vs Agentless NAC
There’s also the question of whether to use agent-based or agentless NAC.
Agent-based NAC requires installing a software agent on every device that connects to the network. This is used to verify identities, check for security updates, and ensure security compliance before the device can connect, which allows organizations to set specific access policies and monitor the device’s security while it’s connected.
However, it also means installing and maintaining software agents on every device, which can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, not to mention it may restrict certain devices if they don’t support the software agent.
Agentless NAC, on the other hand, relies on network-level authentication protocols instead of software agents. This doesn’t require installing and maintaining software on any devices, which is beneficial for larger organizations or those with limited IT resources. However, it also makes it harder to enforce security policies across individual devices, especially in a BYOD environment.
On-Premises vs Cloud-Based NAC
There’s also the question of whether to use an on-premises or cloud solution.
On-premises NAC uses components and infrastructure owned by and hosted at the company. This gives the organization more direct control, but it also requires a dedicated IT staff for support and troubleshooting and can be more difficult to update and scale.
Cloud-based NAC, on the other hand, is a hosted solution from a provider. This makes it easier to scale and provides users with remote control over their permissions and protocols. As it’s available at a recurring monthly price, it tends to be more affordable than on-premises setups.
Key Benefits of Network Access Control
While NAC is a powerful tool for keeping unauthorized users out, it’s important to understand all the benefits therein. Good security provides multiple benefits to organizations, including:
Enhancing cyber security by keeping bad actors at bay
Ensuring regulatory compliance with standards like HIPAA, GDPR, PCI-DSS, and more
Improving network monitoring by improving visibility
Enabling secure bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) management by controlling device access and enforcing security policies
Network Access Control is also helpful for enterprises, which typically have larger workforces to manage, more complex tech stacks, and multiple vendors. NAC makes it easier to manage third-party vendor access, as well as protect IOT and BYOD devices by requiring users to verify their identities before connecting. This not only keeps threats out of the network but also limits the movement of any that do manage to break in.
Network Access Control vs. Remote Access: Complementary or Competing Solutions?
Now that we understand what Network Access Control is, we come to the question of remote access. Can remote access solutions and NAC work together, or do they step on each others’ metaphorical toes?
NAC strictly controls access to a network by only allowing authorized users and devices to access it. Remote access, on the other hand, enables secure connectivity to specific devices so that offsite employees can work from anywhere seamlessly by accessing their in-office workstations.
As a result, NAC and remote access can work together and complement each other. A remote access solution like Splashtop allows remote workers and contractors to access their work computer, rather than connecting to the network itself. This enhances security as the remote worker isn't connected to the whole company network, thus limiting their exposure.
Remote access also helps IT teams support remote employees and third-party contractors who need assistance but, even if they don't have network access. IT agents can use a remote support solution like Splashtop to remotely access the end users' devices without making them connect to the company network. As a result, IT teams can seamlessly provide the necessary support even if the devices aren’t managed or authorized for the business’ network.
You can even improve security further with a zero-trust solution like Splashtop Secure Workspace. This restricts access to resources based on user identity, role, device, and network context, so only authorized users are allowed to connect, and only for a set amount of time. This empowers organizations to enforce default-deny policies and provides Just-in-Time access with Remote Privileged Access Management, adding another layer of security and authentication for anyone trying to access files and data.
Why Traditional NAC Struggles in Remote Work Environments
With all that said, Network Access Control can make remote work more challenging. It can be difficult to manage device authentication for remote employees, and organizations can’t control their employees’ home network security.
Additionally, companies using on-premises NAC may find it difficult to apply their on-premises solution to a cloud environment, which makes managing remote security far more complex.
Companies must find a way to secure personal devices for remote employees. Fortunately, there are solutions, as secure remote access technology can enable employees to access their work safely from anywhere.
How Splashtop Ensures Secure Remote Access Without NAC Complexity
Splashtop is a remote access solution built with security in mind. Splashtop uses several advanced security features, such as multi-factor authentication and remote access notifications to keep devices and accounts safe, no matter where a user works. Additionally, each remote session leverages end-to-end encryption to ensure data remains secure.
This makes Splashtop compliant with a wide range of industry and government standards, including GDPR, SOC 2, CCPA, and more. It also supports HIPAA, PCI, and FERPA needs, making it a secure choice across industries.
Even if you protect your network with NAC, Splashtop can provide a simple and efficient security solution for remote and hybrid workers. You can eliminate the complexity of NAC deployment and management while ensuring your remote workers can safely connect to their work computers anytime, anywhere, and on any device.
