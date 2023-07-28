Leveraging USB Device Redirection for Seamless Remote Work

As the modern work environment continues to evolve, the need for effective and seamless remote work solutions has never been more crucial. If you're a creative professional, power user, or even a gaming enthusiast, the ability to work or play from any location is a significant advantage.

However, this often requires more than just the ability to remotely access workstations. Creative pros and power users often need the ability to utilize additional devices while accessing their remote computers.

Splashtop is a leader in remote desktop solutions designed to bridge this gap and deliver an unmatched remote work experience. With features like high-performance 60 fps remote access, the security you can trust, and additional functionalities tailored to creative pros and gamers, Splashtop ensures that distance is no barrier to productivity or entertainment.

One of the key features that sets Splashtop apart is USB Device Redirection. Available in the Splashtop Business Access Performance and Splashtop Enterprise packages, this feature enables users to redirect a USB device from their local computer to the remote computer.

Whether it's a smart card, a security key, a gaming controller, a printer, or an HID device, with Splashtop's USB Device Redirection, the redirected device works as if it's plugged directly into the remote computer.

In this blog, we'll explore in detail what USB Device Redirection is, how it works, and how you can leverage it for a seamless remote work experience.

Understanding USB Device Redirection

USB Device Redirection is a powerful feature that allows a local USB device to be accessed from a remote computer as if it were directly connected to that remote machine. With Splashtop's advanced remote desktop solutions, this functionality is just a few clicks away.

How It Works

When a USB device is plugged into your local computer, it's typically recognized and accessible only by the local system. However, with USB Device Redirection, Splashtop makes it possible to "redirect" the inputs of this device to your remote computer.

The process behind this is straightforward. When you enable USB Device Redirection, the Splashtop software identifies the local USB device and creates a virtual version of it on the remote computer. All the operations and data exchanges that would normally occur between the local computer and the USB device are then routed to the remote computer in real-time.

Key Benefits and Uses

USB Device Redirection provides numerous benefits, especially for those working in specific roles:

Creative Professionals : Artists, graphic designers, and other creative professionals often rely on specialized USB devices like graphics tablets, 3D mice, and photographic equipment. With USB Device Redirection, they can utilize these devices from any location, maintaining their creative workflow uninterrupted.

Power Users : Whether it's accessing files from a USB drive, printing to a local printer, or utilizing a security key for software licensing, power users will find countless applications for USB Device Redirection.

Gaming enthusiasts: With the ability to redirect gaming controllers, gamers can enjoy their favorite games on their powerful home systems, even when they're on the go.

Leveraging USB Device Redirection for Different Scenarios

USB Device Redirection isn't just a neat trick—it's a powerful tool that opens up a wide range of possibilities for remote work and play. Here, we will explore some real-world examples of how USB Device Redirection can be used to its full potential across different tasks and roles.

HID Devices

HID devices, or Human Interface Devices, include a broad range of peripherals like keyboards, mice, and digitizer tablets. Media and entertainment pros often rely on specialized HID devices for their work. With USB Device Redirection, they can use these devices with their remote computers, ensuring that their creativity isn't hindered by their location.

Printers

Need to print an important document from your remote computer to a local printer? With Splashtop's USB Device Redirection, this is a breeze. Simply connect your printer to your local computer, enable USB redirection, and you can print directly from the remote computer as if the printer was connected there.

Smart Cards and Security Keys

In a world where digital security is of utmost importance, many organizations and software applications use smart cards or security keys for authentication and access control. Splashtop's USB Device Redirection allows these to be redirected to your remote computer, enabling you to maintain high levels of security even when you're away from your primary workstation.

Gaming Controllers

For gaming enthusiasts, being away from your home system can often mean compromising on the gaming experience. With USB Device Redirection, you can plug your favorite gaming controller into your local device and redirect it to your powerful home system. Whether you're playing a fast-paced action game or a strategic RPG, you'll be able to play as if you're sitting right in front of your home computer.

Splashtop's Advanced Performance Solutions

Splashtop’s robust solutions transcend beyond just USB Device Redirection. Designed for gaming enthusiasts, creative professionals, and power users, the Splashtop Business Access Performance package delivers a superior remote desktop experience. Some of the key features include:

4:4:4 Color Mode : This delivers the highest level of color accuracy and image clarity, which is critical for tasks like graphic design and video editing.

Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings : With high audio bitrates, users can hear the audio from their remote computer in top-notch quality.

Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet : Use your stylus on your local device to control your remote computer in real-time.

Microphone Passthrough: Use your local microphone as the input to your remote computer.

This package is perfect for users seeking advanced performance capabilities from their remote access software.

Additionally, the Splashtop Enterprise package is an all-in-one remote access and support solution that comes with the same features and remote work-enhancing abilities found in Splashtop Business Access Performance. But, it also comes with additional remote support and endpoint management features for IT teams.

Whether you're an individual user or part of a larger organization, Splashtop's advanced performance and enterprise solutions are designed to meet your needs. These offerings, coupled with features like USB Device Redirection, offer a comprehensive, reliable, and efficient remote work environment.

Get Started with Splashtop

The future of work is undeniably remote, and the tools we use need to reflect this shift. As we've seen throughout this post, Splashtop's USB Device Redirection feature has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach remote work and play. By effectively "transporting" your local USB devices to your remote computer, Splashtop breaks down yet another barrier to seamless remote operation.

As we continue to navigate the remote work landscape, leveraging these advanced functionalities will be key to maintaining productivity and enhancing the overall remote work experience.

You can start a free trial of Splashtop Business Access Performance now to see for yourself how it can enhance your remote work experience.

