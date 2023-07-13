Splashtop for Remote VFX
Seamless remote access for creatives working on high-definition visual effects, animation, motion graphics and more
Empower Your VFX Workflow with Splashtop
Experience High Performance
Splashtop provides high-definition remote access to your VFX tools with an unrivaled level of detail and responsiveness. Experience virtually no latency, as you create and manipulate visual effects like you would on your office workstation no matter where you’re working from.
Prioritize Security
Splashtop understands the importance of your creative assets in VFX work. Our robust security features, including 256-bit AES encryption, two-step verification, and device authentication, ensure the utmost protection of your projects and data.
Benefit from Exceptional Customer Support
Our dedicated customer support team at Splashtop is ready to assist you at every step of your VFX journey. We're committed to providing immediate, efficient help to ensure your remote access experience is smooth and productive.
Enjoy Ease of Use
Splashtop's intuitive interface makes remote access to your VFX tools a breeze. With our seamless screen sharing and real-time collaboration tools, you can easily work with your team, review content instantly, and make collective decisions, no matter where you are.
Why Choose Splashtop for VFX?
Splashtop is an ideal solution for an industry that thrives on detail, precision, and high-quality visual delivery. Securely access VFX tools and collaborate with your team from any location, ensuring an uninterrupted creative process.
Find the Right Solution for You
Recommended
Business Access Performance
The ultimate remote access solution for VFX professionals, Splashtop Business Access Performance offers 4:4:4 color mode for accurate color rendering, high fidelity audio for perfect sound effects, and extensive peripheral support for remote stylus and drawing tablets, perfect for detailed VFX creations.
Enterprise
Ideal for large VFX studios, Splashtop Enterprise offers single sign-on for effortless access, granular permissions for controlled content creation, scheduled access to streamline VFX workflows, Android/IoT unattended access for remote equipment management, and consolidated licensing that covers remote work, IT management, and support.
Features You'll Love
4:4:4 Color
4:4:4 color mode means all color components have the same sampling rate, meaning you’ll get the best color accuracy and image clarity.
Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet
Use your stylus on your local device to control your remote computer in real-time.
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.
4k Streaming
Stream in 4K resolution for precise detail work.
High Frame Rates
Experience smooth animations during remote sessions with high frame rates.
From Our Happy Customers
After trying multiple solutions to enable remote filmmaking, we chose Splashtop. The fast connection, HD quality, 4K streaming and advanced security features really impressed us.
Light Chaser Animation Studios
From Our Happy Customers
We often work with temporary staff, so the ability to manage users sold us on Splashtop. We have to securely manage all our staff accounts to prevent information leakage.
It was also appealing to be able to create high-quality content from anywhere, without being limited by physical location.
Shin'nosuke Suzuki, Executive Officer and General Manager of Technical Management at Khara, Inc.
