Splashtop for Remote Post-Production and Production
Seamless access to high-resolution video editing, CGI, and post-production software from anywhere, any device
Empower Your Post-Production with Splashtop
Experience High Performance
Splashtop delivers seamless, high-definition remote access to your production and post-production tools. Work with industry-leading video editing suites, CGI software, and sound editing tools with the same level of detail and responsiveness as if you were sitting right at your workstation.
Prioritize Security
In the world of production and post-production, your creative assets are precious. Splashtop provides robust security measures, including 256-bit AES encryption, two-step verification, and device authentication, ensuring the protection of your data and your projects.
Dedicated Customer Support
Splashtop stands by you at every step of your production journey. Our committed customer support team is always ready to assist you, making sure your remote access experience is smooth, efficient, and productive.
Enjoy Ease of Use
Splashtop's intuitive design makes it easy to access your high-performance workstations remotely. With features like screen sharing and real-time collaboration tools, directing your team's edits, reviewing content instantly, and making collective decisions become seamless, no matter where you are.
Why Choose Splashtop for Post-Production and Production?
Efficiency, collaboration, and cost-effectiveness are key to successful post-production processes. That’s why Splashtop is the top choice for many professionals in the film, television, and commercial production industries. Splashtop’s high-performance remote access software makes it possible for you to securely access your workstations and utilize high-end production software from anywhere, at any time.
Find the Right Solution for You
Recommended
Business Access Performance
SBA Performance is the ultimate remote access solution for production and post-production professionals, delivering superior AV sync, 4:4:4 color mode for precise color grading, high fidelity audio for detailed sound editing, and extensive peripheral support like remote stylus and drawing tablets, ideal for precise video edits and graphic designs.
Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop Enterprise is ideal for large production and post-production studios, offering single sign-on for easy access, granular permissions for controlled content editing, scheduled access to streamline production workflows, Android/IoT unattended access for remote equipment management, and consolidated licensing that covers remote work, IT endpoint management, and support.
Features You'll Love
Robust File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.
4:4:4 Color
Experience true color accuracy with 4:4:4 Color Mode, crucial for high-quality video editing and post-production work.
Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings
Ensure optimal audio quality during remote editing sessions with our Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings.
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet
Work naturally on your projects using your stylus and drawing tablet, with Splashtop's unique remote support.
Microphone Passthrough
Ensure clear communication and audio capture during remote sessions with our Microphone Passthrough feature.
From Our Happy Customers
I want to stress – Splashtop is so secure! We’re working with an intangible, digital, valuable piece of content that will eventually get distributed across theaters, traditional broadcast, cable or OTT (over-the-top) media services like Netflix. If that content gets out before its actual commercial launch, we have a huge problem.
Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio
From Our Happy Customers
Now creatives can push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration as they perform tasks like video editing and AV synchronization while also accessing shared storage and other hardware they need, remotely (with Splashtop)
Head of Partner Relations, Adobe Video
From Our Happy Customers
Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to work seamlessly and productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote friendly workplace.
Director of Business Alliance and Partnership, Wacom
From Our Happy Customers
