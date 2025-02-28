Splashtop Remote Access Performance
The ultimate remote desktop solution for gaming, creative professionals, and power users
Why Choose Splashtop?
- Easy access from any device
- High-performance 60 fps remote access
- Security you can trust
- Additional features for creative pros & gaming
Maximize Your Remote Access Performance with Splashtop
For Advanced Performance
Remote Access Performance
Experience 4:4:4 color, high fidelity audio, and more
Starting at $13/month
Billed annually at $149
Volume License Discounts
4-9 users save 20%
10+ users save 25%
For Additional Security and Manageability
Enterprise
All-in-one remote access and support with:
SSO integration
Granular permission
Scheduled access
Technician licenses for your support team
Top Features
4:4:4 Color Mode
4:4:4 color mode means all color components have the same sampling rate, meaning you’ll get the best color accuracy and image clarity.
Ultra-High Audio Fidelity Settings
Hear the audio from the remote computer on your local device in the best quality, featuring high audio bitrates (256k/384k).
USB Device Redirection
Redirect a USB device (smart card, security key, gaming controller, printer, HID device) from your local computer to the remote computer. The redirected device works just like it's plugged in to the remote computer.
Remote Stylus and Drawing Tablet
Use your stylus on your local device to control your remote computer in real-time.
Microphone Passthrough
Use your local microphone as the input to your remote computer.
Everything in Splashtop Remote Access Pro
Get all the top remote desktop features including multi-to-multi monitor support, file transfer, chat, secure user & device management, remote reboot & wake-on-LAN, and more!
What Sets Splashtop Apart from Other Remote Access Solutions?
Broad Device Support
Quickly remote into Windows, Mac and Linux computers or virtual machines from any computer or mobile device (including tablets and Chromebooks).
Reliable Performance Up to 60fps
Experience consistent high performance that enables 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming), 4:4:4 color, high fidelity audio, and low latency.
Collaboration
Remotely access multiple monitors and software programs connected to your workstation even when you’re on the road.
Support You Can Count On
Get back on track fast with our email, chat, and live phone support. No hidden phone numbers, no automated agents, and no long hold times.
Your Workstations Are Now Accessible From Anywhere
Remotely access your workstations yet still feel as if you were sitting in front of them. Splashtop Remote Access Performance is ideal for media & entertainment professionals, and can be used for graphic design, animation, VFX, video/audio editing and production, broadcast, architecture, game development, and more!
Securely connect to your computers from any device with a tool that’s powerful enough to give you an in-person, real-time experience.