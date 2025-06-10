Intune Enterprise App Management Alternative: Splashtop AEM

Managing applications across an organization’s device fleet is one of the most critical responsibilities for modern IT teams. With security threats, software vulnerabilities, and device diversity on the rise, organizations require robust tools that extend beyond basic deployment, offering real-time visibility and automated patching.
Microsoft Intune’s Enterprise App Management feature is designed to simplify the deployment and version control of Win32 applications through a curated app catalog. However, it comes with notable limitations in automation, platform coverage, and depth of insight.
That’s where Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) comes in. As a powerful alternative to Microsoft Intune’s Enterprise App Management, Splashtop AEM provides IT teams with a comprehensive solution that includes automated patching and real-time vulnerability monitoring.
Whether you're looking to streamline software maintenance or reduce your attack surface, Splashtop AEM delivers far more than basic app deployment, making it the ideal alternative for today’s enterprise environments.
What is Microsoft Intune Enterprise App Management?
Microsoft Intune Enterprise App Management is a premium capability included in the Microsoft Intune Suite add-on, designed to simplify the deployment and management of select third-party applications on Windows devices. It provides IT administrators with access to a curated catalog of prepackaged Win32 applications that can be deployed with minimal configuration. These applications come with built-in installation commands, detection rules, and minimum version settings to help standardize deployment across an organization.
Enterprise App Management is intended to streamline app deployment by removing the need for custom packaging or scripting. IT teams can select an application from the catalog and publish it to users or devices directly through the Intune admin center. For supported apps, administrators can also track available updates and configure policies to ensure devices meet minimum version requirements.
However, because it is part of a premium add-on, Enterprise App Management comes at an additional cost and is limited in scope. It focuses exclusively on Win32 apps, supports only Windows devices, and does not automatically deploy updates. For organizations managing diverse environments or seeking more proactive and automated app and patch management, these limitations can create operational bottlenecks and increase security risk.
Key Limitations of Intune Enterprise App Management
While Microsoft Intune Enterprise App Management offers a simplified way to deploy applications on Windows devices, it falls short in several areas that matter to modern IT teams, particularly those managing diverse environments, high security standards, and large fleets of devices. Below are some of the most notable limitations.
1. Limited Software Application Catalog
The prepackaged catalog available through Enterprise App Management includes a relatively small list of third-party Win32 applications. While Microsoft is gradually expanding this list, it remains narrow compared to what most organizations actually use. There's also no native support for in-house or custom-built applications, forcing IT teams to fall back on manual packaging or additional tools to manage those apps.
2. No Automatic Patching or Update Deployment
Enterprise App Management surfaces update availability, but it doesn’t handle the actual patching process. For apps that don’t self-update, IT teams must manually package and deploy new versions using supersession. This slows down response times and increases the workload on administrators, especially in fast-moving threat environments where patch speed is critical.
3. Windows-Only Support
Enterprise App Management is designed strictly for Win32 apps on Windows devices. It does not support macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, or Chromebook platforms. For organizations with BYOD policies, cross-platform teams, or hybrid infrastructures, this limitation creates serious visibility and coverage gaps.
4. Reactive Rather Than Proactive
While the tool provides some insight into app version compliance, it lacks real-time patch visibility, vulnerability mapping, or automated remediation. There's no built-in prioritization based on CVE severity or device risk. IT teams are left reacting to issues instead of proactively managing threats.
Why Splashtop AEM is the Ideal Alternative to Intune Enterprise App Management
For organizations seeking a more dynamic, secure, and scalable approach to application and patch management, Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers a compelling alternative to Microsoft Intune Enterprise App Management. Rather than simply delivering prepackaged applications, Splashtop AEM provides full lifecycle control, combining real-time patch deployment, comprehensive software inventory, and built-in vulnerability insights across multiple platforms.
1. Real-Time, Automated Patch Management
Splashtop AEM eliminates the manual steps required by Intune’s application management. It continuously monitors your endpoints and automatically applies patches to operating systems, third-party apps, and even custom-built software. IT teams can push critical updates instantly, schedule patches by policy, or remediate based on detected threats, all without scripting or packaging.
2. Comprehensive Software Inventory
Splashtop AEM provides complete visibility into installed applications across your environment. Admins can:
Filter by vendor, version, install date, device group, and more
Identify outdated or unauthorized software
Create actionable reports tied to patch and vulnerability status
3. Built-in Vulnerability Management
In addition to patch deployment, Splashtop AEM maps known vulnerabilities to CVEs, allowing IT teams to:
Prioritize remediation by severity and exploitability
View affected devices and patch status at a glance
Act immediately on high-risk exposures from one console
This proactive model goes beyond version control to help reduce real-world attack surfaces.
4. Unified Endpoint Control
With one console for inventory, patching, scripting, and vulnerability management, Splashtop AEM eliminates the need for separate point solutions. IT teams can perform 1-to-many actions, like bulk software installs, remote scripts, and device restarts, while maintaining a real-time view of device health and compliance.
Enhance Your Microsoft Intune Environment with Splashtop AEM
For organizations already using Microsoft Intune for device policy enforcement and Windows app deployment, Splashtop AEM serves as a powerful extension, filling the operational gaps Intune leaves behind.
While Intune handles enrollment, policy, and select application distribution well within Microsoft ecosystems, many IT teams still struggle with:
Lack of real-time patching for third-party and custom apps
No built-in vulnerability assessment
Limited visibility into patch compliance
A Windows-only scope for application management
Splashtop AEM seamlessly integrates into your existing environment to close these gaps, giving you:
Automated patching workflows that handle third-party and custom apps, without repackaging
Cross-platform support for macOS and Linux (in addition to Windows)
Centralized reporting that highlights vulnerabilities by CVE and prioritizes remediation
A unified operations dashboard to streamline actions across devices
Whether you're managing a hybrid environment or simply want better visibility and automation on top of Intune, Splashtop AEM gives you the control Intune alone can’t.
Get Started with Splashtop AEM Today
If you're looking for a solution that goes beyond limited app catalogs and manual update workflows, Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) delivers the power and flexibility modern IT teams need. With real-time patching, vulnerability insights, and full cross-platform visibility, Splashtop AEM is a smarter, more scalable alternative to Microsoft Intune Enterprise App Management.
Getting started is easy. Splashtop AEM integrates seamlessly into your existing environment and can be deployed quickly across thousands of endpoints. Whether you're managing internal devices or supporting external users, you’ll get the tools you need to automate routine tasks, close security gaps, and stay ahead of emerging threats, all from a single, unified platform.