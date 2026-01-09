When remote employees reach out to the IT team for support, they want to get assistance as quickly and efficiently as possible. However, support teams often lose time when switching between tools, copying session links, and documenting activity, which can bog down the process.
Fortunately, this process can be improved with the right tools. IT and service desk teams can integrate their remote support workflows directly into their ticketing system, improving resolution times, simplifying tasks, and reducing operational friction.
By integrating remote support software like Splashtop into ITSM systems, IT agents can support users from anywhere while eliminating the need to log each call and manually switch between programs. Let’s explore…
The Problem With Disconnected Support Tools
Before anything else, we should understand the problems that come from having disconnected support tools. IT agents and customer support teams have a lot to juggle when assisting, and when their tools are disconnected, it can become a hectic challenge.
Just switching between multiple tools and platforms, such as ticketing tools and remote support software, can cause delays and confusion and require additional manual steps to generate session links, share codes, and update tickets. All this can lead to slower resolution times.
The disconnect also leads to inconsistent documentation and higher error rates. When agents have to launch remote support sessions outside the ticket manually, log and document all notes by hand, and copy credentials and links over, it can lead to human error and wasted time.
To quote every infomercial ever: “There’s got to be a better way.”
What an Integrated Remote Support Workflow Should Look Like
Next, let’s consider what a better way looks like. With a properly integrated remote support workflow, each step in the support process is handled through a single interface, regardless of the apps used.
A typical support workflow would look like this:
The agent opens a ticket and immediately sees an option to start or schedule a remote session.
The session codes, links, and connection details are created in the background, so they’re ready to go immediately.
The agent can click the option to start the remote session and share it with the end user, no switching apps required.
During the session, the software can automatically capture session details and allow agents to record notes, actions taken, and resolution context directly within the ticket.
Once the session ends, the notes and logs are automatically attached to the ticket.
Afterwards, managers can audit calls, monitor data, and track agents’ performance without having to jump through hoops or manage additional data entry. Everything is automatically managed from one convenient place.
How Splashtop Integrates With Leading Ticketing Systems
This brings us to Splashtop. Splashtop’s remote support software lets IT agents and support staff connect directly to end users’ devices, empowering them to troubleshoot devices or guide users through the process. This ease of access and control makes Splashtop a powerful tool for IT support, enabling IT agents to support users from anywhere and on any device.
Splashtop integrates seamlessly with a wide range of ticketing systems and CRM software, including Zendesk, ServiceNow, Freshdesk, Jira Service Management, and more. With these integrations, IT agents can instantly launch remote sessions directly from the ticket interface, send support links, and auto-populate ticket notes, making IT support faster, more efficient, and more convenient.
Additionally, Splashtop offers open APIs that enable teams to build custom workflows with their preferred internal ticketing tools, so they can use Splashtop alongside the ticketing systems they prefer. The result: faster support sessions, less manual work, better tracking, and an improved support experience.
Step-by-Step: How to Integrate Splashtop With Your Ticketing Platform
If you want to integrate Splashtop with your ticketing platform, it’s easy to do so. Follow these simple steps, and you’ll be ready to support end users from anywhere:
Verify that your Splashtop subscription includes ticketing system integrations.
Select your ticketing system and review Splashtop’s integration documentation for a smooth integration.
Install the Splashtop app or connector, then connect Splashtop to your ticketing system by authenticating your account.
Configure your access rules and permissions so that only authorized technicians can launch sessions.
From there, you can quickly test a support session to confirm that the ticket properly generates links and that session logs are synced, and train your support team on the new workflow to ensure they know how to use Splashtop.
How Integrated Remote Support Improves Support Outcomes
Once you start integrating remote support into your ticketing system, the improvements will become clear quickly. Both IT support teams and customers can benefit from the efficiency and convenience that the integration brings, with enhancements that include:
Faster time to resolution thanks to the ability to instantly create and launch support sessions.
A better customer experience due to the speed, convenience, and effectiveness of remote support.
Less manual data entry as logs and notes are automatically added to the ticket.
Improved accountability thanks to session details, which are automatically tied to the ticket history.
Better reporting and analytics for team leads and IT managers.
Security and Compliance Considerations
Of course, cybersecurity is of the utmost importance for any organization, and IT teams need to be especially aware of the security of their remote support. Fortunately, Splashtop is built for safety and features advanced security features to keep systems secure and maintain IT compliance.
All remote sessions through Splashtop use end-to-end encryption to keep data secure. Splashtop doesn’t store, access, or process data, so there’s no risk of unauthorized access.
Additionally, Splashtop’s authentication flow integrates with Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to verify users and authenticate technician access. Thanks to its robust permissions, technicians can only access the devices they’re authorized to support, and nothing else.
Splashtop also provides full activity logs that support audits and internal oversight. With Splashtop’s security and compliance tools, organizations can meet regulatory requirements such as SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance.
Bring Your Remote Support Directly Into Your ITSM Workflow
When you integrate remote support tools into your ticketing system, you’re helping both your agents and end users save time and reduce frustration. Agents can quickly launch remote sessions right from the ticket, empowering them to help end users without jumping through hoops or constantly switching between programs. The users, in turn, get the help they need quickly and more easily.
Overall, integrating remote support and ticketing removes inefficiencies, enhances support quality, and leads to greater satisfaction across the board.
With Splashtop, you can enhance your support and ticketing with real-time remote support, enabling agents to provide faster, more efficient service directly from the ticket. Doing so can improve your IT support with fast, secure remote access at a moment’s notice.
Ready to enhance your IT ticketing with remote support? Try Splashtop for remote support with a free trial today!