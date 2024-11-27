Industries Benefiting Most from Remote Desktop Solutions

Remote desktop solutions allow employees to securely access their work computers from any device, anywhere. Whether working from home on their laptops or on the go with their tablets, they can connect and find all their files, programs, and tools, so their work is never out of reach.
This technology has helped businesses of all shapes and sizes support a remote workforce without compromising speed, efficiency, or security. However, some industries have taken to remote desktop technology more readily than others and, as a result, have been able to embrace more of its benefits.
With that in mind, what industries benefit from remote desktop solutions the most? Let’s explore.
1. Information Technology (IT)
IT teams tend to stay busy managing servers, rolling out updates, and helping other employees with technical support. This often requires accessing multiple devices, such as when they need to run updates or security patches across the company.
Remote desktop solutions help significantly improve and streamline these processes. They allow IT departments to connect to any devices they need to update or manage from anywhere, including rolling out updates across multiple devices at once.
Additionally, remote desktop solutions are powerful tools for technical support (especially those designed for remote assistance, like Splashtop SOS). IT agents can remotely access another employee’s device to diagnose an issue, manage troubleshooting, and resolve problems from their computers. As such, even if the IT agent or employee is working remotely, they can still connect and help without a hitch.
2. Healthcare
In an increasingly mobile and remote world, telemedicine has become an important part of the healthcare field. Doctors, clinicians, and other medical experts often need to access patient records and medical information securely and at a moment’s notice.
Remote desktop solutions empower healthcare workers to connect to their work computers to pull up patient records and other important information even when they’re away from the office. At the same time, remote desktop solutions like Splashtop provide a secure connection that keeps medical and personal information safe and fully compliant with all security and healthcare regulations. (Yes, Splashtop is HIPAA-compliant.)
3. Education
When schools had to go remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote and online education surged. Now, educational institutions frequently offer online learning options.
Remote desktop solutions can help both students and educators alike. Faculty members, for instance, can access their work computers to grade papers while on the go, organize their lesson plans from the comfort of home, and access the tools they use at school from anywhere.
Students can also use remote desktop solutions to access school computers remotely. This allows them to work on projects that require specific software or technology even when they’re away, creating a better and more effective remote learning environment.
For example, Riverside City College uses Splashtop to allow students to work remotely on class materials. Students can connect to the on-campus computer lab, empowering them to work on projects at any time and from anywhere, regardless of the devices they have at home. This makes it far easier for students to access the tools they need and helps teachers teach courses remotely.
4. Creative & Media Professionals
Remote desktop solutions can also help creative professionals and media companies. Remote desktops are run on work computers, which means that creative professionals can access their workstations and specialized software from anywhere.
As a result, creative work is no longer restricted to a single desk or device. Artists can remotely connect to their work computers to access programs like Photoshop or 3D modeling software, editors and publishers can access their projects from anywhere, and production teams can collaborate even when working far apart.
For instance, when WBITVP New Zealand needed to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, they used Splashtop to access their specialized post-production software. The team could manage tasks like video editing, adding effects, and color grading from their home devices, even without having the specialized software installed – it was all managed remotely on their work computers.
5. Financial Services
Financial professionals often need to respond quickly to changing market conditions. This is difficult when out and about, but with a remote desktop solution, it becomes far easier.
Financial professionals can use remote desktop solutions to access trading platforms, accounting software, and client data quickly and securely, no matter where they are. This provides an all-important element of real-time connectivity, allowing them to act at a moment’s notice and support their clients anytime, anywhere.
6. Manufacturing
Manufacturing work often requires monitoring important machinery and industrial systems – work that usually requires a direct touch. However, remote desktop solutions allow employees to monitor and manage these systems from afar.
Since remote desktop solutions connect the user’s device to their work computers, users can connect to industrial systems with significant hardware and software requirements. This allows employees to work with their systems as needed and quickly resolve issues, improving operational efficiency all around.
Additional Benefits of Remote Desktop Solutions Across Industries
While these are all examples of certain industries benefiting from remote desktop solutions, the advantages don’t end there. Remote desktop solutions are useful across a wide range of industries – any organization that uses computers and wants to support remote workers can benefit from them.
Remote desktop solutions allow employees to efficiently, easily, and securely work from anywhere, on any device. This supports remote workers, improving productivity and creating a more agile, flexible workforce.
Additionally, remote desktop solutions can lead to significant price savings as they reduce the usage of resources, power, and physical space in offices. (It’s also worth noting that Splashtop is a particularly affordable solution, providing the same benefits as options like LogMeIn at half the price.)
Organizations using remote desktop solutions can adapt quickly to changing work environments, whether their employees are taking a working vacation, snowed in for the winter, or facing an unexpected disaster. No matter what the company or industry, companies can benefit from using remote desktop solutions.
Streamline Operations Across Industries with Splashtop Remote Desktop Software: Start Your Free Trial Today
If you’re ready to start working from any device, anywhere, Splashtop is the remote desktop solution for you. Splashtop allows users to connect to their devices quickly and securely from anywhere with an internet connection, so employees can connect, collaborate, and manage their projects whether they’re working from home or on the road.
Experience Splashtop for yourself with a free trial: