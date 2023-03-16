How to Remote Access a Computer

Here's how you can remotely access another computer over the internet with Splashtop.

Have you ever wanted to use your computer but didn’t have it in front of you?

Thankfully, remote access software makes it possible for you to connect to your computer from another device and control it as if you were sitting in front of it.

There are times when remote access is convenient and others when it is a real lifesaver. Today, with so many of us working remotely, it’s becoming more vital that we have a reliable way to remotely access our work computers from home or on the road so we can get our work done. It's also become important for colleges and K-12 schools who want to provide students with remote access to school computers.

With a remote desktop app like Splashtop Business Access, you can view and control your computer remotely from any other device, at any time.

The best part, once you’re set up with Splashtop you can launch a remote desktop connection with a simple click.

Here’s how you can remotely access a computer with Splashtop.

How to set up Splashtop remote computer access for free:

Sign up for a free trial of Splashtop Business Access (no credit card required). Download and install the Splashtop Business App on all the devices you want to use to access your computers remotely. The app supports Windows, macOS, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Chromebook. Download and install the Splashtop Streamer on the machines you wish to access. You can download it for Mac, Windows, or Linux.

Now that you’re all set up, you can access and remotely control your computer whenever you need it!

How to remotely access your computer:

Open the Splashtop Business App on your laptop, tablet, or mobile device, and simply click on the computer you wish to remotely access to start the lightening-fast, secure remote access session.

It doesn’t matter if you are on a PC controlling a Mac, on a Mac accessing a PC, or on an iPhone enjoying full access to a desktop, you can experience access like you are sitting right in front of the remote computer. Splashtop works cross-platform seamlessly

Once connected, you can access any file or application on your remote computer.

Find out why 30 million people already use Splashtop. You don’t need to be an IT expert to remotely access your computers. Get remote access with HD connections, a global server infrastructure, and industry-standard security in just a few steps. Get started for free or learning more about Splashtop Business Access.

