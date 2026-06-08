When a Windows device crashes, fails to update, or starts behaving unexpectedly, Windows Event Logs are often one of the first places IT teams look for clues.
On Windows computers, the Windows Event Log provides information essential for diagnosing crashes, update issues, service failures, and other unexpected device behavior. However, in remote environments, investigating those issues can be a challenge.
IT teams need ways to view Windows Event Logs remotely, access the remote device, and investigate problems even when they’re working far away. So, how can IT teams manage Windows Event Logs remotely? Let’s explore.
What Are Windows Event Logs?
Windows Event Logs are records of activity on Windows devices, including applications, services, security events, setup processes, and system components. These logs help IT teams understand what happened not only during an issue but also before and after, providing fuller context.
For instance, if an application crashes, Windows Event Logs may show related error events, timestamps, sources, and system activity that help IT teams narrow down the likely cause. This gives teams useful information to work from when troubleshooting and supporting devices.
Which Windows Event Logs Should You Check?
However, Windows Event Logs can take many different forms. Depending on the issue, you’ll need to check different logs. These include:
1. Application Logs
Application Logs provide information pertaining to specific apps and programs. These logs are used to capture software crashes, failed launches, application warnings, installer errors, and other program-specific issues.
2. System Logs
System Logs focus on the device itself rather than on specific programs. These logs are used for service failures, driver issues, hardware warnings, boot problems, shutdowns, restart events, and other similar issues.
3. Security Logs
Security Logs provide information pertaining to cybersecurity issues and alerts, such as suspicious login activity, failed access attempts, account activity, privilege use, and authentication-related events. Access to these logs is typically more restricted than others, making it harder for unauthorized users to access them.
4. Setup Logs
Setup Logs provide information around issues from adding or adjusting software, such as installation activity, Windows setup events, system changes, and update-related troubleshooting. If a new program has difficulty installing, these logs will contain information on why.
5. Applications and Services Logs
When IT teams need more in-depth information, Application and Service Logs come in. These are deeper logs used for Windows components, Microsoft services, and third-party applications when Application or System logs do not provide enough detail.
Native Ways to View Windows Event Logs Remotely
Given the information Windows Event Logs contain, being able to access and review them is important for IT teams. However, accessing them remotely can be difficult without the right tools. Fortunately, there are a few native ways to remotely view Event Logs, including:
1. Event Viewer Remote Connection
With Event Viewer, IT teams can connect to other computers and view logs remotely. This makes it useful for one-off checks on reachable devices, though it adds some complexity, as IT teams need to manage permissions, firewall rules, remote services, and so on.
2. PowerShell with Get-WinEvent
PowerShell users can query remote Windows Event Logs with the Get-WinEvent command. This can be filtered by log name, event ID, event level, provider, source, or time range, making it useful for targeted searches and repeatable admin workflows. However, this also requires IT teams to configure WinRM (or related tools), set up permissions and remote connectivity, and, of course, have the command-line knowledge needed to use PowerShell effectively.
3. Windows Event Collector
Windows Event Collector can also gather Event Logs and forward selected events to a central collector. This works well for centralized event collection in work environments where most (if not all) employees use Windows computers, although it also requires subscriptions, configuration, and ongoing maintenance to use effectively.
4. SIEM or Monitoring Platforms
With SIEM or monitoring tools, IT teams can collect and manage event data from across multiple sources. This can help with security monitoring, record retention, and audit support, making it a common choice for larger IT or security operations. However, these tools still require separate workflows to access and manage the remote endpoints, so it’s typically insufficient for teams that need more than just monitoring.
Why Remote Event Log Management Gets Difficult
In concept, remote event log management sounds simple: the logs capture data when something goes wrong, and then IT teams analyze it. However, several variables can complicate log management, so IT teams should be aware of them.
Common workflow issues include:
Off-network devices may not be reachable via native tools.
Firewall or service settings can block remote access to the Event Viewer.
PowerShell access may require complex configurations.
Security logs may be restricted to certain roles, making them harder to access.
Reviewing logs manually across many devices is repetitive and time-consuming.
Native tools can show events without giving enough endpoint context, making troubleshooting trickier.
Finding the event does not automatically fix the underlying issue; IT teams still need the tools to investigate and address the cause.
Troubleshooting often requires switching between multiple applications, such as log tools, remote access software, command-line tools, and ticketing systems.
So, what’s the solution? It all starts with the workflow. With a good workflow, IT teams can review events more effectively, monitor issues, investigate endpoints, and troubleshoot devices remotely using Windows Event Log data.
How Splashtop Helps Manage Windows Event Logs Remotely
While managing Windows Event Logs remotely can be difficult on its own, there are solutions that can help streamline and support the process. With Splashtop's remote support and endpoint management tools, IT teams can remotely access user devices, view event logs, troubleshoot from anywhere, and more, making it easy to manage event logs and support users while working remotely.
1. View Windows Event Logs from the Web Console
Splashtop lets IT technicians view Windows Event Logs for managed online computers from the Splashtop web console. This helps teams review events on remote Windows devices without physically accessing the endpoint or launching a full remote session.
Technicians can filter events by event level, event type, date range, and event ID, helping them narrow the investigation and focus on the events most relevant to the issue.
2. Monitor for Important Windows Events
Splashtop also helps IT teams monitor Windows Event Log activity with configurable alerts. Technicians can create alerts based on Windows Event Log criteria, such as event level and event ID, so important events can trigger notifications without requiring manual checks on each device.
This helps teams move beyond reactive log review and identify important or recurring Windows events more consistently across managed devices.
3. Investigate Without Interrupting the User
After reviewing an event, technicians often need to check what is happening on the device. Splashtop Background Actions help IT teams investigate certain issues without starting a full remote session or interrupting the user.
Technicians can use tools such as Remote Task Manager, Remote Service Manager, Remote Device Manager, and Remote Registry Editor from the web console to review processes, services, devices, and system settings.
4. Take Action After Reviewing the Event
Once technicians review event logs and narrow down the issue, they still need a way to act on the endpoint. With Splashtop, they can continue the workflow through remote support, background actions, scripts and tasks, reboots, updates, and hands-on troubleshooting when needed.
This helps IT teams move from event review to investigation to resolution without relying on disconnected tools for every step.
5. Add Broader Endpoint Visibility with Splashtop AEM
Splashtop AEM adds endpoint visibility and management capabilities that support the troubleshooting process. IT teams can review patch status, inventory, alerts, and device context to better understand what may be contributing to an issue.
If an event points to an update failure, outdated software, recurring service issue, or broader endpoint health problem, Splashtop AEM helps technicians decide what to do next and take action across managed devices.
A Practical Workflow for Managing Windows Event Logs Remotely
If you need to remotely manage Windows Event Logs, there are several important steps you’ll want to remember. To assist with that, we’ve created this handy workflow with every step you’ll want to take when managing event logs remotely:
Identify the affected computer: The first step is to identify the device in question. While this may seem obvious, it’s vital to gather information about the device, including the alert, any associated support tickets, user reports, or known issues with the endpoint. This provides a good foundation to work from.
Review the right event log: Naturally, the next step is to review the log. Depending on the issue, it could be an Application, System, Security, Setup, Applications, or Service log, so it’s important to check the right log for the information you need.
Filter the event data: Not all data is pertinent. You’ll want to filter down to the information you need, such as time range, event level, event type, source, or provider.
Monitor for recurring issues: Is this event a one-off incident or a recurring issue? Setting up alerts will help you identify recurring problems without needing to manually check devices so they can be addressed more efficiently.
Compare the event with endpoint context: Context matters. Be sure to review details connected to the event, such as patch status, installed software, running services, device health, recent updates, and so on. These contextual details can provide important information around the event.
Investigate in the background when appropriate: Sometimes, a little extra investigation is necessary. Be sure to check the device’s processes, services, or other details, but it helps to investigate in the background, so as to avoid disrupting the user while they’re trying to work.
Take the right remote action: Different events will need distinct approaches to remediating. This may require applying an update, rebooting the device or a service, running a script, or escalating for further troubleshooting, depending on the issue.
Document the finding and outcome: Maintaining up to date documentation is essential for keeping track of work done and keeping records for future issues. Make sure you record the event, cause, action taken, and result, so other agents can access the information as needed.
Best Practices for Remote Windows Event Log Management
Windows Event Log management can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. Following these best practices will make it easier to sort and manage logs, so you can gain clear and actionable information from them.
Best practices include:
Standardize logs and event IDs so your team can check for common issues more effectively.
Use filters when saving and searching logs, so you can find the ones you need without manually scanning the full logs.
Create alerts for important or recurring Windows events.
Review logs as close to the time of the issue as possible.
Limit access to sensitive logs with role-based access controls.
Pair event log reviews with endpoint context, such as patch status, services, inventory, and recent changes.
Use background tools to troubleshoot without disrupting users.
Use remote support tools to manage endpoints directly when the issue requires hands-on investigation.
Use automation tools for repetitive checks or routine remediation steps.
Document findings so that similar issues can be resolved faster in the future.
Manage Windows Event Logs Remotely from Review to Resolution
With Windows Event Logs, IT teams can investigate issues and understand the context around them, but the logs alone only provide so much. Remote log management works best when teams can monitor events, investigate endpoints, and act on the information provided to address the cause and prevent future issues.
While native Windows tools can be helpful for one-off checks, scripted queries, and centralized collection, remote troubleshooting often requires more than log access alone. With Splashtop, IT teams can view Windows Event Logs from the web console, monitor important events, investigate with background actions, and support users remotely when hands-on troubleshooting is needed.
Want a better way to manage remote Windows troubleshooting, from event review to resolution? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.