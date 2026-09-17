Endpoint management costs are easy to underestimate. The software subscription may be the most visible expense, but it is only one part of what an organization spends to keep devices updated, secure, visible, and operational.
The total can also include specialized tools, IT labor, recurring maintenance, reporting, troubleshooting, and the administrative work required to coordinate multiple systems.
In a survey of 250 IT and managed service provider professionals, 72% of organizations were caught in a middle state. They had endpoint management tools in place, yet fragmented workflows and inconsistent automation limited the operational gains they achieved.
This guide explains how endpoint management software is priced, which expenses contribute to total cost of ownership, how to calculate your current cost, and where IT teams can reduce unnecessary spending and manual effort.
It also examines how Splashtop AEM can centralize and automate common endpoint management workflows. The Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator uses your endpoint count, IT labor costs, and current tool spend to estimate potential savings from Splashtop AEM.
What does endpoint management cost?
There is no universal price for endpoint management. The amount an organization pays depends on factors such as its number of endpoints or users, the capabilities included in the platform, service and support requirements, and the additional products needed to fill gaps around the core solution.
It helps to separate the software price from the total cost of endpoint management. Software price is the amount paid to the vendor. Total cost includes the software, supporting tools, IT labor, and administrative overhead required to manage the environment.
Per-endpoint pricing
With per-endpoint pricing, the organization pays according to the number of managed devices. This model is relatively straightforward when device count closely reflects the scope of the management workload.
Per-endpoint rates may vary by volume, contract term, feature tier, or the types of devices covered. Organizations should also confirm whether every required capability is included or sold separately.
Per-user pricing
Some platforms charge according to the number of users. This can simplify licensing when employees use a consistent number of devices, but the economics can change when each employee works across a desktop, laptop, virtual machine, or other managed endpoint.
Evaluating per-user pricing requires looking beyond the user count and understanding how many devices the platform will actually need to manage.
Bundled and platform-based pricing
Endpoint management capabilities may be included in a larger productivity, security, or IT management platform. Bundling can reduce the number of individual subscriptions an organization purchases, depending on the functionality included and how well it meets operational requirements.
An included capability can still create additional costs when teams need other products for third-party patching, real-time visibility, remote support, automation, reporting, or remediation. The full toolset and the work needed to operate it determine the actual cost.
What makes up the total cost of endpoint management?
A practical cost assessment should account for the endpoint management platform, additional tools, IT labor, and the overhead required to coordinate the work. Looking at these categories together provides a more realistic baseline than license fees alone.
Endpoint management software and licensing
Start with the core subscription. Depending on the vendor and pricing model, the cost may be based on devices, users, technicians, or a broader platform license.
Then account for higher feature tiers, paid add-ons, service packages, implementation costs, and support fees that are necessary for your environment. Review renewal terms and volume thresholds as well, since these can affect the annual total as the organization grows.
Additional endpoint tools
Endpoint management stacks often expand incrementally. IT teams add products when the current platform does not address a requirement efficiently or when a specialized workflow needs deeper functionality.
Common additions include:
Operating system and third-party application patching
Remote access and remote support
Software deployment
Scripting and automation
Monitoring and alerting
Hardware and software inventory
Vulnerability visibility
IT labor
Labor is frequently overlooked because it appears in the broader IT budget rather than on an endpoint management invoice. Yet recurring work can represent a significant part of the total cost.
That work may include reviewing endpoint status, identifying missing updates, deploying patches, confirming successful installations, following up on failures, investigating issues, running maintenance, remediating problems, and producing reports.
Technology alone does not remove this effort. Fragmented workflows and inconsistent automation can leave IT teams performing manual tasks even after endpoint management tools have been deployed.
Administrative overhead and tool switching
Each additional system may introduce its own policies, permissions, integrations, reports, training requirements, and maintenance schedule. Administrators may also need to reconcile inconsistent information across products or move between consoles to complete a single workflow.
This overhead is harder to see on a purchase order, but it consumes time and increases the effort required to manage each endpoint. Understanding these cost categories also provides the inputs needed to evaluate potential savings from automation and tool consolidation.
How to calculate your current endpoint management cost
Use the following process to establish a practical annual baseline.
Calculate annual endpoint management software spend: Add the yearly cost of your core endpoint management platform and the paid products that support the same workflows. Keep the scope focused on endpoint operations rather than including unrelated IT infrastructure.
Estimate IT labor spent on endpoint management: Identify recurring activities such as patching, monitoring, software maintenance, reporting, troubleshooting, remediation, and policy administration. Estimate the hours spent on them each month, convert that figure to an annual total, and multiply it by an appropriate hourly labor-cost assumption.
Identify overlapping tool costs: Review where more than one platform provides patching, remote support, inventory, scripting, monitoring, software deployment, or similar functions. Count only genuine overlap. A specialized product that continues to meet a distinct requirement should remain in the calculation.
Calculate the annual total: Combine relevant software, supporting tool, and labor costs to create a baseline. You can then divide the annual total by the number of managed endpoints to estimate your annual management cost per endpoint.
Want to estimate the opportunity faster?
Use the Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator to estimate the potential financial impact for your environment using inputs such as endpoint count, IT labor cost, and current annual tool spend. The calculator can estimate annual savings, IT hours saved, savings per endpoint, payback period, and first-year ROI.
Why endpoint management costs increase as environments grow
Growth affects more than license quantity. As environments expand, IT teams may have to manage:
More endpoints that require updates, monitoring, and maintenance
More operating system and application versions
More patching and remediation events
More failed tasks and exceptions that need follow-up
More device groups, configurations, and policies
More reporting and verification requirements
More coordination among separate tools and data sources
Without standardized workflows, the administrative effort can rise quickly. Effective automation can keep labor from increasing at the same rate as endpoint count by applying consistent policies and handling repeatable work across groups of devices.
This allows existing IT teams to spend more time on exceptions, complex issues, and higher-value initiatives instead of repeating the same maintenance steps on individual endpoints.
How can IT teams reduce endpoint management costs?
Reducing endpoint management costs requires examining both software spending and the work required to manage the environment. IT teams should look for opportunities to:
Automate repetitive work: Reduce manual effort for patching, monitoring, maintenance, script execution, and routine remediation.
Consolidate overlapping tools: Eliminate redundant capabilities and reduce the overhead of maintaining separate consoles, policies, integrations, and reports.
Standardize policies and workflows: Use consistent device groups, patch policies, schedules, and remediation processes instead of managing endpoints individually.
Improve endpoint visibility: Give administrators the information needed to prioritize devices that require action and avoid unnecessary investigation.
The right approach depends on the organization’s existing tools and requirements. Any changes should preserve necessary capabilities while reducing redundant spending and recurring administrative work.
How Splashtop AEM can help reduce endpoint management overhead
Splashtop AEM brings common endpoint management activities into the same environment used for Splashtop remote access and support. IT teams can use centralized visibility, policy-based management, and automation to reduce recurring work across managed endpoints.
1. Automate operating system and third-party patching
Splashtop AEM supports automated operating system and third-party application patching across Windows and macOS endpoints. Administrators can define policies and schedules, deploy updates, and monitor patch status without handling each device individually.
This can reduce the time spent identifying missing updates, launching deployments, and checking whether patches were installed successfully.
2. Manage endpoint policies and recurring tasks
Endpoint policies, scripts and tasks, proactive alerts, and automated remediation help IT teams apply repeatable processes across device groups. Routine work can run in the background while administrators focus on endpoints that require direct attention.
For example, teams can schedule maintenance, execute scripts across multiple devices, monitor defined conditions, and trigger actions when an endpoint meets specified criteria.
3. Improve endpoint visibility
Centralized hardware and software inventory, patch status, dashboard insights, and AI-powered CVE insights help IT teams understand the condition of managed endpoints and decide where action is needed.
Clearer visibility can reduce the manual effort required to gather information from separate sources before patching, troubleshooting, or reporting.
4. Connect endpoint management and remote support workflows
Organizations using Splashtop for remote support can manage and troubleshoot endpoints within the broader Splashtop environment. When an issue requires hands-on intervention, technicians can move from endpoint information to remote support without relying on disconnected workflows.
The appropriate toolset still depends on the organization's requirements. Splashtop AEM can consolidate several common endpoint management workflows and complement other platforms where broader device management, security, or specialized capabilities are still needed.
See what reducing endpoint management costs could mean for your organization
Potential savings depend on your starting point. Endpoint count, IT labor costs, current software spend, and the amount of work that can realistically be automated or consolidated all influence the return.
The Splashtop AEM ROI Calculator lets you apply those variables to your environment and estimate potential annual savings, IT hours saved, savings per endpoint, payback period, and first-year ROI.
Results are estimates and actual savings will vary based on your tools, costs, and workflows. They can still provide a useful starting point for evaluating the financial impact of a more automated, centralized approach to endpoint management.