Discover the ROI of Splashtop AEM
Estimate annual savings, hours saved, and payback from automating patching and endpoint management with Splashtop AEM. No sign-in required to see your estimate.
30M+users trust Splashtop worldwide
85%of the Fortune 500 use Splashtop
20+ yearssecuring and supporting devices
Top ratedfor endpoint management on G2
How we calculate your estimate
What the calculator models:
The calculator estimates potential savings across two main areas: time and tools. It measures the value of time saved by automating routine endpoint management tasks, based on your IT labor costs, as well as potential savings from reducing or consolidating existing tools. The estimates use industry benchmarks for common endpoint management activities and typical efficiency gains from automation.
What you control:
Customize the calculator using a few key inputs about your environment and current costs. Select the approach that best reflects how you operate today, then choose a scenario, conservative, expected, or aggressive, to adjust the assumptions used in the calculation. You can update any input or switch scenarios at any time to explore different assumptions, compare potential outcomes, and see a range of estimated savings.
Estimates use standard endpoint-management benchmarks and the scenario you select. Your actual results will vary.