Best AeroAdmin Alternative – Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop is the best remote desktop software for individuals and businesses. Splashtop costs less and comes with more features than similar AeroAdmin packages.

Splashtop is used by tens of thousands of businesses to enable employees to remotely access their office computers from their own devices. In addition to being fast and secure, Splashtop costs less than other tools such as TeamViewer and AeroAdmin.

Here’s a look at why Splashtop Business Access is the best alternative to each of AeroAdmin’s packages for remote working.

Splashtop vs AeroAdmin Free

If you intended to use remote desktop software for working remotely, then it’s best to stay away from the AeroAdmin Free package. While the product does say it can be used for commercial use, there are several limitations that can hinder your productivity:

There is a connection time limit per ID capped at 17 hours per month.

There are ads and splash screens in the free version.

No file transfer.

On the other hand, Splashtop Business Access gives you unlimited remote access to your computers, and comes with the top features you need including drag-and-drop file transfer.

Splashtop vs AeroAdmin Pro

Splashtop Business Access Pro and AeroAdmin Pro have nearly identical prices. However, AeroAdmin Pro is missing a very important feature that can be found in Splashtop Business Access Pro.

Logging, or sessions reports, gives you logs on your users’ activity within the app. With Splashtop, you’ll see logs for remote connections, file transfers, devices used, and more. Session reports are not available in AeroAdmin Pro though. This is an important feature for account owners who want to keep logs for compliance, auditing, and security.

Splashtop vs AeroAdmin Business

Splashtop Business Access Pro, starting at $99 per user per year, can save you money on your subscription costs when compared to the AeroAdmin Business Package (starting at $119.90 per user per year).

Where Splashtop Business Access Pro beats AeroAdmin Business is the Centrally Managed Access feature.

For accounts with multiple users, Splashtop account owners can set each of their users’ access permissions to control which users can access which computers. That feature is not available in AeroAdmin Business. To get that feature with AeroAdmin, you need to purchase their most expensive package, AeroAdmin Corporate.

Splashtop vs AeroAdmin Corporate

AeroAdmin Corporate comes closest to Splashtop Business Access Pro in terms of features. However, Splashtop starts at $99 /year while the AeroAdmin Corporate package starts at $139.90/year. Splashtop gives you significant savings every year!

Quick look: Splashtop vs AeroAdmin Pricing

Again, to get most of the features found in Splashtop Business Access Pro, you have to get either the Business or Corporate package of AeroAdmin. Here’s a pricing comparison between the packages:

Also, Splashtop offers discounted pricing for accounts with 10 or more users starting at $4.54 per month per user. If you have a large team that needs remote desktop software, you can save a lot by choosing Splashtop!

Why Choose Splashtop?

Splashtop is the best high performance remote desktop software for remote workers. With it, you’ll have secure remote access to your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

In addition to remotely access and controlling your computers, you get to take advantage of all the features Splashtop has to offer:

Fast remote access with HD quality & 4K streaming

Audio

Logging

User & computer management

Access permissions

Grouping

File transfer

Remote print

Remote wake

Remote reboot

Chat

Share my desktop

..and more

Splashtop also offers multilingual support and is fully localized for many countries and languages.

