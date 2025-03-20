Splashtop Remote Access Pro – TeamViewer Alternative

Skip to main content
Do you or your small team need remote desktop access? Want a low-cost solution to remotely access your computers from any device? If you’re working at home, on the go, or need access to a shared computer, Splashtop Remote Access Pro is the best-value remote access solution and best alternative to TeamViewer.

For 1 Licensed User

Remote Access Solo

Access up to 2 computers

$5/month

Billed annually at $60

Buy Now

For Individuals + Small Teams

Remote Access Pro

Access up to 10 computers per license

Starting at $8.25/month

Billed annually at $99

Buy Now

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!

Splashtop Remote Access Pro Comes With the Top Features Needed in a Remote Access Solution, Including:

  • Access your Windows & Mac computers
  • Remote from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device
  • Drag-and-drop file transfer
  • Remote print
  • Multi monitor support
  • Share your desktop
  • Remote wake
  • Remote reboot
  • …and more!
Splashtop was founded in 2006 and serves over 30 million users and more than 800 million sessions and counting.

“Splashtop is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product!”

Brian Davids

WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made, and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!

Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance

Reasons to Choose Splashtop

  • Full-featured remote access for home and business use
  • No session time limit
  • Flexible and easy deployment
  • Rich security features including device authentication, 2-factor authentication, access logs / alerts, and fully encrypted pipes
  • Priority support through phone + chat + email (24h)
  • No-hassle subscription management. We make it easy to change or cancel your subscription
  • Easy migration

