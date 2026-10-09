Small businesses handle the same kinds of sensitive information as larger organizations, including customer records, payment details, and financial accounts, but they usually do it without a dedicated security team. That makes every laptop and desktop an important line of defense against malware, phishing, and ransomware.
The risk is significant. Small businesses need antivirus to stop threats without adding cost or administrative work their team can't absorb.
This guide covers what antivirus for small business should include, how it differs from personal and built-in antivirus, and how to choose the right option for your devices, team, and budget.
What is antivirus for small businesses?
Antivirus for small businesses is security software that protects every computer in a small organization from malware, phishing, ransomware, and other common endpoint threats, with central visibility so one person can confirm that every device is protected. Beyond traditional signature-based virus scanning, business antivirus typically adds capabilities such as:
Real-time, on-access scanning
Detection that goes beyond known signatures, such as behavior analysis or machine learning
Phishing and malicious website blocking
Web threat scanning
Exploit protection
Removable media scanning
A central dashboard showing protection status across devices
Why do small businesses need antivirus software?
Small businesses rely on their computers to manage customer information, financial activity, communications, and other daily operations. A single infected device can interrupt that work and expose data the business is responsible for protecting.
1. Malware can disrupt everyday business operations
Malicious files and applications can compromise devices, interrupt daily work, and expose sensitive customer or financial information. For a small team, even one infected laptop can mean lost hours of work and time spent cleaning up. Antivirus needs to detect malware quickly and stop it before it executes.
2. Phishing attacks often target employees directly
Malware infections don't appear out of nowhere. Phishing attacks are common infection vectors because they can trick employees into installing malware by directing them to malicious websites, downloads, or credential-stealing pages.
A good antivirus for small businesses should block phishing and malicious websites and scan web traffic, so a single wrong click is less likely to turn into an infection. Teaching employees how to spot phishing attacks adds another important layer.
3. Scammers increasingly target employees by phone
Not every attack starts with a malicious file. In tech support and help desk impersonation scams, an attacker calls or messages an employee, poses as IT or a trusted vendor, and talks them into installing a remote access tool. Once that tool is installed, the attacker has hands-on control of the device.
Antivirus that can detect and block unauthorized remote access tool installations helps close this gap.
4. Ransomware makes prevention especially important
Ransomware encrypts files and locks devices until a ransom is paid, and some variants steal data before encrypting it. For a small business, recovery can mean significant downtime and cost. Antivirus helps by identifying malicious files and suspicious behavior early, before encryption spreads. Because antivirus focuses on prevention and detection, it works best alongside regular backups and timely patching.
Learn more about the features that matter in ransomware protection software.
5. Small businesses may have limited security resources
Many small businesses don't have a dedicated security team, and IT is often one person or an outside provider. Antivirus that is simple to deploy, monitor, and maintain matters as much as detection strength, because protection only works if someone can confirm it's running on every device.
What should small businesses look for in antivirus software?
When evaluating antivirus software, small businesses should look for these capabilities:
Malware protection: Strong protection is the first (and arguably most important) feature. A good antivirus solution can quickly detect and block viruses, trojans, spyware, malicious downloads, and other malware.
Detection beyond signatures: Many modern threats don't match the signature of a known virus. Behavior-based or AI-assisted detection helps identify suspicious activity and new threats that signature scanning alone would miss.
Anti-phishing and web protection: Blocking known phishing and scam sites and scanning web traffic helps stop employees from reaching malicious pages or downloads in the first place.
Remote access tool protection: Look for protection that can detect or block unauthorized remote access tools, since attackers often ask employees to install them during impersonation scams.
Exploit protection: Attackers are always looking for security vulnerabilities to exploit. Good exploit protection can defend against attempts to abuse these vulnerabilities while you're waiting for a security patch.
Real-time protection: Cybersecurity can't take a break or only check for infections after the fact. Good antivirus should continuously evaluate activity and scan files, rather than relying only on periodic, manual scans.
Central visibility: One dashboard should show which devices are protected, whether protection is current, and which threats were blocked, so you don't leave any blind spots.
Platform coverage: Make sure the solution supports every operating system your business uses, whether that's Windows, macOS, or a mix, and check whether servers or mobile devices need separate coverage.
Lightweight performance: Antivirus should protect without disruption. A lightweight solution keeps devices secure without slowing them down or interrupting work for scans.
Simple deployment and administration: A solution that's easy to deploy and manage reduces the specialist security knowledge required for day-to-day management.
Clear, predictable pricing: A solution with clear pricing makes it easier for smaller organizations to understand what protection will cost each year and as they add new devices.
Accessible support: Look for a clear path to responsive help when configuration or protection issues arise.
What is the difference between personal and small business antivirus?
You may already use an antivirus solution on your personal computer. If it's good enough for daily use, it should work just as well for devices across your small business, right?
While personal and business computers face many of the same threats, that doesn't mean the same protection is sufficient. Businesses need to protect many devices, manage them with a lean team, and often meet IT compliance requirements. Key differences include:
Device coverage: Business plans scale per device or per endpoint across the whole organization, while personal plans typically cover a handful of devices.
Central management: Business antivirus shows protection status for every device from a single console, so an admin doesn't need to check each computer individually.
Policy control: Business antivirus often lets admins set and lock protection settings centrally, so employees can't turn protection off or change it.
Alerts to IT: When a threat is blocked, business antivirus can alert IT directly instead of relying on the employee to notice and report it.
Adding and replacing devices: Business solutions make it easier to protect new devices and retire old ones as the company grows and upgrades.
Sensitive data: Business devices handle customer files, financial records, cloud applications, and credentials, which raises the stakes of any infection.
Support: Business plans typically include support built for admins handling configuration and deployment across many devices.
Is built-in antivirus enough for a small business?
Most computers include built-in protection. Windows includes Microsoft Defender Antivirus, and macOS includes XProtect, Apple's built-in technology for detecting and removing known malware. Both give every device a baseline level of defense. Microsoft also offers Defender for Business, included in Microsoft 365 Business Premium or available standalone, for organizations that want central management in the Microsoft ecosystem.
Whether built-in protection is enough depends on your business. Check what your current protection provides. Does it block phishing and scam websites? Can it detect or block unauthorized remote access tools? Can you see the protection status of every device from one place, across every operating system you use? Will IT be alerted when a threat is blocked?
If the answer to several of these questions is no, a dedicated business antivirus is likely worth the investment.
How to choose the best antivirus for your small business
Choosing antivirus can seem complex, but these steps can help you evaluate your options and make an informed decision.
1. Identify the devices you need to protect
Inventory your endpoints, including which operating systems they run, and factor in your expected growth. This gives you a baseline for coverage and cost.
2. Define the threats you want protection against
List the threats your business faces, such as malware, phishing, ransomware, malicious websites, exploits, infected removable media, and scams that try to get employees to install remote access tools.
3. Decide how much management your team actually needs
Is device-status visibility sufficient, or do you require broader EDR, policy, investigation, or security operations functionality? The visibility and management you need can help narrow your options.
4. Evaluate ease of deployment and everyday maintenance
Choose a solution that doesn't burden your IT team. Consider how quickly you can install protection across every device and how much ongoing security expertise it will take to keep it running.
5. Consider performance
Look for a solution designed to run continuously in the background without slowing devices or interrupting daily work.
6. Compare pricing and device coverage
Understand the full cost, not just the starting offer. Compare the total annual cost, device limits, renewal pricing, and how costs will change as your business grows.
7. Review independent validation and available support
Check professional reviews, independent testing, and user feedback to confirm the solution works as advertised, and find out how customers get help when they need it.
How Splashtop Shield for Business protects small business devices
Many small businesses already use Splashtop, a provider of remote access, remote support, and endpoint management software, to access and support their computers. For those businesses, Splashtop Shield for Business adds antivirus and anti-scam protection to the same environment. It is available as an add-on to an active Splashtop business subscription.
Splashtop Shield for Business includes:
Real-time anti-malware and on-access scanning to stop malicious files and unsafe applications before they execute.
AI-assisted detection that catches threats signature-based scanning can miss.
Scam and phishing protection that blocks unsafe and known phishing sites and detects new and emerging scams.
Web threat scanning to help stop malicious content before it reaches the device.
Unauthorized remote access tool blocking that detects and blocks installation attempts and alerts IT immediately.
USB and removable media scanning to check external devices for malware.
Scheduled scans to regularly check devices for threats.
Centrally managed policies that admins can lock so users can't change them.
Alerts in the Splashtop console alongside the endpoint data your team already checks, with the ability to jump from an alert straight into a remote session.
Windows and macOS support, with deployment that takes minutes and no dedicated security team required.
Get straightforward antivirus protection for your small business
Small businesses face the same malware, phishing, and ransomware threats as larger organizations, usually with far fewer people to manage security. The right antivirus keeps every device protected and visible without adding cost or complexity the team can't absorb.
If your business already relies on Splashtop to access or support its computers, Splashtop Shield for Business brings AI-assisted malware detection, phishing and scam protection, and remote access tool blocking to your Windows and macOS endpoints, with alerts in the console your team already uses.
Add Splashtop Shield for Business to your subscription today, or contact our sales team to find the right plan for your business.