Protect more. Manage less.
Splashtop Shield for Business
Reduce risk and strengthen your security posture with modern AV, AI-assisted detection, and anti-scam protection
The state of business security today
48%of all confirmed breaches involved ransomware, up from 44% the year before¹
9.8%Share of annual revenue US businesses lost to fraud last year, up 46% YoY²
96%of ransomware victims were small and midsize businesses¹
Sources: 1) Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report. 2) TransUnion H2 2025 Global Fraud Report.
Protection beyond traditional AV
From everyday antivirus to centralized IT response, Shield closes the gaps that leave your business exposed.
Modern antivirus and malware protection
Stop malicious files and unsafe applications before they execute.
Real-time anti-malware and on-access scanning
AI-assisted detection catches threats signature-based scanning misses
Scam and phishing protection
Catch the scams that target your employees, not just their machines.
Blocks unsafe and known phishing sites
Scam detection catches unknown, emerging scams
Alerts your team the moment a threat is blocked
Stop unauthorized remote-access takeover
Today's breaches often start with a phone call, not malware.
Detects and blocks unauthorized remote-access tool (RAT) installation attempts
Alerts IT immediately when a takeover attempt is detected
Integrates with Splashtop Remote Access, Support, and AEM
See alerts and connect remotely to investigate, without switching tools.
Alerts surfaced alongside the endpoint data your team already checks
Connect and resolve without adding another console
Jump from an alert straight into a remote session
Splashtop Shield for Business Pricing
Available as an add-on to any active Splashtop business product subscription
Number of Endpoints
Save with Splashtop!
1-100
$1.20 / endpoint / month
101-3000
$0.99 / endpoint / month
3000+
Looking for Splashtop Shield for home and family use? Go to Splashtop Shield for Home and Family.
Benefits of Splashtop Shield for Business
Straightforward deployment
Get protection running in minutes across Windows and macOS endpoints, no dedicated security team required.
AI-assisted detection
Catches malware, phishing, and emerging scams standard antivirus misses
Simple day-to-day administration
Manage protection and policies, with alerts surfaced right alongside the endpoint data your team already checks.
Simple Tiered Pricing
Scales with your team without adding complexity to your stack.
FAQs
Is Shield a complete antivirus, or do I need another program too?
Why not rely on the antivirus already built into our endpoints?
How is Shield for Business priced?
How long does deployment take?
How is our data handled?
Do you offer monthly billing?
Do I need an active Splashtop subscription to use Shield for Business?
What do I need to use Shield for Business?
Each year, ransomware costs small businesses millions
It's never been more important to protect your endpoints and your team. Click below to log into your my.splashtop console and add Splashtop Shield for Business to your subscription. Or contact sales if you need additional assistance.