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Splashtop Shield for Business

Reduce risk and strengthen your security posture with modern AV, AI-assisted detection, and anti-scam protection

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The state of business security today

48%of all confirmed breaches involved ransomware, up from 44% the year before¹

9.8%Share of annual revenue US businesses lost to fraud last year, up 46% YoY²

96%of ransomware victims were small and midsize businesses¹

Sources: 1) Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report. 2) TransUnion H2 2025 Global Fraud Report.

Protection beyond traditional AV

From everyday antivirus to centralized IT response, Shield closes the gaps that leave your business exposed.


Modern antivirus and malware protection

Stop malicious files and unsafe applications before they execute.

  • Real-time anti-malware and on-access scanning

  • AI-assisted detection catches threats signature-based scanning misses


Scam and phishing protection

Catch the scams that target your employees, not just their machines.

  • Blocks unsafe and known phishing sites

  • Scam detection catches unknown, emerging scams

  • Alerts your team the moment a threat is blocked


Stop unauthorized remote-access takeover

Today's breaches often start with a phone call, not malware.

  • Detects and blocks unauthorized remote-access tool (RAT) installation attempts

  • Alerts IT immediately when a takeover attempt is detected


Integrates with Splashtop Remote Access, Support, and AEM

See alerts and connect remotely to investigate, without switching tools.

  • Alerts surfaced alongside the endpoint data your team already checks

  • Connect and resolve without adding another console

  • Jump from an alert straight into a remote session


Splashtop Shield for Business Pricing

Available as an add-on to any active Splashtop business product subscription

Number of Endpoints

Save with Splashtop!

1-100

$1.20 / endpoint / month

101-3000

$0.99 / endpoint / month

3000+

Contact Sales for Pricing

Add Shield to my subscription
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Looking for Splashtop Shield for home and family use? Go to Splashtop Shield for Home and Family.

Benefits of Splashtop Shield for Business

  • A blue line forms a square on the left, then curves upward into a large arrow pointing diagonally to the top right on a light gray background.

    Straightforward deployment

    Get protection running in minutes across Windows and macOS endpoints, no dedicated security team required.

  • AI-assisted detection

    Catches malware, phishing, and emerging scams standard antivirus misses

  • Simple day-to-day administration

    Manage protection and policies, with alerts surfaced right alongside the endpoint data your team already checks.

  • Simple Tiered Pricing

    Scales with your team without adding complexity to your stack.

Resources

Splashtop Shield support articles
Datasheet

FAQs

Is Shield a complete antivirus, or do I need another program too?
Why not rely on the antivirus already built into our endpoints?
How is Shield for Business priced?
How long does deployment take?
How is our data handled?
Do you offer monthly billing?
Do I need an active Splashtop subscription to use Shield for Business?
What do I need to use Shield for Business?

Each year, ransomware costs small businesses millions

It's never been more important to protect your endpoints and your team. Click below to log into your my.splashtop console and add Splashtop Shield for Business to your subscription. Or contact sales if you need additional assistance.

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