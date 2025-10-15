Do More with Less – Autonomous Endpoint Management for MSPs
Easily secure, monitor, and manage client endpoints, and automate routine IT tasks without the cost and complexity of traditional RMM tools.
Automate and Save Time
Every hour spent on manual updates is time lost with clients. Splashtop AEM gives MSPs real-time control over OS and third-party patching, making it easy to address zero-day vulnerabilities and automate updates across thousands of devices to keep every endpoint secure.
Improved Visibility and Control
Gain oversight of ALL endpoints through a single-pane dashboard, allowing easy tracking of assets, monitoring security health, and maintaining compliance with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulations. With real-time visibility, MSPs can quickly spot risks, prove compliance, and deliver greater value to clients.
Comprehensive Endpoint Monitoring and Management
Make it fast and easy to manage distributed client environments with endpoint policies, proactive alerting, scripting and remediation tools, along with high performance remote access to managed and unmanaged computers and mobile devices.
Intelligent Risk Management
Managing client risk means acting before threats cause disruption. With AI-assisted analysis to surface critical vulnerabilities, policy-driven patching to close gaps quickly, and flexible scripting for remediation, MSPs can keep systems secure and stable. Optional endpoint protection through EDR and MDR adds another layer of defense for clients that need it.
Benefits of Splashtop for Autonomous Endpoint Management
Consolidated Platform for MSP Growth
Simplify operations and scale smarter with a single solution for endpoint management, endpoint security, and remote access for both IT support and clients to work from home. Splashtop replaces legacy RMMs, reduces tool sprawl, and integrates with Active Directory, PSA platforms, and more, making life easier for MSPs.
Lower Costs, Higher Margins
Improve profit margins with competitive pricing, while scaling IT operations across hybrid and remote client environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.
Better Security and Manageability
Get SSO integration, advanced logging and granular access control to safeguard your remote connections and protect your clients against evolving threats.
Unmatched Customer Service
Splashtop’s expert support team is available 24/5 via phone, chat or email to resolve issues fast, keep your remote connections smooth, and deployments optimized. Count on quick answers and proactive guidance so your business never misses a beat, and you in turn provide a superior IT experience to your clients.
Advanced Data Protection & Security
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.
Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop
Cameron Montgomery, Owner/Operator, C.M. Computers Northwest LLC