Autonomous Endpoint Management for Smarter IT Operations
Automate routine IT tasks, and ensure your endpoints are secure, up-to-date, and compliant with real-time patching, visibility and control across all endpoints.
Real-Time Patch Management to Complement Intune and Other MDMs
Don’t wait for the next maintenance window. Detect and remediate zero-day vulnerabilities instantly, with CVE visibility and full control over OS and third-party application patching. Close security gaps and enforce compliance in real time—before threats turn into incidents.
Improved Visibility and Control
Gain oversight of ALL endpoints through a single-pane dashboard, allowing easy tracking of assets, monitoring security health, and maintaining compliance with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulations.
Comprehensive Endpoint Monitoring and Management
Make it fast and easy to manage distributed environments with endpoint policies, proactive alerting, automation and remediation tools, along with high performance remote access to any corporate or BYOD device.
Future-Ready IT Resilience
Strengthen security with AI-assisted vulnerability analysis, custom software patching, and proactive remediation. Optional EDR and MDR services add an extra layer of defense, helping IT teams stay prepared for evolving threats and keep systems secure and up to date.
Benefits of Splashtop for Autonomous Endpoint Management
Consolidated Platform for Everything IT
Whether you're scaling or simplifying, Splashtop combines endpoint management, endpoint security, and remote access for both - IT to provide support and end-users to work from home. Integrate with Active Directory, ticketing, ITSM and other tools for a seamless user experience.
Cost-Effective and Scalable
Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing, while scaling IT operations across hybrid teams, remote environments, and large multi-OS device fleets.
Better Security and Manageability
Get SSO integration, advanced logging and granular access control to safeguard your remote connections and protect your organization against evolving threats.
Unmatched Customer Service
Splashtop’s expert support team is available 24/5 via phone, chat or email to resolve issues fast, keep your remote connections smooth, and deployments optimized. Count on quick answers and proactive guidance so your IT environment stays resilient, and employees stay productive.
Advanced Data Protection & Security
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.
Our reliance on Intune for some endpoint management functionalities is supplemented by Splashtop, which fills critical gaps, including better visibility into and more control over software updates, and better documentation. In one platform, we are able to troubleshoot issues on any remote devices, proactively monitor systems, automate software patching, and ensure compliance.
IT Manager, pb2 Architecture + Engineering