Autonomous Endpoint Management Features
OS and 3rd Party Patch
Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions.
AI-Powered CVE Insights
Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions.
Policy Framework
Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.
Proactive Alerts and Remediation
Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.
Dashboard Insights
Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs.
Scripts and Tasks
Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.
Background Actions
Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.
Inventory Reporting
Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance.
Endpoint Security Dashboard
Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and others.
Unattended Access and Control
Remotely access Windows, Mac, Linux, servers and virtual machines from any device.
Unify Further with Add-Ons
Attended Support via SOS
Support unlimited unmanaged and mobile devices with ease using a 9-digit session code. Remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices, and provide view-only support for iOS and older Android versions.
End-User Remote Access
Enable end-users to work remotely with high-performance remote access to computers managed by you.
Antivirus and EDR
Keep your endpoints secure with powerful, flexible endpoint protection solutions including next-gen antivirus, EDR, or 24/7 managed defense. Learn more.
Level-Up with Advanced Features
SSO/SAML Integration
Authenticate with Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and more for simplified access management.
Advanced Security and Access Controls
Enhance security and compliance with cloud session recording, granular access controls, SIEM integration for real-time monitoring, and IP whitelisting.
Advanced Remote Session Controls
Redirect USB devices and stylus tools (smart cards, security keys, and more), or use your local microphone as input on your remote computer. Experience 4:4:4 color mode with high-fidelity audio for seamless and immersive workflows.
Advanced Remote Session Controls
Integrate with ticketing and other platforms for seamless remote support and leverage open APIs to automate workflows and enhance IT operations.
Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)
Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations. Learn More
Splashtop Connector
Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Learn More