Skip to main content
Splashtop
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
Splashtop Endpoint Management: Product Demo
Splashtop Endpoint Management: Product Demo

Autonomous Endpoint Management Features

Contact UsSchedule a Demo
  • For IT
  • For MSP
  • Features
  • Resources

OS and 3rd Party Patch

Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions.

AI-Powered CVE Insights

Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions.

Policy Framework

Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.

Proactive Alerts and Remediation

Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.

Dashboard Insights

Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs.

Scripts and Tasks

Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.

Background Actions

Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.

Inventory Reporting

Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance.

Endpoint Security Dashboard

Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and others.

Unattended Access and Control

Remotely access Windows, Mac, Linux, servers and virtual machines from any device.

Watch a Demo

Watch NowView Datasheet

Unify Further with Add-Ons

Attended Support via SOS

Support unlimited unmanaged and mobile devices with ease using a 9-digit session code. Remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices, and provide view-only support for iOS and older Android versions.

End-User Remote Access icon

End-User Remote Access

Enable end-users to work remotely with high-performance remote access to computers managed by you.

Antivirus and EDR

Keep your endpoints secure with powerful, flexible endpoint protection solutions including next-gen antivirus, EDR, or 24/7 managed defense. Learn more.

Level-Up with Advanced Features

SSO and SAML integration key icon

SSO/SAML Integration

Authenticate with Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and more for simplified access management.

Advanced Security and Access Controls

Enhance security and compliance with cloud session recording, granular access controls, SIEM integration for real-time monitoring, and IP whitelisting.

Advanced Remote Session Controls

Redirect USB devices and stylus tools (smart cards, security keys, and more), or use your local microphone as input on your remote computer. Experience 4:4:4 color mode with high-fidelity audio for seamless and immersive workflows.  

Advanced Remote Session Controls

Integrate with ticketing and other platforms for seamless remote support and leverage open APIs to automate workflows and enhance IT operations.

Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)

Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations. Learn More

Connected dots icon

Splashtop Connector

Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Learn More

Ready to Get Started?

Contact UsSchedule a Demo
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.