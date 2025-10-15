Autonomous Endpoint Management Resources
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is a core utility of my IT MSP business
"I use Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management to automatically install updates and patches on endpoints for my client workstations. A day doesn't go by that I am not remoting into a computer using Splashtop. It makes it easy to manage updates on the endpoints, view what updates are needed, view hardware and software inventory, and so much more. I can also remote into a command prompt and run commands without actually having to remote into the computer and interrupt the user. Creating update schedules and policies is very easy. It also works fantastic with Splashtop Endpoint Security! Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management makes it effortless to schedule patching for workstations and servers. I've created a separate policy for both servers and workstations."
Tavis C.
Systems Administrator
From Our Happy Customers
How Splashtop AEM helps us work through major issues with a small IT crew
"Splashtop has allowed us in IT to be more efficient in providing support for our end-users in that we don't have to waste precious minutes walking from one desk to another. It has allowed us to automate most of our basic patching for our operating systems. It also allows us to automate software roll-outs to the end-points."
Jonah F.
IT Administrator
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop Endpoint Security Superb like NO OTHER.
"What we like best is the ease of usability. We are frequently looking to improve security and implementation. The endpoint security dashboard is very intuitive and accurate. Lists all devices, known threats, virus definition updates, and which AV software is installed. There's also a graph which makes it visibly pleasing. The ease of integration within the network is seamless. Before submitting this review we scanned all 300 endpoints, finding multiple unprotected PC's. An outstanding job with this new feature."
Verified User
Law Enforcement
From Our Happy Customers
A Must-Have Upgrade for Any Splashtop User
"What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is its powerful combination of features that turn a great remote access solution into a full-fledged, proactive IT management platform that is very easy to use and easy to implement. The seamless integration with Splashtop Remote Support, coupled with automated patch management, antivirus deployment, and real-time monitoring, saves our team significant time and effort. It allows us to move from a reactive support model to a preventive one, ensuring our endpoints are secure and our operations are efficient."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
From Our Happy Customers
A powerful combination of features
"Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solves the major challenge of managing and securing a distributed endpoint environment. It has helped us move from a reactive 'break-fix' support model to a proactive, automated one. This has significantly reduced manual workload for our IT team by automating critical tasks like patch management and security updates. The primary benefits are increased operational efficiency, enhanced security posture, and the ability to prevent issues before they impact our users, all while keeping our costs manageable."
Ilan S.
CTO, CIO
From Our Happy Customers
The Autonomous Endpoint Management is a really nice add on for Splashtop Enterprise
"I am already a customer of Splashtop Enterprise. What I like most is that Autonomous Endpoint Management is integrated to my current version of Splashtop so I am able to do OS & 3rd Party Software patching from the same console. I also like the Endpoint Security Overview report which show me in a simple way the endpoints that are at risk (disabled Endpoint protection, threats found per endpoint, etc.)"
Verified User
Information Technology and Services
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management
"As a tech lead, one of the biggest challenges we face is maintaining visibility and control over a growing number of endpoints across distributed teams. Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management solves this by providing centralized, real-time monitoring and automation capabilities that significantly reduce manual overhead. It helps us proactively detect and remediate issues before they impact users, which improves uptime and service quality. The automation of routine tasks—like patching, software deployment, and system health checks—frees up our team to focus on higher-value initiatives. It also enhances our security posture by ensuring endpoints are consistently updated and compliant."
Joseph K.
Tech Lead
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop AEM Has Been Great
"I really enjoy the information the dashboards can provide and allowing you to quickly see which devices are falling into certain categories to take action. One of the features we have gotten the most use out of thus far is the OS Patching. It has been helpful to get that setup and now that it has the capabilities to push Windows 11 updates too. This will be very helpful as we get closed to Microsoft's EOL for Windows 10."
Verified User
Information Technology and Services
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is exactly what I needed
"What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is how it just takes care of everything automatically without me having to think about it. The setup was surprisingly straightforward, and now it handles all the updates and patches across our devices without any manual work on my part. I really appreciate the clear dashboard that shows me the status of everything at a glance - it's not cluttered or confusing like some other tools I've tried. The automated monitoring catches issues before they become real problems, which has saved us from several potential headaches. It's also been rock solid reliable since we started using it, and the cost is reasonable compared to other enterprise solutions we looked at. Overall, it just works quietly in the background and lets me focus on other things instead of constantly managing device updates and security patches."
Verified User
Construction
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop automation saved my sanity
"We are able to finally stay on top of updates and threats via Endpoint Management. We use it daily to ensure our environment is patched and ready to go. We would be lost without it."
Verified User
Higher Education
From Our Happy Customers
Reliable and efficient endpoint management solution
“Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management helps us manage and maintain endpoints across multiple locations without the need for constant on-site visits. Automated patching and updates ensure systems stay secure and compliant with minimal manual effort. The central dashboard gives us clear visibility into device health and activity, making proactive maintenance much easier. Overall, it saves time, reduces travel costs, and improves productivity for both IT staff and end-users.”
Linus E.
IT Technician Biotechnology
From Our Happy Customers
A pleasant way to manage cyber security and updates of my team remotely
"It's solving people running on outdated versions of windows and other software that could potentially be a security risk. It also helps with compliance around insurance with some members of the team being remote."
Kyle W.
Director of IT