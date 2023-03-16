Fast Break Tech Switches from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

Fast Break Tech—a MSP based in Sacramento, CA—manages over 3,000 endpoints; this company uses Splashtop Remote Support to remotely monitor, manage and support their clients.

Fast Break Tech switched to Splashtop after previously using LogMeIn Central Premier. The team at Fast Break Tech has been very happy with the switch, citing better experience, features and Splashtop’s support team being more responsive as reasons why they prefer our solution (see why Splashtop is the best LogMeIn Central alternative).

The Challenge

MSPs today face the challenge of trying to support their clients’ devices scattered across different locations with limited resources. To meet demand, MSPs rely on remote access software to be able to provide support to their managed devices without having to physically travel to their customers.

In addition to remote access, MSPs often look for tools that help them remotely monitor and manage their endpoints too. This helps MSPs proactively address issues before they arise and keep their endpoints running smoothly.

There are several products out there that provide these tools, however, they can often be expensive, lack certain features or functionality, or have unresponsive support teams. This especially strains MSPs who are trying to scale their business, as adding on new customers can become expensive or hurt their efficiency.

Fast Break Tech is an MSP managing over 3,000 endpoints with just 8 internal technicians. To support their large client base, Fast Break Tech was using LogMeIn Central Premier.

However, Fast Break Tech wasn’t satisfied with their situation and wanted to find a new solution. Steven Walker, President of Fast Break Tech, discussed what drove them away from LogMeIn. “We used LogMeIn which slowed down too much over the years,” Walker said. "And if there were features that I would have liked to have been brought in, the company was too large that nothing ever happened. They weren’t responsive to our requests. Plus, at the time, we were trying to get away from Kaspersky, and that was the only protection that was integrated with LogMeIn.”

The Solution

Eventually, Fast Break Tech cut ties with LogMeIn and switched to Splashtop Remote Support.

Splashtop Remote Support is a remote support solution specially designed for MSPs and IT professionals. It includes features such as unattended remote access, file transfer, chat and remote reboot. It also includes additional monitoring and management features commonly found in RMM products.

Monitoring and management features found in Splashtop Remote Support include configurable alerts, event logs, remote command, system inventory, update management, scheduled actions and more. Users can also deploy and manage Bitdefender Antimalware to their managed computers from within the Splashtop console

The Results

Right from the beginning, Walker saw the benefits of making the switch to Splashtop. When talking about the implementation process, Walker mentioned it was easier than he expected.

“The Splashtop team guided us on using InstallForge to create our own builds with security codes—a must for us,” Walker said. “We were also able to use the LogMeIn One2Many feature to install Splashtop on most of our clients.”

Once he started using Splashtop, Walker liked the Splashtop experience more and said it was faster than LogMeIn. “I heard my team indicate that they enjoyed Splashtop better,” said Walker.

As for features, Walker praised chat (particularly out-of-session chat) and attended support as some of the highlights of Splashtop Remote Support.

Chat Feature Improves Efficiency

“The chat is phenomenal,” Walker said. “We use that all day long. There are times when we’re on a call and we need to start helping the next customer. We need to get the ball rolling, so we just hit the chat button to start chatting with that customer.”

With Splashtop Remote Support, you’re able to chat with your clients, even without remote connecting into the computer first.

Walker also discussed more benefits of the chat feature in Splashtop.

“If we call and get their voicemail, we send a chat saying, ‘Hey, is it alright if we remote in now?' And they confirm, then we’re right in,” Walker said. “I also like that it shows our name in the chat. With LogMeIn it would just say ‘LogMeIn Remote User,' so they had no idea who they were actually working with. But with Splashtop chat they know which technician it is.”

Instant Support On the Go With SOS

The other feature Walker praised was the attended support (SOS) feature that allows you to instantly connect to any Windows, Mac, iOS or Android device with a session code to provide support. This feature helps MSPs like Fast Break Tech support devices not managed under their account, since no prior install is necessary.

“The SOS is incredible for us,” Walker said, “I’m able to multitask while on the go and use SOS to provide support. Just give me that 9-digit code and I’ll be in there and be able to help or tell them what to do.”