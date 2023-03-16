Strobel Saves 80% By Switching from LogMeIn Central

Strobel Energy Group operates 24/7. To keep operations running smoothly, they need to make sure their IT infrastructure is in top condition. With a remote support solution in hand, they’re able to remotely access and provide maintenance and support to all of the servers and devices used by their company.

In the past, Strobel Energy Group had been using LogMeIn Central to provide remote support. LogMeIn’s yearly price increases started becoming a problem though. Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group, talked about how the price increases started becoming too much: “LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try to not get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because."

Quincy sent out to find another solution that would allow him to provide best-in-class remote support, one that would allow him and his team to have fast remote access connections with all the tools needed to provide superior support, but without the high price tag.

“We continually strive to make sure we are using the right product for what we need at the best price,” Quincy said. “Our goal was for us to be able to support our users without any difficulty of connecting in and doing what needs to be done.”