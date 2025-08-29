When cybersecurity is a top priority, IT leaders must strike a balance between security and accessibility. The rise of remote and hybrid work makes this more complex: how do you safeguard critical systems while giving employees the flexibility to work from anywhere?
Two of the most common approaches are Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Both protect network connections, but they do so in very different ways. VPNs create an encrypted tunnel into the private network and grant broad access once a user is authenticated. ZTNA, on the other hand, follows the principle of “never trust, always verify”, continuously validating user identity, device health, and context before granting limited, role-based access.
It’s time to explore ZTNA vs VPN, the benefits of both, and how Splashtop strengthens Zero-Trust security for remote work.
VPN & Zero-Trust Network Access: An Overview
What is Zero-Trust Network Access?
Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a security framework built on the idea that no user or device should ever be trusted by default. Every request for access must be authenticated and authorized, regardless of where it originates. This “never trust, always verify” philosophy reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if login credentials are stolen.
ZTNA goes beyond traditional role-based access control (RBAC). While RBAC assigns permissions based on roles, it often assumes trusted access once a user is inside the network. ZTNA enforces stricter policies: verification is continuous, context-aware (user, device, location, and network), and access is limited to the minimum required resources.
How ZTNA works:
Continuous verification: Authentication is required at login and during session activity, often with MFA or biometric checks.
Least-privilege access: Users only get access to the specific apps or data needed for their role, not the entire network.
Assume breach: Security controls are designed to limit damage if a compromise occurs, with micro-segmentation preventing attackers from moving laterally.
This layered approach makes ZTNA especially effective for organizations with remote workforces, sensitive data requirements, or third-party access needs.
What is a Virtual Private Network?
A VPN extends a private network across a public one by creating a tunnel for data transmission. Once connected, users typically gain broad access to the corporate network as if they were on-site.
How Does a VPN Work?
A VPN authenticates a user to a VPN gateway, then creates a tunnel between the device and the private network. Common tunneling and encryption stacks include OpenVPN, IPSec with IKEv2, SSTP, and L2TP over IPSec. Once connected, traffic destined for private subnets is routed through the tunnel to on-prem or cloud resources.
Because authentication typically happens only at connection time, access is often broad at the network level unless additional segmentation and firewall rules are in place. Centralized gateways can also introduce throughput bottlenecks during peak remote usage.
Most common business use cases for VPN
Remote user access to internal resources: Provide employees with connectivity to private apps, file shares, print services, and intranet tools that are not exposed to the internet.
Site-to-site connectivity: Link branch offices, data centers, and cloud VPCs into a single routed network using IPSec tunnels.
Administrative access to management networks: Allow IT staff to reach internal admin interfaces and jump hosts from outside the perimeter.
Temporary connectivity for projects: Enable short-term secure access during migrations, partner engagements, or incident response.
Note on limitations: VPNs protect data in transit, yet they generally do not enforce application-level, per-request verification. Without careful network segmentation and policy, users may have more access than required, and concentrators can become single points of failure. This is why many organizations evaluate ZTNA for finer-grained, least-privilege access and continuous verification.
ZTNA vs VPN: How They Differ in Security & Performance
While both VPNs and ZTNA provide secure remote connectivity, their security models and performance impacts differ substantially.
Zero-Trust Network Access is designed around the principle of least privilege. Access is segmented at the application level and requires continuous verification of user identity, device posture, and context. This reduces the attack surface, limits lateral movement, and provides visibility into user actions. Because ZTNA is typically cloud-native, it scales more effectively than VPN concentrators and integrates with modern identity and device security frameworks.
Virtual Private Networks, by contrast, authenticate users once and then extend broad network access. This “all-or-nothing” approach creates risks: if an attacker compromises VPN credentials, they may reach multiple systems. VPN gateways can also become bottlenecks as traffic scales, and VPNs generally lack native threat detection or granular policy controls.
In practice:
ZTNA enforces granular, identity- and device-based controls, making it better suited for organizations prioritizing security and compliance.
VPNs provide encrypted tunnels for remote access but rely on perimeter-based trust, which is less effective against today’s distributed threats.
For organizations balancing growth, compliance, and hybrid work, ZTNA offers stronger long-term resilience, while VPNs continue to serve as a legacy option for simpler or smaller environments.
Choosing Between ZTNA and VPN: Which is the Best Fit for Your Business?
Deciding whether to deploy VPN or Zero-Trust Network Access depends on your organization’s size, security posture, and scalability requirements.
Scalability: ZTNA is cloud-native and built to scale without relying on a single gateway. VPNs, on the other hand, can quickly become bottlenecks as more employees connect remotely.
Security Model: VPNs authenticate once and then grant broad network access, while ZTNA enforces continuous verification and grants access only to specific applications or resources. For organizations handling sensitive data or strict compliance requirements, ZTNA provides stronger controls.
Risk Management: ZTNA minimizes attack surfaces by segmenting access and assuming breach as the default posture. VPNs expand the potential blast radius if credentials are compromised.
Ease of Use & Management: VPNs are familiar and often simple to deploy initially but require ongoing segmentation and maintenance to keep secure. ZTNA can require more thoughtful policy design upfront, yet offers IT teams greater automation, visibility, and adaptability over time.
By adopting ZTNA, businesses gain more precise access controls, improved visibility, and a framework designed to meet the realities of modern distributed work
How Splashtop Strengthens Zero-Trust Security for Remote Work
Both VPNs and ZTNA can support secure connectivity, but if you want a modern solution that combines strong security with flexibility, you need a platform designed with Zero-Trust principles in mind.
Splashtop Secure Workspace (SSW) provides privileged access management with a Zero-Trust approach. It ensures that only verified users and compliant devices can access specific applications, desktops, or data. Policies are enforced through role-based controls, device posture checks, and context-aware authentication, reducing the risk of credential theft or lateral movement.
With SSW, organizations can:
Apply Just-in-Time access controls so users only have the privileges they need, when they need them.
Use micro-segmentation to limit access to specific resources, reducing exposure if an account is compromised.
Leverage strong authentication including SSO/SAML, MFA, and integration with identity providers.
Monitor and audit sessions with logging and visibility that help IT teams detect and respond to suspicious behavior.
Splashtop’s platform is also built to align with compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA readiness, making it a secure choice for regulated industries.
For businesses managing distributed or hybrid workforces, SSW enables secure, high-performance remote access without the scalability and management challenges of legacy VPNs. It empowers IT teams to deliver both productivity and protection in one solution.
Ready to see how Splashtop can strengthen your security posture and simplify remote access? Start your free trial today and experience the difference.