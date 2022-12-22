Video: How to Share your iOS 11 Device Screen with Splashtop SOS
By Splashtop Team
Updated
Splashtop SOS enables remote viewing of iOS 11 (iPhone and iPad) screens to provide remote support.
This video shows first time setup instructions on the iOS device (adding the Screen Recording button to the Control Center) and then the steps for a user to share iOS screens with a technician that is using Splashtop SOS.
How to Share your iOS 11 Screen with Splashtop SOS
Splashtop SOS is remote support made simple – Connect to your users’ devices with a simple session code.
