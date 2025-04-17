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iPhone screen displaying the iOS 11 option to share the device screen

Video: How to Share your iOS 11 Device Screen with Splashtop SOS

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Splashtop SOS enables remote viewing of iOS 11 (iPhone and iPad) screens to provide remote support.

This video shows first time setup instructions on the iOS device (adding the Screen Recording button to the Control Center) and then the steps for a user to share iOS screens with a technician that is using Splashtop SOS.

How to Share your iOS 11 Screen with Splashtop SOS
How to Share your iOS 11 Screen with Splashtop SOS

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Learn more about how to remotely access iPhone and iPad iOS screens with SOS

Splashtop SOS is remote support made simple – Connect to your users’ devices with a simple session code.

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