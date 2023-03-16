How Video Game Developers Can Work Remotely with Splashtop

You don't need to be glued to your desktop to get work done. Remotely access your computer and gaming development software from any device with Splashtop.

Video game development is a fascinating blend of creativity and technical skill. Every day, developers are pushing their limits to create games that will find an audience of eager gamers.

Developers rely on their computer software tools to bring their vision to life. So when COVID-19 hit and forced organizations to implement work from home policies, video game developers needed to find a way to stay effective while working remotely.

It can be difficult for developers to get their work done when they can’t access their high-powered desktops in the office. Given the technical requirements to run the programs commonly used by video game developers, many developers can’t run them on their personal devices.

Fortunately, there is a way for developers to work from home and still have full access to their office desktop computer and all its software and resources.

Working Remotely with Splashtop Business Access

With Splashtop Business Access, video game developers can remotely control their office computer from anywhere, using any device. That means you can remote into your office computer from your personal Windows or Mac computer, an iPad, iPhone, Android device, or even Chromebook and feel like you were sitting right in front of your work computer.

You’ll be able to remotely access and control your Windows, Mac, and Linux desktops, and see the screen of the remote computer in real-time while connected. You can access all your files and use software like Unity, Unreal, Photoshop, Maya, and other software development tools.

Splashtop delivers many productivity enhancing features including multi-to-multi monitor support, drag-and-drop file transfer, remote printing, session recording, and more.

Splashtop’s remote desktop software is cross-platform. That means you can work across operating systems from any of your personal devices when working remotely.

Developers working on the next big thing in gaming will want to ensure that their connections are secure. With Splashtop, all remote sessions are encrypted with TLS and 256-bit AES paired with device authentication. That is why it is already trusted by more than 30 million users and tens of thousands of businesses.

A fast, reliable connection is also critical for developers. With Splashtop's award-winning, high-performance engine and global infrastructure, users can count on high-definition remote connections. During remote connections you’ll enjoy 4K streaming at 40 frames per second (fps) at low latency. Lip-syncing is doable with Splashtop's fast remote access connections.

Try Splashtop for Free

Start a no-obligation free trial today with no credit card required. With just a few clicks, you will be working on your next video game project from anywhere.

Free Trial