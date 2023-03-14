How IT Can Provide Effective Support in a BYOD World

There’s little doubt that hybrid work is here to stay, as businesses of all sizes continue to enable employees to work in the office, at home, and any other location they choose.

A core element of hybrid work is BYOD (bring your own device). Employees see it as critical to productivity and job satisfaction, since using any device they choose gives them flexibility and autonomy. In fact, as we highlighted in this recent blog post, 66% of workers would select a company that offered employees the choice of computing device over one that doesn't.

But when an employee has a problem with their personal device or an application running on it, they need the same level of support that your IT / help desk provides for company-managed devices. This places a new support burden on IT. Most IT teams have a remote support tool that enables access to managed computers, but that fails to address all the remote BYOD instances in use today.

To successfully support remote workers’ BYOD needs, you must have the real-time capability to remotely support any device in the event of a technical difficulty.

Unlimited, on-demand support makes BYOD a winning proposition

The attended support function found in Splashtop's remote support solutions is an advanced form of on-demand support that allows you to support any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Attended support enables IT technicians to instantly access a remote computer or mobile device while the user is present.

This means you can support any end user on their work or personal device, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, the moment they need help. With attended support, help teams simply take control of the end-user’s device to troubleshoot – just like they would in person ( remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices, remote view iOS ).

Organizations using Splashtop's attended support function have cited several benefits from using Splashtop, including:

Comprehensive support across device types, including mobile devices

Enhanced remote / hybrid work support by IT

Higher rates of employee productivity and faster help service, even for personal devices

Running Splashtop attended support is easy

Both IT and employees have embraced Splashtop due to its simplicity. An employee simply generates a unique 9-digit session code and gives your help desk staff the access code. The technician can use the code to connect to the employee’s device, instantly taking control of it to do things like transfer files, print remotely, chat, share screens, and much more. Better yet, it all happens over sophisticated security infrastructure.

For organizations of any size, unlimited and on-demand BYOD support is a game-changing approach to ensure that all your workers can stay productive – anywhere, any time – using the devices they work with best.

