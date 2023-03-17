IT Teams – Enable Your Team to Work from Home with Remote Access

Give your team remote access to their officer computers from their own devices. Provide remote support to your managed computers and servers. Integrate your remote access software with Active Directory and Single Sign-On (SSO). Get everything you need with Splashtop.

Enable remote work. Prepare your organization’s business continuity plan

The Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has already forced many organizations to order their employees to work from home. IT teams need to prepare their organizations to ensure operations keep running and employees stay productive if they need to work from home.

For this reason, remote access should be a part of your disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

Splashtop’s trusted remote access software lets users access their work computers from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device via secure remote connections.

Additionally, Splashtop also offers remote support solutions that enable IT teams to provide remote support to their managed endpoints.

Whether you need a simple remote access tool to enable work from home, remote support software, or an on-premise solution with Active Directory and SSO, Splashtop has you covered. Check out the three options below to find the right solution for your team. You can start a free trial to get set up at no cost.

I want to extend simple work from home capabilities

Get Splashtop Business Access to enable your team to remotely access their work computers from home. Once you get started, you can easily invite your team to create their Splashtop accounts and set up their own devices - all under your main account for easy management.

Bulk discounts are available for teams. Start a free trial. Or learn more about enabling work from home.

I want an enterprise remote access solution with SSO

Splashtop On-Prem is an on-premise solution hosted behind your firewall for added security with Active Directory integration. Splashtop Enterprise is a trusted remote access solution with available SSO integration for IT teams providing remote support as well as users who want to access their computers to work remotely.

Contact us to learn more about Splashtop Enterprise.

I want to provide remote support to my managed endpoints

Splashtop Remote Support is the best-value remote solution for IT teams. With it, you’ll be able to provide remote support to any of your managed computers and servers at any time. Additional monitoring and management features are also available.

Start a free trial. Or, learn more about remote support for IT.