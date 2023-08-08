Reasons to Upgrade from Splashtop Business Access to Enterprise

Gone are the days when working remotely was just an occasional privilege. It has become a strategic necessity, enabling businesses to tap into a global talent pool, offer flexible work arrangements, and ensure business continuity in unpredictable situations.

Having a secure, reliable, and efficient remote access solution has become critical. Splashtop Business Access has been a trusted choice for many, providing teams and individuals the ease of accessing work computers from anywhere.

However, as organizations grow and their technical requirements become more intricate, there's a need for a more comprehensive solution. Splashtop Enterprise offers a step beyond traditional remote access tailored to meet the unique demands of larger organizations (including IT remote support).

In this piece, we'll look at why upgrading from Splashtop Business Access to Splashtop Enterprise is not just a wise decision but a pivotal move for organizations eyeing the future with ambition and preparedness. Whether you're a decision-maker contemplating the shift or an IT manager eager to understand the nuances, read on to uncover the transformative benefits of Splashtop Enterprise.

A Brief Recap of Splashtop Business Access

Before diving into the benefits that Splashtop Enterprise offers, it's essential to first understand the foundation upon which it's built: Splashtop Business Access. This solution has been the go-to for countless professionals and teams, streamlining the concept of remote work long before it became a mainstream work mode.

Splashtop Business Access ensures that individuals and teams can effortlessly connect to their work computers from virtually any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer. This seamless connection means work doesn't have to stop, even when you're miles away from your office setup.

Going beyond just remote access, Splashtop Business Access equips users with an array of in-session features. From transferring files between devices, remote printing, and the convenience of multi-monitor viewing to advanced features like remote reboot, this solution has always been about making remote work as efficient as possible.

Plus, Splashtop Business Access has remained committed to ensuring the highest level of security so users can trust that their data and work remain protected.

With such a robust offering, one might wonder, "Why the need for an upgrade?" While Splashtop Business Access caters perfectly to many users, the dynamic nature of growing businesses and their expanding needs means there's always room for more. That's where Splashtop Enterprise comes into play, offering everything that Business Access does and much, much more. Let's dive deeper.

Splashtop Enterprise: A Step Beyond

Splashtop Enterprise is a comprehensive remote access and support solution designed for organizations seeking more than just the basics. Beyond facilitating smooth remote access, it boasts an array of features tailored to meet the unique demands of diverse teams.

With Splashtop Enterprise, businesses can amplify their IT support and endpoint management capabilities, benefiting from Enterprise's top-tier performance, robust security, and streamlined service desk operations. The platform ensures a hassle-free setup, making it adaptable and scalable to fit the needs of both small businesses and sprawling enterprises.

But Splashtop Enterprise offers more than efficiency—it reshapes the entire remote work and support landscape. For organizations eyeing a robust remote solution that equally benefits everyday users and IT professionals, Splashtop Enterprise emerges as the ideal choice.

In-Depth Comparison: Business Access vs. Enterprise

Let's dive deep into the comparative analysis:

1. Unattended Remote Access

Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise offer seamless unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. With Enterprise, IT teams can also remotely access tablets and mobile devices to provide remote support.

However, what truly sets the Enterprise version apart is its scalability. As organizations grow, the need for increased remote access points becomes evident. Splashtop Enterprise efficiently scales to meet these demands, ensuring no employee is left without the necessary tools, regardless of the organization's size.

2. In-Session Features

Both versions provide users with in-session tools like file transfer, multi-monitor viewing, and remote printing. However, Splashtop Enterprise also comes with the high-performance features found in the Splashtop Business Access Performance package, including 4:4:4 color mode, high-fidelity audio, USB device redirection, remote stylus support, and more.

3. Centralized IT Management & Remote Support

The beauty of Splashtop Enterprise lies in its centralized console. IT teams revel in the power and convenience of managing users, access permissions, computers, and devices from a single hub. This not only streamlines administrative processes but also significantly reduces the margin for error, fostering a more secure and efficient remote working environment.

Additionally, Splashtop Enterprise enables IT teams to remotely monitor and manage their managed endpoints. Plus, IT can provide on-demand, attended remote support to any device, ensuring that users within the organization can get their issues resolved by IT fast.

4. Advanced Security and User Management

Security remains a paramount concern in today's digital age. Splashtop Enterprise addresses these concerns head-on with its suite of advanced security features. Single Sign-On (SSO) integration enhances user convenience without compromising security. The ability to assign group-based access and fine-tune permissions at a granular level provides IT teams unparalleled control, ensuring data integrity and minimizing potential security breaches.

5. Flexible Licensing

This is where the real power and scalability come into play. Splashtop Enterprise offers a flexible licensing system tailored to various organizational needs. For remote work, it employs a per-user licensing structure. This ensures robust, high-performance, cross-platform access for distributed teams. On the other hand, technician licensing is designed for advanced remote support and endpoint management and is licensed per concurrent technician.

Check out our Business Access vs. Enterprise feature comparison.

In conclusion, while Splashtop Business Access offers a robust suite of remote access tools, Splashtop Enterprise emerges as a comprehensive solution for larger organizations. Its scalability, enhanced features, and emphasis on security make it the clear choice for businesses aiming to elevate their remote work infrastructure to the next level.

Upgrade to Splashtop Enterprise Today

As the world of work continues to evolve, so does the demand for robust and scalable remote access solutions. Splashtop Business Access has proven to be a formidable tool, offering a range of features tailored to the needs of large and small businesses.

However, for organizations aiming to be at the forefront of remote work technology, stepping up to Splashtop Enterprise offers an unmatched suite of features designed to streamline operations, enhance security, and improve overall user experience.

Investing in the future of your business means embracing solutions that grow with you, adapt to your changing needs, and offer the flexibility to navigate the unpredictable waters of the digital age. Splashtop Enterprise is more than just a remote access tool; it's a comprehensive solution crafted with the modern enterprise in mind.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Experience the power and versatility of Splashtop Enterprise for yourself. Start your free trial today and discover a world of seamless connectivity, enhanced management, and unmatched security. Your organization's future in remote work starts here.

