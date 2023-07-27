Unlocking the Full Potential of Splashtop Enterprise

In today’s highly technical landscape, remote access solutions have become the backbone of countless organizations. They bridge the geographical gap between employees and their work, fostering productivity, agility, and a seamless work experience. Among the myriad of remote access solutions, Splashtop Enterprise stands tall as an all-in-one platform enabling remote work, support, and IT management.

In this blog, we’ll look at the vast capabilities of Splashtop Enterprise, highlighting its key features and illustrating how you can harness its full potential. Whether you're an IT admin seeking to streamline support, or a decision-maker contemplating a secure and versatile remote access solution for your team, this blog post is for you.

Key Features and Benefits of Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is a robust, secure, and versatile remote access solution designed with the needs of modern businesses in mind. It is an all-in-one solution for providing your workforce with access to their computers to work remotely, and for empowering your IT team with remote support and endpoint management features.

Here are the key features and benefits that make Splashtop Enterprise an exceptional tool for any organization:

High-Performance Remote Access : Splashtop Enterprise offers high-quality remote access with 4K streaming at 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming at low latency. Its optimized encoding and decoding engine fully leverages hardware acceleration technologies from Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD, thereby reducing CPU utilization and allowing more resources for your applications.

Secure Connections : In today's digital age, security is paramount. Splashtop ensures the utmost safety with various security features, including intrusion protection, SSL/AES 256-bit encryption, and secure infrastructure.

SSO/SAML Integration : For smooth deployment and centralized authentication, Splashtop Enterprise seamlessly integrates with Single Sign-On (SSO) identity providers.

Broad Device Support : With Splashtop, you can remote into your Mac, Windows, or Linux computer from any Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device, offering a truly cross-platform solution.

IT Management & Support : Splashtop Enterprise enables IT to provide attended and unattended remote support to managed and end-user devices. It also has several endpoint management features, such as service desk channel management, ticketing/ITSM integrations, endpoint monitoring, and more!

Scheduled Access : The ability to schedule access times provides flexibility and customization to fit your organization's needs.

Granular Permissions : This feature allows the provision of granular role-based and user/user group-based permissions, enabling fine control over access rights within your organization.

In-session Features: Splashtop Enterprise doesn’t just enable remote access; it comes with a suite of features designed to enhance productivity while working remotely. Features such as file transfer, chat, multi-monitor support, session recording, microphone passthrough, and USB device redirection enrich the remote work experience.

Add-on features, such as IP Restriction, SIEM Integration, and the Splashtop Connector for VPN-free bridging of remote connections, are also available to cater to your specific business needs.

Whether you are a business professional, a technician, or an IT manager, Splashtop Enterprise has features that can cater to your specific needs and use cases.

Tips to Get the Most Out of Splashtop Enterprise

Now that you have an understanding of the features that Splashtop Enterprise offers let's dive into some practical tips to help you maximize its potential:

Optimize Performance Settings: The high performance of Splashtop Enterprise is one of its key benefits. However, the specific requirements can vary based on your device, network, and the nature of your tasks. Make sure to fine-tune the settings to optimize performance based on your specific requirements. Leverage Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO integration is a great feature that boosts security and enhances usability. If you are not already using it, consider integrating with an SSO identity provider to streamline your deployment and user authentication process. Make Full Use of Broad Device Support: Splashtop's support for multiple platforms is a massive plus for organizations with a diverse array of devices. Ensure that your team members have the Splashtop app installed on their preferred devices so that they can work flexibly from anywhere. Schedule Remote Access: If your organization needs to manage when employees can access their workstations remotely, take advantage of the Scheduled Access feature. This helps maintain control and ensures that remote access is available when needed and not outside authorized times. Set Granular Permissions: As an admin, utilize Splashtop's granular permissions feature. You can set permissions based on roles, specific users, or user groups, ensuring the right people have access to the right devices. Utilize the Splashtop Connector: If you're dealing with systems on a closed network, the Splashtop Connector can help provide secure, VPN-free access. Users can get agentless access to systems on your organization’s network.

Remember, Splashtop Enterprise is designed to be a versatile and flexible tool. The best way to get the most out of it is to understand its features thoroughly and adapt them to your organization's specific needs.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is a powerful tool designed to provide secure, high-performance remote access to organizations of all sizes. Its breadth of features makes it a top choice for teams needing to work and provide IT support from anywhere.

Unlocking its full potential means more than just understanding its features—it requires strategically implementing them to suit your needs. By following the tips we've shared, you can ensure you're leveraging the power of Splashtop Enterprise to its fullest extent.

Interested in learning more or need help optimizing your Splashtop Enterprise setup? Our knowledgeable sales team is ready to help. Contact us today to start your journey toward the ultimate remote access experience with Splashtop Enterprise.

