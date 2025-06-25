Why IT Teams Trust Splashtop: G2 Grid Leader Summer 2025

Real-World Validation for Modern IT Needs
Choosing the right IT solution isn’t easy. With so many vendors making similar claims, it helps to see what real users think. That’s where G2’s Grid® Reports come in. Based entirely on verified customer feedback, they offer a clear picture of which tools deliver the most value in actual IT environments.
In the G2 Summer 2025 Reports, Splashtop was named a Grid Leader across 15 categories, earning 65 badges spanning Endpoint Management, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Remote Support, Remote Desktop, and more. These results highlight how Splashtop’s platform consistently delivers fast deployment, strong ROI, and ease of use for IT teams of all sizes.
If your organization is evaluating IT tools for hybrid work, device management, or remote support, here’s why this recognition matters.
Why G2’s Grid Reports Matter for IT Decision-Makers
IT buyers are often skeptical of vendor claims, and for good reason. That’s why many teams now rely on peer-review platforms like G2, where rankings are based on real customer experiences rather than sales pitches.
G2’s Grid Reports evaluate vendors using verified user reviews alongside third-party data. Products are rated on key factors such as ease of use, implementation time, support quality, and overall satisfaction. To be named a Grid Leader, a solution must consistently perform across a wide range of use cases and business sizes.
Splashtop’s placement as a Grid Leader in 15 categories reflects exactly that. Real users are seeing faster time to value, fewer deployment hurdles, and meaningful improvements in how they manage, support, and secure devices.
Key Wins: What IT Teams are Saying About Splashtop
Behind every G2 badge is feedback from IT professionals who rely on these tools daily. In the Summer 2025 Grid Reports, Splashtop stood out for delivering fast results, low complexity, and high satisfaction across multiple categories.
Here are some of the most notable performance highlights:
Average implementation time: 0.3 months in Endpoint Management (fastest among all evaluated vendors)
Payback period: 4 months, based on G2’s Mid-Market ROI analysis
Net Promoter Score (NPS): 91 to 94 for Endpoint Management and Remote Support
Top percentile ranking for estimated ROI across categories
Badges for ease of use, ease of setup, and ease of doing business with in Patch Management, RMM, and Remote Support
These results show that IT teams are seeing real value with Splashtop, quickly. Whether rolling out remote support, automating patches, or managing endpoints across hybrid environments, users consistently rate Splashtop as one of the easiest and most effective solutions on the market.
Splashtop Recognized Across Six Major IT Software Categories
Splashtop’s 65 badges span a wide range of IT categories, reflecting how teams use the platform to solve real challenges across endpoint management, remote access, support, and monitoring. Here’s a look at the core areas where Splashtop was named a leader.
Endpoint Management and Patch Management
Splashtop earned Grid Leader status in Endpoint Management and High Performer status in Patch Management, validating its recent expansion into this space. IT teams reported the shortest implementation time of any vendor at just 0.3 months, along with some of the highest user satisfaction scores. For organizations focused on automation, patch coverage, and vulnerability management, these results show that Splashtop’s endpoint tools are both effective and easy to adopt.
Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)
In the RMM category, Splashtop was recognized for fast setup, high usability, and strong user adoption across small and mid-sized businesses. The platform offers the core functionality IT teams need without the complexity of traditional RMM tools, making it a strong fit for lean teams looking to maximize efficiency.
Remote Support
Splashtop received high marks for its remote support software, especially among MSPs and internal IT teams. Users highlighted ease of use, speed of connection, and responsiveness as key differentiators. These recognitions reinforce Splashtop’s position as a top choice for organizations looking to provide fast, secure support to users across any device.
Remote Desktop
Splashtop continued to lead in remote desktop, a category where it has long been trusted for secure, high-performance remote access. Recognition in this space reflects ongoing strength in supporting hybrid work, BYOD, and cross-platform remote workflows.
What This Means for MSPs and IT teams
The G2 results highlight the practical value Splashtop delivers to resource-constrained IT teams.
For managed service providers, Splashtop offers the essential features needed to support multiple clients without the overhead of traditional RMM platforms. Fast deployment, intuitive workflows, and a low learning curve make it easier to onboard new technicians and scale operations efficiently.
Internal IT teams benefit from quick implementation, simplified patching, and tools that don’t require heavy customization to be effective. The ability to monitor, manage, and support devices through one unified platform helps reduce tool sprawl and cut operational costs.
With consistently high scores in ease of use, support quality, and time to value, Splashtop continues to stand out as a reliable choice for teams managing hybrid work, security, and support in a modern environment.
Analyst Recognition: Gartner Market Guide Inclusion
In addition to strong customer feedback on G2, Splashtop was also named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools. This recognition reflects growing industry awareness of Splashtop’s ability to meet modern endpoint management needs.
As more organizations look to simplify their IT stack and adopt tools that are easy to deploy and maintain, analyst validation like this adds another layer of confidence. Gartner’s inclusion confirms what users are already reporting through G2: Splashtop is delivering on its promise of fast, efficient, and secure endpoint management.
IT teams evaluating new tools for patch automation, vulnerability monitoring, or overall device oversight can now rely on both customer feedback and analyst research to guide their decisions.
Final Takeaway: User Trust Sets Splashtop Apart
In today’s IT landscape, software decisions carry real consequences. Long deployment times, steep learning curves, and poor support can slow down teams and increase risk. That’s why peer insights matter.
The results from G2’s Summer 2025 Reports show that Splashtop is trusted by real users to deliver fast results, dependable performance, and strong long-term value. From endpoint management to remote support, the platform consistently ranks among the easiest to use, easiest to set up, and fastest to implement.
These recognitions are more than awards. They represent how well Splashtop aligns with the day-to-day needs of IT professionals, especially those managing tight budgets, limited resources, or growing environments.
