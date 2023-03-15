5 Ways Splashtop Remote Access Can Help as You Grow Your Small or Medium Business in 2020

Splashtop is ready to support growing small and medium-sized businesses and business professionals with the best value, secure, and reliable remote access for the new year.

See why Splashtop Business Access can be a strategic technology choice to support your business' growth this year.

Start a Free Splashtop Business Access Trial

See Subscription Options

1. Be ready when unexpected situations arise

If your team members unexpectedly can’t make it into the office because of severe weather or they need to take care of a sick child, Splashtop makes it easy for them access to their work computer from their home computer or mobile device so they take care of important tasks.

2. Reduce tool costs by up to 80% when you switch from another remote access solution

Businesses that switch to Splashtop can save 50% or more compared to other remote access tools like TeamViewer and up to 80% compared to LogMeIn.

3. Easily add members at any time as your team grows

When you choose Splashtop Business Access, you can update your account at any time via your my.splashtop.com online dashboard. Add users at any time during your subscription at an automatically prorated rate. When you reach 4 users on your account, a 20% discount is automatically applied*. For new subscriptions, there is also a 10-user pack with 45% savings.

4. Save travel time and expense

Business professionals and business owners love the flexibility they have with Splashtop. If you’re a dentist who needs to access the office computer to view x-rays or an accountant who wants to save a trip to a client’s office to view their QuickBooks information, Splashtop is a great solution. Splashtop is even being rolled out widely in Japan as part of a nationwide initiative to reduce traffic congestion during the 2020 Summer games in Tokyo.

5. Splashtop is here to help

If you'd like help choosing the best remote access solution for your needs or have any questions, our sales team is here to help. If you need help during your trial or subscription, our Support team is just a click or call away. And you can rest assured that you’re using a safe solution and technology that has been proved with hundreds of millions of remote access users and thousands of five-star ratings across leading review sites and app stores.

