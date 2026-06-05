Splashtop Newsletter - August/September 2018

Splashtop News & Updates
September 2018
The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for IT, business, personal, and education.
Featured: Splashtop Announces Remote Access Pro
Check out the newest addition to the Splashtop lineup - Remote Access Pro. Try the new features now with a free trial!
New features added August 2018 - compact view, show device name, new keyboard shortcuts, >4GB file transfer & more!
Classroom and Education
Tips for creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment
Splashtop remote access solutions for school IT and support teams
Splashtop Personal
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Business
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring & Sharing
Subscribe to our newsletter - Sign up at the bottom of this web page!