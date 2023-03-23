Splashtop Newsletter - August/September 2018

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
Share This
Splashtop News & Updates
September 2018
The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for IT, business, personal, and education.
Featured: Splashtop Announces Business Access Pro & Remote Support Premium
Check out the newest additions to the Splashtop lineup - Business Access Pro and Remote Support Premium. Try the new features now with a free trial!
Splashtop Business Access
New features added August 2018 - compact view, show device name, new keyboard shortcuts, >4GB file transfer & more!
Splashtop SOS
New Splashtop features August 2018 - multi-to-multi monitor & more!
Splashtop Remote Support for IT & MSPs
Introducing Remote Support Premium with alerts, command prompt, Windows update management, event logs and system inventory
Join the Remote Support beta for remote access to Android devices
Classroom and Education
Tips for creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment
Splashtop remote access solutions for school IT and support teams
Splashtop Personal
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Business
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring & Sharing
Subscribe to our newsletter - Sign up at the bottom of this web page!