Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Remote Access

Splashtop Remote Access Pro, has been the remote access solution of choice for many individuals and teams worldwide to work from anywhere. Users can access work computers from any device and use the remote computer just as they would in person. Features like file transfer, multi-monitor viewing, remote print, and remote reboot enhance productivity during remote sessions
Splashtop Remote Access Performance takes remote access capabilities to the next level. It comes with additional capabilities for the ultimate remote experience like remote microphone and USB device passthrough, 4:4:4 color mode, high fidelity audio settings, Wacom Bridge, and more.
Splashtop Enterprise offers a comprehensive solution for teams and organizations, combining everything in Remote Access Pro and Performance with advanced security and management features like SSO integration, cloud session recording, IP whitelisting, granular permissions and more. IT teams gain the flexibility to manage remote access and provide support for computers and mobile devices, with customizable licenses for end-user access and technician support.
Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop Remote Access Performance, and Splashtop Remote Access Pro:
Capability
Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers (Each end-user license adds 10 computers to the team's total count)
✓
✓
✓
In-session features like file transfer, multi-monitor viewing, remote print, remote reboot, chat, and more
✓
✓
✓
Centralized console for IT to manage users, access permissions, computers, and devices
✓
✓
✓
Redirect USB devices like smart card readers, security keys, stylus/HID devices like printers on your local computer to the remote computer
✓
✓
Redirect your microphone input on your local computer to the remote computer as if you were sitting directly at the remote computer
✓
✓
4:4:4 color mode and ultra-high fidelity audio settings
✓
✓
Wacom Bridge: Seamlessly use Wacom's pen technology on local and remote computers
✓
✓
Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more
✓
Group-based access permissions where access can be assigned by user/computer group
✓
User/Group - based granular permissions
✓
Ability to schedule remote access
✓
Ability to choose technician licenses allowing IT to provide remote unattended support for up to 300 computers per concurrent user license and attended "help desk" remote support to unlimited computers and mobile devices
✓
Add Remote Support licenses for IT to manage and support endpoints
✓
✓
Cost
Priced per named user and concurrent user. Contact us for pricing.
Priced per user starting at $13/month. Volume discounts are available.
Priced per user starting at $8.25/month. Volume discounts are available.
Free trial