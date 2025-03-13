Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
Comparing Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise remote computer access
ComparisonsWorking Remotely

Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Remote Access

By Splashtop Team
2 minute read
Updated
Get started with a free trial
Free Trial
Subscribe
NewsletterRSS Feed
Share This

Splashtop Remote Access Pro, has been the remote access solution of choice for many individuals and teams worldwide to work from anywhere. Users can access work computers from any  device and use the remote computer just as they would in person. Features like file transfer, multi-monitor viewing, remote print, and remote reboot enhance productivity during remote sessions 

Splashtop Remote Access Performance takes remote access capabilities to the next level. It comes with additional capabilities for the ultimate remote experience like remote microphone and USB device passthrough, 4:4:4 color mode, high fidelity audio settings, Wacom Bridge, and more. 

Splashtop Enterprise offers a comprehensive solution for teams and organizations, combining everything in Remote Access Pro and Performance with advanced security and management features like SSO integration, cloud session recording, IP whitelisting, granular permissions and more. IT teams gain the flexibility to manage remote access and provide support for computers and mobile devices, with customizable licenses for end-user access and technician support. 

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop Remote Access Performance, and Splashtop Remote Access Pro:

Capability

Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Remote Access Performance

Splashtop Remote Access Pro

Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers (Each end-user license adds 10 computers to the team's total count)

In-session features like file transfer, multi-monitor viewing, remote print, remote reboot, chat, and more

Centralized console for IT to manage users, access permissions, computers, and devices

Redirect USB devices like smart card readers, security keys, stylus/HID devices like printers on your local computer to the remote computer

Redirect your microphone input on your local computer to the remote computer as if you were sitting directly at the remote computer

4:4:4 color mode and ultra-high fidelity audio settings

Wacom Bridge: Seamlessly use Wacom's pen technology on local and remote computers

Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more

Group-based access permissions where access can be assigned by user/computer group

User/Group - based granular permissions

Ability to schedule remote access

Ability to choose technician licenses allowing IT to provide remote unattended support for up to 300 computers per concurrent user license and attended "help desk" remote support to unlimited computers and mobile devices

Add Remote Support licenses for IT to manage and support endpoints

Cost

Priced per named user and concurrent user. Contact us for pricing

Priced per user starting at $13/month. Volume discounts are available.

Priced per user starting at $8.25/month. Volume discounts are available.

Free trial

Contact us to start a free trial

Free Trial

Free Trial

Related Content

Working Remotely

Top 10 Remote Work Software Tools for Distributed Teams in 2025

Learn More
Comparisons

Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac: Select the Best Alternative

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Remote Access Solution from Co-Founder and CTO Philip Sheu

Learn More
Security

Managing GDPR and CCPA Compliance for a Remote Workforce

Learn More
View All Blogs
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.