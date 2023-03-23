Splashtop Business New Features - April/May 2020

New versions of the Splashtop Business Apps and Streamers were released between late March and early May 2020. These new releases include new features like support for high-resolution streaming, Single Sign-On, additional supported Linux distributions and many more when using the latest versions of Splashtop Business apps with a qualifying Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support or SOS subscription. The new app and streamer versions and availability are:

Splashtop Business App 3.3.8.1 released April 21, 2020.

Splashtop Business App 3.4.2.8 for Android released May 9, 2020

Splashtop Business App 3.3.8.0 for Mac released April 21, 2020

Splashtop Business App update for iOS released May 19, 2020

Splashtop Business Streamer 2.6.2.0 for Linux released in March

Splashtop Business Streamer 3.3.8.0 for Windows released April 21, 2020

Splashtop Business Streamer 3.3.8.0 for Mac released May 14, 2020

New features in the latest release of the Splashtop Business apps and streamers include:

Faster high-resolution streaming with lower CPU usage in Splashtop Business

Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS with the 3.3.8.0 apps will enable multi-monitor 4K streaming at 40 frames per second (fps), and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming, at low latency. This will be especially useful for video editing, video game designers, architects, graphic designers, and others who are remoting into high resolution systems to use design and editing software.

See these tips to enable hardware acceleration in the Splashtop Streamer and enable hardware acceleration in the Splashtop Business App.

Single Sign-On support in Splashtop Business Access Pro and Splashtop SOS

SSO integrations are available for Splashtop Business Access Pro and Splashtop SOS subscriptions. Information on pricing is available by contacting Splashtop Sales (Business Access contact sales form, SOS contact sales form). These add-ons require the 3.3.8.0 versions of the Splashtop Business apps and streamers.

Organizations and enterprises use SSO so employees can use their existing SAML compatible identity credentials to log in. This way, organizations can ensure employee passwords meet compliance and security requirements. Integrated with SSO, Splashtop supports device authentication as well as two-factor authentication, delivering enterprise-class security for customers. Supports Azure, Okta and ADFS.

Learn more about SSO with Splashtop.

SOS elevation credentials now can be entered by remote users

When you remote into a computer for a Splashtop SOS quick support session and need admin privileges, the end user of the computer can now securely enter their credentials so you can complete higher level tasks on the computer (when you don’t have your own admin account on that computer).

Support for accessing more Linux desktop platforms

New versions of the Splashtop Streamer are available for Linux so you can access computers running additional Linux desktop platforms:

New! CentOS 7 and 8

New! Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1

New! Fedora 29-31

Ubuntu desktop 16.04 and 18.04

The Linux streamers don’t yet support the full feature set of the Windows and Mac streamers. You can see a video walkthrough at https://www.splashtop.com/linux. If you want to access Windows, Mac or Linux system, try the Splashtop Business App for Chrome in your Chrome browser on Linux. The Chrome browser app also does not have the full feature set of the native Windows and Mac apps. Windows client apps are on our future roadmap a release schedule has not been announced.

Other New Features

New option: Hardware acceleration (support Intel IQSV/NVIDIA CUDA/AMD AMF) in the Splashtop Business App for Windows

New option: Screen edge panning can be turned on/off in the Splashtop Business App for Windows

New features may not be available in some legacy versions of products that are no longer sold but still supported for subscription renewals.