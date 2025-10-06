Managing multiple remote endpoints one at a time can be time-consuming and prone to human error. To keep every device secure and up to date, IT teams need a faster, smarter approach. That’s where Splashtop's Scripts & Tasks (formerly 1-to-many actions) comes in.
Scripts & Tasks enable you to execute commands, deploy updates, and run automated actions across multiple endpoints simultaneously. From patch rollouts to configuration changes, scripting at scale helps you improve productivity, strengthen security, and maintain consistency across your entire device fleet.
In this guide, we’ll explore how Scripts & Tasks work, why they’re essential for modern endpoint management, and how Splashtop AEM helps IT teams automate operations with precision and control.
What Is Scripts & Tasks Automation
Scripts & Tasks is a feature in Splashtop AEM that enables IT teams to automate commands, actions, and updates across multiple endpoints simultaneously. Instead of managing each device individually, you can perform bulk actions simultaneously to save time and reduce the chance of human error.
This automation helps organizations manage, update, and secure their entire device environment from a single interface. You can schedule scripts, run maintenance tasks, deploy patches, and enforce configuration policies across Windows and macOS devices with just a few clicks.
Scripts & Tasks supports flexible scripting options, allowing IT teams to standardize processes, maintain compliance, and improve operational efficiency across distributed and hybrid workforces.
Driving Business Growth with Scripts & Tasks
When IT teams use Scripts & Tasks effectively, they can streamline daily operations and create more value for the business.
Key benefits include:
Improved productivity: Scripts & Tasks eliminates manual effort by allowing teams to run commands, deploy updates, or install software across many endpoints at once. This helps IT staff focus on higher-value initiatives instead of routine maintenance.
Reduced downtime: Automated execution of updates and patches keeps endpoints running smoothly without long interruptions. Fewer manual steps mean fewer mistakes and faster recovery when issues arise.
Stronger security: By automating patch deployment and policy enforcement, Scripts & Tasks helps maintain consistent security standards across all devices. Every endpoint can stay aligned with company compliance requirements and security baselines.
Lower costs: Automation reduces the need for manual oversight and minimizes the labor hours required to maintain endpoint environments. IT teams can scale operations without adding headcount or complexity.
6 Steps to Scale with Scripts & Tasks
Scripts & Tasks can transform how IT teams manage large environments, but scaling automation requires clear planning and consistent execution. Follow these best practices to get the most from Splashtop AEM.
1. Standardize Endpoint Management
Use Scripts & Tasks to apply consistent policies across every device. Standardizing management helps enforce antivirus requirements, encryption standards, and access controls. This ensures compliance and reduces configuration drift across remote or hybrid endpoints.
2. Identify High-Impact Repetitive Tasks
Start with the tasks that consume the most time. Patch installation, app updates, temporary file cleanup, and log collection are ideal candidates for scripting. Automating these saves hours of manual work each week.
3. Automate with Policy-Driven Actions
Base your automation on company policies rather than one-time actions. Define scripts that reflect your security and operational standards, so every device stays aligned without constant manual oversight.
4. Orchestrate Workflows
Look beyond individual tasks and design end-to-end workflows. Combine multiple scripts and triggers to handle complex processes like patch testing, software deployment, or scheduled maintenance.
5. Monitor and Enforce Compliance
Automation still needs oversight. Use AEM’s real-time monitoring and reporting to confirm that devices are compliant, patches are applied, and no endpoints fall behind. Regular reviews help refine your scripting strategy.
6. Optimize and Scale
As your environment grows, review your scripts and automation schedules to ensure they remain efficient. Splashtop AEM scales easily to manage an increasing number of devices as your organization expands, ensuring secure and consistent operations.
See our Scripts & Tasks support article for more information.
Splashtop AEM: Secure, Compliant, and Scalable Endpoint Automation
Splashtop AEM provides IT teams with the tools to automate, monitor, and manage every endpoint from one unified dashboard. With Scripts & Tasks, teams can run commands, deploy patches, and enforce policies across devices quickly and securely.
AEM combines real-time visibility, automation, and compliance management to keep operations running smoothly. From asset tracking to vulnerability insights, it helps IT departments stay proactive instead of reactive.
Key capabilities include:
Automated patching for Windows, macOS, and supported third-party applications.
CVE-based vulnerability insights to identify and prioritize critical risks.
Policy-based frameworks to automate updates and enforce compliance standards.
Real-time hardware and software inventory tracking.
Alerts and remediation workflows that resolve issues before they escalate.
Background actions that let IT technicians manage devices without disrupting users.
Splashtop AEM enables teams to scale operations with confidence. Whether you’re managing a few dozen devices or several thousand, you can automate repetitive work, maintain consistent security, and reduce manual overhead all from a single, easy-to-use platform.
