Customer Spotlights

Review of the Week - "It exceeded my expectation on a 3G connection! Believe me, I can do the work on my 3y old iphone 4 too."

By Splashtop Team
5 stars by Zich-zach

5 stars

All support engineers should really try this. (Good investment for company towards the engineers too) Now I can carry only an iPad Mini during my standby weeks. It exceeded my expectation on a 3G connection! Believe me, I can do the work on my 3y old iphone 4 too.

