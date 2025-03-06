Remote Server Access: How to Set Up and Manage Effectively

Remote server access is essential for IT teams, system administrators, and businesses that need to manage servers from anywhere. However, traditional remote access methods like VPNs, RDP, and SSH come with security vulnerabilities, latency issues, and complex setup requirements.
As cyber threats increase, organizations must adopt secure, high-performance remote access solutions to manage their servers without compromising security or efficiency.
In this guide, we’ll explore what remote server access is, common access methods, best practices for secure management, and the best tools available.
What is Remote Server Access?
Remote server access is the ability to connect to and control a server from a remote location. IT administrators, system engineers, and businesses rely on remote access to manage critical systems, perform maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and deploy updates without needing to be physically present.
Common Methods for Accessing Remote Servers
There are several ways to access remote servers, each with its own advantages and drawbacks. The right choice depends on factors like security, ease of setup, and performance.
Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP)
RDP is a built-in feature in Windows that allows users to connect to a remote server using a graphical interface. It is widely used for remote administration but comes with security risks, including vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers.
Virtual Private Network (VPN)
A VPN establishes a connection between a remote device and a private network, allowing users to access servers as if they were on the local network. While VPNs add a layer of encryption, they can introduce latency, require complex configurations, and be vulnerable to cyber threats if not properly managed.
Secure Shell (SSH)
SSH is commonly used for remote access to Linux and Unix-based servers. It provides a command-line interface, allowing IT administrators to manage servers. SSH keys offer stronger authentication than passwords, but improper key management can create security risks.
Remote Access Software
Dedicated remote access solutions provide an alternative to RDP and VPN. These tools offer a more secure, user-friendly way to access remote servers without requiring complex configurations. Solutions like Splashtop allow IT teams to establish fast, encrypted connections while reducing security risks associated with open ports and VPN dependencies.
Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up Remote Server Access
Setting up remote server access requires a structured approach to ensure secure and reliable connections. Below are the key steps, incorporating Splashtop as an efficient remote access solution.
Step 1 - Define Your Access Requirements
Before setting up remote access, determine:
Who needs access and their permission levels.
Whether access is for monitoring, maintenance, troubleshooting, or full administrative control.
Step 2 - Use a Secure Remote Access Solution
Instead of relying on VPNs or RDP, a dedicated remote access solution like Splashtop provides a more secure and user-friendly alternative.
Setting up Splashtop for remote server access:
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the server(s) to enable remote connections.
Configure security settings, including access permissions and authentication options.
Install the Splashtop Business app on the client device(s) used to access the server remotely.
Log in and connect securely without exposing RDP ports or relying on VPN configurations.
Step 3 - Set Up Secure Authentication
Security is critical when enabling remote server access. Best practices include:
Enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) to prevent unauthorized logins.
Using strong password policies and limiting login attempts.
Restricting remote access to specific IP addresses or user groups.
Step 4 - Monitor and Audit Remote Access Sessions
To maintain security and compliance, regularly:
Review session logs to track access attempts and activities.
Enable session recording where necessary for compliance.
Monitor performance metrics to identify potential issues with connectivity or server load.
By following these steps, IT teams and administrators can establish secure and reliable remote server access while minimizing security risks and operational disruptions.
Best Practices for Secure and Efficient Remote Server Management
Effective remote server management requires a balance between security and accessibility. By implementing best practices, IT teams can ensure stable, efficient, and secure remote access to critical infrastructure.
1. Enforce Strong Authentication Policies
Require multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of security beyond passwords.
Use role-based access control (RBAC) to restrict permissions based on user roles.
2. Keep Server Software and Remote Access Tools Updated
Regularly apply security patches and updates to the operating system and remote access software.
Monitor for zero-day vulnerabilities and ensure quick mitigation of security risks.
3. Monitor and Audit Remote Access Sessions
Enable logging and session recording to track access history and detect unauthorized activities.
Set up real-time alerts for failed login attempts or unusual activity.
Regularly review audit logs to ensure compliance with internal security policies.
4. Reduce Dependency on VPNs and Open RDP Ports
Avoid exposing RDP ports directly to the internet to prevent brute-force attacks.
Instead of using VPNs, opt for Splashtop’s secure remote access, which encrypts sessions and eliminates network vulnerabilities.
Restrict server access to whitelisted IPs when additional security is required.
5. Automate Maintenance and Security Checks
Schedule automated system updates to keep software secure.
Use remote management tools to apply patches and troubleshoot issues proactively.
Implement regular system health checks to identify potential performance or security risks.
By following these best practices, IT administrators can ensure that remote server access remains secure, efficient, and resilient against cyber threats.
Why Splashtop is the Best Choice for Remote Server Access
Splashtop provides a secure, high-performance alternative to traditional remote access methods like VPNs and RDP. It simplifies server management while reducing security risks associated with open network connections, making it ideal for IT teams and businesses.
1. Secure Remote Access Without VPN or RDP Risks
Traditional remote access methods like VPNs and RDP expose servers to cyber threats, including brute-force attacks and unauthorized access. Splashtop eliminates these risks by providing a direct, encrypted connection without the need for open RDP ports or complex VPN configurations.
2. Multi-Platform Support for Windows, Linux, and macOS Servers
Splashtop allows IT teams to connect to servers across different operating systems. Whether managing a Windows Server, Linux-based machine, or macOS system, administrators can establish remote sessions seamlessly from any device.
3. High-Performance Remote Sessions with Low Latency
Splashtop delivers a smooth and responsive remote experience, even when managing resource-intensive tasks. With optimized streaming, multi-monitor support, and minimal latency, IT teams can perform server maintenance efficiently.
4. Cost-Effective and Scalable for IT Teams and Enterprises
Compared to other remote access solutions, Splashtop offers a cost-effective pricing model without hidden fees. It provides flexible plans that scale with business needs, making it a suitable choice for small IT teams and large enterprises alike.
Splashtop combines security, reliability, and ease of use, making it a strong choice for organizations that need secure and efficient remote server access.
Get Started with Splashtop
Reliable and secure remote server access is essential for IT teams and businesses managing critical infrastructure.
Splashtop provides a secure, high-performance alternative to traditional remote server access methods. With its encrypted connections, multi-platform support, and ease of use, IT professionals can efficiently manage remote servers without the vulnerabilities associated with VPNs and exposed RDP ports.
For businesses looking for a scalable and secure remote access solution, Splashtop offers a reliable way to maintain server operations from anywhere. Try Splashtop today to experience secure and hassle-free remote server management.