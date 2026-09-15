How many people can access a single device? There are many times when multiple people will need remote access to the same computer, such as for collaboration, training, troubleshooting, or specialized software. But just as multiple people will struggle to sit at the same computer at the same time, having several people connect remotely to the same device can be challenging.
Standard Windows only allows one active remote desktop session at a time. If a second user tries to connect, Windows disconnects the first person to make room, which makes true simultaneous access to the same machine impossible without additional software. A good remote access platform should support simultaneous access, preferably without unnecessarily complex setup, permissions, or session management.
So, how can multiple users access the same machine remotely? Let’s explore how multi-user remote access works, where it’s useful, and how Splashtop enables secure, high-performance remote access even for multiple simultaneous users.
What is multi-user remote desktop access?
Multi-user remote desktop access is the ability of more than one person to connect to the same computer remotely. With a Splashtop Business Access Pro or Enterprise plan, up to three users can connect to the same computer at the same time. All connected users share the same desktop, applications, files, and on-screen activity, making it a valuable tool for remote collaboration and training.
This is different from multiple people accessing the same device for separate sessions independently, or using separate virtual desktops. It is a shared session in which connected users have remote access and control simultaneously.
Why use Splashtop for multi-user remote access?
Splashtop is designed to provide seamless multi-user remote access, enabling remote access and support across devices and locations, including:
1. Multiple users can access the same computer
Splashtop is designed to enable fast, efficient remote connections, including support for multiple users connecting to one computer simultaneously. All connected users can see and interact with the same desktop session, making it a powerful tool for remote collaboration and troubleshooting.
2. Users can connect from different devices
Splashtop allows users to connect to and from a wide variety of endpoints, regardless of device type or operating system. Users can connect from computers, tablets, or mobile devices, thus gaining incredible flexibility to work from anywhere. This makes Splashtop a great choice for distributed teams, remote employees, IT technicians, instructors, and more.
3. Sessions remain responsive and usable
Multi-user access is only useful if the remote session remains seamless, smooth, and responsive. If the session is choppy and difficult to manage, it creates a frustrating user experience with limited efficiency.
Splashtop provides high-performance remote access, low-latency streaming, and support for even the most demanding visual workflows, keeping remote sessions efficient and effective. This also makes Splashtop a great choice for tasks such as design reviews, troubleshooting, software training, and shared access to workstations.
4. Administrators retain control over access
Splashtop provides administrators with the control and management tools they need to keep access secure. Admins can manage which users and groups can connect to specific devices, keeping access restricted and secure. These controls include centralized user and computer management, permissions, and authentication, enabling admins to securely manage access.
Keep in mind that each user should have an individual account. Shared credentials reduce accountability and run the risk of unauthorized users connecting to a restricted device using a shared account.
Common uses for multi-user remote access
This raises the question: why would multiple users need to remotely access a single device at once? While multi-user remote access may not be used as frequently as single-user access, it still has many common use cases, including:
1. Collaborative troubleshooting
When two or more technicians need to access the same device, such as for diagnosing or resolving issues, multi-user remote access is essential. Good remote access enables specialists to join active sessions without requiring a separate screen-sharing tool, gaining shared visibility into the same system, applications, and errors no matter where they are.
2. Remote training and onboarding
Multi-user remote access is also a powerful tool for training and onboarding remote employees. With it, trainers can show trainees how to use software, workflows, or processes directly on the remote computer, providing hands-on training from anywhere. This is particularly useful for tasks such as technician shadowing or application training, as it allows participants to observe the same desktop and interact as needed.
3. Shared access to specialized software
Some businesses have workstations with licensed, resource-intensive, or specialized applications that can’t be accessed elsewhere, such as development tools or engineering applications. With multi-user remote access, users can access the workstation and collaborate on projects without duplicating it on every device.
4. Reviewing work together
Multi-user access enables users to inspect the same document, application, dataset, or design in real time, leading to improved collaboration, simplified feedback, and better decision-making. Keep in mind that these users are working within the same desktop session, so it’s important to coordinate on who’s controlling the device (just like with in-person collaboration).
5. Remote access to shared workstations
When businesses have shared workstations, such as office computers, production systems, or computer labs, it’s often necessary for multiple people to work on them at once. Multi-user remote access allows multiple authorized users to access the same device, enabling them to work together when necessary or individually as needed.
How multi-user access works with Splashtop
Remote access is easy with Splashtop, whether you’re adding one user or several. You can set up multi-user access in just six simple steps:
Set Up the Remote Computer: First, install Splashtop on the computer that users need to access, and add it to the appropriate Splashtop team or account.
Add Authorized Users: Once the device is set up, you can add users by creating or inviting user accounts. Users can be organized into groups as needed, but remember to avoid shared logins; each user should have an individual account.
Assign Computer Access: After users are set up, you can assign them access to the computers they need for their work. This can be done by groups or by individual users, and everything is managed from centralized access controls.
Configure User Permissions: Users can also be assigned different permissions and capabilities after they’re assigned to devices. This includes access to features such as remote control, file transfer, remote printing, and session recording, as required by their roles.
Connect to the Same Computer: When multiple users need to access the same computer, they can do so by launching Splashtop and selecting the device they need to connect to. Connected users will see the same remote desktop and on-screen activity, and up to three users can connect simultaneously.
Coordinate Shared Control: When multiple users access the same desktop, they’ll both be controlling it simultaneously, which means that keyboard and mouse actions will affect the same desktop. It’s important to establish clear communication guidelines for when several users are participating, so remote access doesn’t become a struggle for control.
What to look for in remote desktop software for multiple users
When you’re looking for a remote desktop solution, there are a few key features you won’t want to miss. Make sure you find a platform with these key capabilities:
Support for simultaneous connections to one computer, enabling multi-user access.
Clear user and computer permissions to keep unauthorized users out.
Individual user accounts, rather than shared credentials
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify login attempts.
Attended and unattended access for ease of access.
Cross-device access so users can connect regardless of device type or operating system.
Stable performance under multiple connections.
Multi-monitor support.
File transfer and remote printing.
Session recording and activity logs for accountability, security, and audits.
Centralized administration to manage access and rules from a single place.
Straightforward deployment and management.
It comes as no surprise that Splashtop provides each of these capabilities, bringing everything into a single platform that makes it easy to manage remote access across devices (including multi-user access) without unnecessary complexity.
How to manage multi-user remote access securely
When you allow multiple users to access the same device, there are some additional management considerations and challenges. To help with that, we’ve created a helpful list of advice for securely managing remote access for multiple users:
Use Individual User Accounts: Each user should have their own login, rather than sharing usernames and passwords. This helps make access traceable to specific individuals, thus improving security and accountability.
Require Multi-Factor Authentication: Passwords alone aren’t enough to secure accounts. Multi-factor authentication adds an additional level of security, wherein users have to verify their identities before logging in, making it harder for unauthorized users to gain access. Ensure MFA is required for all users to keep account access secure.
Limit Access to Necessary Computers: Users should not be granted unfettered access. Make sure users are granted access only to the systems they need, and review user and group assignments regularly to ensure access permissions remain up to date.
Apply Role-Based Permissions: Capabilities should also be restricted based on role and need. If users don’t need features like file transfer or remote printing for their jobs, then they shouldn’t be granted access to those capabilities.
Review Session Activity: Logging and monitoring user activity is important for cybersecurity. Use session logs and recordings where possible to track activity and monitor who accesses which devices and when, in case of suspicious activity.
Remove Access Promptly: Once users no longer need access to a device, it should be revoked quickly. This includes reviewing access permissions during onboarding and offboarding, as well as when roles change, to ensure users have only the access they need.
When Splashtop multi-user access is the right fit
Splashtop is a strong fit when:
Multiple users need to view or control the same device.
Technicians need to troubleshoot together.
Teams need access to a shared workstation.
Trainers need to demonstrate software or workflows to remote or hybrid employees.
Employees need to collaborate within the same application or computer environment even when working remotely.
Administrators need centralized control over remote access permissions for users and computers.
Your organization needs both attended and unattended remote access.
If users need a separate, private desktop environment, a multi-session or virtual desktop setup may be required.
Splashtop gives users a practical way to access and collaborate on a single remote device, without compromising speed or performance. With its centralized access management, security controls, and cross-device flexibility, Splashtop makes it easy for users to securely work from anywhere, on any device.
Ready to work from anywhere, on any device? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.