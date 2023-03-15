Where Does Remote Computer Access Fit in the New Cloud Landscape?

We live in a world where access to information is better than ever. Want to know how many people are on the planet, or how to tie a tie? "Just Google it". Can't remember your uncle's birthday? Check Facebook. Need to access your work documents while working from home? Just log-in to Dropbox.

With cloud-based working, business content can be stored on remote servers, available at any time. And with the coinciding growth of mobile devices (there are almost 225 million smartphones users in the U.S. alone), you can access that content from almost any location in the world. This is the new cloud-enabled, landscape: cloud storage platforms make it as easy to access work at home as from the office.

So, what is the role of remote computer access, in a cloud-landscape where the accessing of files is easier than ever?

, providing it is connected to the same network. With remote computer access, a user has access to the programs, software, files and network resources on the remote computer, controlling it as if they were sitting right in front of it.

In this post, we’re going to explore how remote computer access works in the new cloud landscape—and whether your company is better served using cloud computing or remote computer access.

The importance of remote computer access

Cloud computing may be one of the biggest business shifts in recent memory. When mentioning cloud computing, it makes sense to refer to Office 365, Microsoft’s all-inclusive business productivity platform. It’s the most popular enterprise cloud service on the market, offering users the ability to perform the majority of their daily tasks within a single platform, from email to document collaboration to data analytics.

But does Office 365 offer more capability than remote computer access? While the breadth of the offering cannot be disputed, businesses invested in cloud computing may be able to find additional capability, not to mention security, with remote computer access.

Cost savings

There are a number of ways in which remote computer access can cut down on business costs. You avoid investing in multiple copies of the same software packages, as they can be accessed via a single machine. In fact, as long as the host computer is high-performing, the machines used to access the host computer don’t have to be as powerful (and costly). Likewise, you can expect maintenance costs to go down, as you’re dealing with less software overall.

Ease of access

Remote computer access offers a more seamless experience than accessing files in the cloud, particularly when it comes to collaboration. Remote access enables users to connect to a common device or network directly, removing the process of sending work documents back and forth. Regardless of the programs or files needed to get work done, users can do so wherever they are on whichever device they choose.

Content security

There have always been security concerns with cloud computing, specifically those regarding user and business-sensitive data being stored on distant cloud servers. For organizations where the security of personally identifiable information (PII) and business-sensitive content is paramount, the cloud may seem like simply too big a risk, particularly with regulations like the HIPAA imposing fines on companies unable to protect the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information.

Remote computer access prevents the user (or anyone else) from having direct access to the company’s server, instead creating a secure two-way interface between the individual and the content. Sophisticated remote computer access solutions put this kind of security at the forefront, and can in fact help organizations meet HIPAA guidelines and other regulations regarding the privacy and security of remote access to sensitive information.

Get remote desktop access right with Splashtop

Splashtop Business Access offers fast, simple, and secure remote computer access for your business users, offering:

Broad device support: remotely access computers from practically any device: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook and Chrome browser.

Simple deployment: create your own account to log-in whenever you need to. You can also easily migrate from other remote solutions to Splashtop.

Robust security: all remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Remote access is also protected by device authentication, two-step verification, and multiple 2nd-level password options to maximize security.

User management: Invite business users and manually set their roles and access permissions to allow the entire business to use remote access, without the risk.

And Splashtop is a significantly more cost effective than alternative solutions like LogMeIn and GoToMyPC. So, join the 20 million other Splashtop users today.

Take a free trial of Splashtop Business Access to see what remote computer access can do for your company. Alternatively, get in touch with us today for more information.