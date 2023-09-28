Reasons To Upgrade from Splashtop Remote Support to Enterprise

The demand for robust and scalable remote support solutions has never been higher in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals are constantly looking for tools that simplify their operations and provide a secure and reliable environment for remote access and support. Splashtop has been at the forefront of delivering such solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its diverse user base.

Splashtop Remote Support offers MSPs and IT teams a cost-effective and powerful platform for remote support and endpoint monitoring and management. It's a solution that has proven its mettle in simplifying IT and support operations.

However, as organizations grow and the complexity of their IT infrastructure increases, there arises a need for a more comprehensive solution. This is where Splashtop Enterprise steps in, offering a next-gen, all-in-one remote access and support solution. Splashtop Enterprise is designed to cater to the nuanced demands of internal IT teams, helpdesks, and MSPs, providing advanced security, enterprise-class features, and seamless integration into existing IT environments.

In this blog, we explore why upgrading from Splashtop Remote Support to Splashtop Enterprise is a strategic move for organizations aiming to bolster their remote support and access capabilities. Whether you are a decision-maker contemplating this transition or an IT manager eager to elevate your remote support infrastructure, this piece will provide the insights needed to make an informed decision.

Understanding Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Support has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and cost-effective solution for MSPs and IT professionals. This platform has been meticulously crafted to simplify remote support and endpoint management. Here’s a closer look at what Splashtop Remote Support offers:

Access, Monitor, and Manage from Anywhere: Technicians can effortlessly access, monitor, and manage endpoints from any location. The platform provides a centralized dashboard that offers insights, automation, and secure remote access, making it easier for IT teams to stay on top of their operations.

High-Performance Remote Access: The platform boasts advanced performance architecture that ensures blazing-fast remote access with interactive HD video and audio sessions, delivering a seamless remote support experience.

Comprehensive Platform Support: Whether it's Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android, Splashtop Remote Support provides comprehensive platform support, ensuring that technicians can provide support regardless of the operating system.

Endpoint Security Dashboard: Security is a paramount concern, and Splashtop Remote Support addresses this by providing an endpoint security dashboard. This feature allows technicians to view endpoint security protection status for all Windows and Mac endpoints, ensuring the infrastructure remains secure.

1-to-Many Actions: Technicians can simultaneously execute or schedule tasks to multiple endpoints from the Splashtop web console. This feature is a time-saver and enhances efficiency in managing multiple endpoints.

Enable End-User Remote Access: Splashtop Remote Support allows the creation of up to 50 end-user accounts to provide users with remote access to their computers, extending the remote work capabilities to end-users.

Splashtop Remote Support is a robust solution catering to the fundamental needs of remote support and endpoint management. However, as organizations scale and their requirements become more complex, a more advanced solution like Splashtop Enterprise becomes indispensable.

Exploring Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise takes remote support and access solutions to a new level, offering many advanced features tailored for internal IT teams, helpdesks, and MSPs.

In fact, Splashtop Enterprise comes with all the features and capabilities of Splashtop Remote Support and then some more:

All-in-One Solution: Splashtop Enterprise not only facilitates seamless remote support, but also end-user access for remote working. This comprehensive approach ensures that organizations have a singular, powerful solution for all their remote access and support needs.

Advanced Security Features: Security is a cornerstone of Splashtop Enterprise. It offers Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, enabling authentication through various platforms like Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, and more. This level of security ensures that organizations can maintain a tight grip on access control, minimizing potential security risks.

Flexible Licensing: Unlike the fixed endpoint-based pricing of Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop Enterprise provides flexible licensing options. Organizations can choose the number of named end-user remote access licenses and concurrent technician remote support licenses, ensuring they only pay for what they need.

Enhanced User and Computer Management: With features like granular permissions, group-based access, and scheduled access times, managing users and computers becomes a breeze. These features allow for a more organized and efficient management structure, which is crucial for larger organizations.

Integration with Ticketing Systems: Splashtop Enterprise can integrate seamlessly with popular ticketing systems like Autotask PSA, ServiceNow, Freshservice, and more. This integration streamlines the support workflow, making it easier for technicians to manage support tickets and provide timely assistance.

On-Demand Service Desk Capabilities: The platform offers on-demand service desk capabilities, allowing IT teams to provide attended support swiftly. This is particularly useful in urgent scenarios where immediate support is required.

Customizable Add-Ons: Organizations can further enhance their remote support and access capabilities with powerful add-ons like Splashtop AR and Splashtop Connector. These add-ons provide additional functionalities that can be pivotal in specific use cases.

Splashtop Enterprise is designed to be a robust, scalable, and flexible solution that caters to the evolving needs of modern organizations. Its emphasis on security, integration, and advanced management features makes it a compelling upgrade from Splashtop Remote Support.

Benefits of Upgrading to Splashtop Enterprise

Upgrading to Splashtop Enterprise from Splashtop Remote Support is a strategic move that benefits your organization. Here are some compelling advantages that make Splashtop Enterprise a superior choice for evolving business needs:

1. Enhanced Security

Splashtop Enterprise offers advanced security features, including Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, granular permission control, and the ability to schedule access times. These features bolster security and streamline user management, ensuring that your remote access infrastructure adheres to the highest security standards.

2. Scalable Solution

As your organization grows, so does the need for a scalable remote access solution. Splashtop Enterprise is designed to scale effortlessly with your business, ensuring you can manage an increasing number of endpoints without compromising performance or security.

3. Consolidate Your IT Stack

Splashtop Enterprise can seamlessly integrate with popular ticketing systems and other IT management tools. This integration capability ensures that Splashtop Enterprise fits perfectly into your existing IT ecosystem, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing the learning curve for your team.

4. Empower Remote Workers

End-users will experience superior in-session capabilities with Splashtop Enterprise. Features like USB device redirection, mic passthrough, and high-performance remote access enhance the quality and effectiveness of remote access sessions. By providing end-users with reliable and high-performance remote access, you empower them to work efficiently from anywhere, anytime. This boosts productivity and contributes to better work-life balance and job satisfaction.

5. Improved Technician Efficiency

Splashtop Enterprise reduces the time and effort required to manage and support your IT infrastructure thanks to additional features such as service desk support workflows, Granular permissions, and group-based access management.

6. Flexible Licensing

Splashtop Enterprise offers flexible licensing options that allow you to choose the number of named end-user remote access licenses and concurrent technician remote support licenses. This flexibility ensures that you only pay for what you need, making it a cost-effective solution for organizations of all sizes.

In a nutshell, upgrading to Splashtop Enterprise is an investment in a superior remote access and support infrastructure that will serve your organization well as it grows and as the remote work landscape continues to evolve.

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

The transition from Splashtop Remote Support to Splashtop Enterprise is a strategic upgrade that aligns with the evolving demands of modern organizations. With robust features, enhanced security, seamless integrations, and more, Splashtop Enterprise is poised to significantly elevate your remote access and support capabilities.

Whether you are an MSP looking to provide exceptional service to your clients or an internal IT team aiming to streamline operations and enhance support, Splashtop Enterprise is the solution you need. Its flexible licensing options ensure that you get a tailored solution that matches your organizational structure and budget.

Now is the time to take your remote support and access capabilities to the next level. Contact us today to learn how Splashtop Enterprise can transform your remote access experience.

