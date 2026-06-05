Remote Support Solutions for MSPs and IT – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Remote Support

When evaluating remote support solutions, it's important to choose a platform that aligns with your team’s scale, workflow, and security requirements. At Splashtop, two powerful options stand out: Splashtop Remote Support (SOS tier) and Splashtop Enterprise.
Both solutions offer fast, secure attended and unattended remote access across devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and more. Each supports IT teams and service desks with core features like technician access, multi-monitor support, file transfer, session recording, and remote reboot capabilities. However, they are designed for different types of organizations and support models.
Splashtop Remote Support (SOS tier) is ideal for IT teams and MSPs that need an easy-to-deploy, technician-based solution for providing on-demand support and managing up to 300 unattended endpoints. It’s optimized for fast setup, intuitive operation, and essential support features at a highly competitive price.
In contrast, Splashtop Enterprise is built for large-scale environments that require advanced security controls, centralized administration, service desk workflows, and integrations such as SSO, SIEM, and SCIM. It’s the best choice for enterprises, educational institutions, and organizations in regulated industries that need to meet strict compliance requirements while supporting complex IT environments.
In the table below, you can compare the two options side-by-side to help you decide which one is the right fit for your needs.
Splashtop Remote Support (SOS tier)
Attended + Unattended Access
Yes
Yes
Attended support for mobile devices (Android/iOS)
Yes
Yes
Features including file transfer, chat, session recording, logging, and multi-monitor support
Yes
Yes
PSA ticketing and ITSM integration
Yes
Yes
User role and access management
Yes
Yes
User and computer grouping
Yes
Yes
End-user remote access licensing
Yes
Yes
Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender add-on
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, and more.
No
Yes
Unattended Android access
No
Yes
Advanced service desk workflow
No
Yes
Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector
No
Yes
Contact us now to learn more about, schedule a demo, or start a free trial of Splashtop Enterprise!