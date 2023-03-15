Remote Support Solutions for MSPs and IT – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Remote Support

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) perform the critical task of supporting and managing their clients’ computing infrastructure ensuring security, reliability, and uptime. It is a competitive landscape and MSPs have to continuously find ways to increase their margins. Splashtop’s remote support solutions have helped many MSPs around the globe reduce their costs, scale their business, and increase revenue.

Splashtop Remote Support is the #1 solution for MSPs to be able to remotely support and manage endpoints. Unlike remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, Splashtop Remote Support is cost-effective and offers the capabilities that MSPs require to effectively support their clients. Its’ endpoint monitoring and management features not only allow technicians to remotely support computers with features like remote control, proactive monitoring, 1-to-many actions, and more but also allow them to resell remote access by taking advantage of the 50 secondary users included (more end-user licenses can be purchased), enabling ‘work-from-anywhere’ for their end-users.

With the newly launched Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop takes remote support and remote access capabilities to the next level. Splashtop Enterprise is the next-gen all-in-one remote access solution for internal IT teams, helpdesks, as well as MSPs. It offers robust security, enterprise-class features, the ability to also support unmanaged devices, and integrates seamlessly into existing IT environments, ticketing systems, and technician workflows. It also provides the flexibility to choose the number of named end-user remote access licenses and concurrent technician remote support licenses.

Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop Remote Support.

Links from table above:

Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Remote Support

Contact us for pricing

Contact Us

Free Trial

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels