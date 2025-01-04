Enhance Your Privacy with the Remote Desktop Blank Screen Feature

Today’s employees can work from anywhere, thanks to the power of technology like remote desktop solutions. However, when working remotely, there’s always the risk of someone looking at an unattended computer that's remotely accessed and seeing something confidential.
That’s where blank screen features come in. Users can maintain privacy using remote desktop blank screen settings, which block the screen from unauthorized users. So, how does a blank screen on a remote desktop work, and how does Splashtop use blank screens to protect sensitive information? Let’s explore.
What is the Blank Screen Feature in Remote Desktop?
When users remotely access a computer, the computer still boots up and shows activity on the screen. When this happens, there’s no control over who can see the accessed device if they're nearby.
Splashtop’s remote desktop blank screen counters this by blanking out the screen of the remote device. So, while the user will still see the remote device’s screen on their end when they connect, it remains blanked out to anyone else. This helps ensure privacy and security when working remotely.
Why Privacy Matters in Remote Desktop Access?
Company data, files, and projects need to remain secure. They often contain proprietary or personal information that must be kept secret, especially for companies in the financial or healthcare fields.
Unauthorized viewers create a huge risk to data security, as they can easily see company data. If remote devices display data to anyone passing by, they're vulnerable to data breaches, unauthorized access, and the loss of company data, all of which could be disastrous.
When employees connect to their work computers remotely via a remote access solution like Splashtop, they need to be able to access that information safely and securely. While protecting devices from cyberattacks is one thing, keeping remote devices safe from prying eyes is another matter, so ensuring privacy using remote desktop blank screen features is extremely important.
Benefits of Using the Blank Screen for Privacy
Now that we understand what a remote desktop blank screen is and why privacy matters, we can look at the benefits of using blank screens for security. The benefits of a blank screen on remote desktop solutions include:
1. Secure Remote Sessions
Remote work has become commonplace, and for good reason, as it enables employees to work anytime, anywhere, and on any device. However, security remains of the utmost importance, especially when working remotely. Blank screen features help ensure privacy and security when working remotely.
2. Maintain Confidentiality
Employees need to be able to access remote devices securely and privately, which they can do while using blank screens. Blank screens prevent passersby from seeing when an employee is accessing a remote device or what they’re doing, so they maintain security and confidentiality.
3. Prevent Data Leaks
Work computers often contain sensitive or proprietary information that shouldn’t be visible to just anyone. Blank screens keep that information hidden when employees access a remote device, so prying eyes don’t get to see what’s on the screen.
4. Empower Remote Workers
Remote employees need the freedom and flexibility to access their work from anywhere, which they can’t do if it’s not secure. Ensuring remote and hybrid workers have access to secure remote access solutions allows organizations to create and build an efficient remote work environment so their employees can effectively and safely access their work files and programs no matter where they go.
How to Set Up the Blank Screen Feature on a Mac and Windows Computer with Splashtop
If you’re a Splashtop user, you may already be familiar with Splashtop’s blank screen feature. If you need help setting it up, you can do so by following these simple steps:
Open the Splashtop Streamer
Click on the “Security” tab
Check the box next to “Enable blank screen”
That’s it — it really is that simple. You can even customize your blank screen to show an image or logo instead.
Boost Security and Privacy with Splashtop Streamer's Blank Screen Feature
If you’re looking for a secure, flexible, and powerful remote access solution, you’ll love Splashtop. Splashtop enables employees to access their work computers from anywhere, on any device, empowering them to work from anywhere effectively.
Additionally, Splashtop’s security features keep devices safe and data protected. This includes a blank screen and advanced security features like multi-level password security, session idle timeout, and remote connection notifications. These keep Splashtop’s connections fast and secure, no matter where you are.
Ready to securely and efficiently work from anywhere? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today!