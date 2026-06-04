When IT teams need to manage remote devices, but no user is present to grant them access, what do they do?
PowerShell is a tool for Windows administration that empowers IT agents to perform maintenance, remediation, software updates, and more across remote devices. However, while this is a powerful tool for remote support, it requires the right access, permissions, controls, and visibility to truly provide the remote management capabilities teams need.
So, how can IT teams use PowerShell for remote support without user interaction? Let’s explore how native PowerShell remoting works, where its challenges lie, and how IT teams can reliably run scripts across unattended endpoints.
What Does It Mean to Run PowerShell Scripts Without User Interaction?
Running scripts without user interaction doesn’t mean bypassing security or user consent (that would be called hacking, and is typically illegal). Rather, it means authorized IT administrators can run approved scripts on managed devices without needing an end user to grant access. The admin already has permission; they’re just acting upon it.
Running scripts without user interaction typically means several things:
The device is already managed or configured for unattended administration.
The script can run in the background without launching a visible session for the user.
The user does not need to accept a remote support request.
The admin can run the script on demand or on a schedule.
The admin can review whether the script succeeded, failed, or needs follow-up.
This is particularly useful in environments where IT agents can’t physically access devices, such as remote and hybrid work environments, after-hours support, or distributed endpoint environments.
Common Reasons IT Teams Run PowerShell Scripts on Unattended Devices
Remote PowerShell scripting can help automate administrative tasks that don’t require live support sessions, particularly repeatable ones such as gathering information or applying changes.
Common uses for PowerShell scripting include:
Restarting services or processes.
Collecting device, software, or security information.
Removing unwanted applications.
Installing or updating approved software.
Applying configuration changes.
Clearing temporary files or caches.
Checking disk space, BitLocker status, firewall settings, or local policies.
Running remediation scripts after alerts or failed updates.
Native Method: Using PowerShell Remoting
This brings us to PowerShell Remoting. This is one of the primary native Microsoft methods for running commands or scripts on remote Windows devices.
PowerShell Remoting commonly uses commands such as Invoke-Command to run tasks remotely. In Windows environments, this typically depends on WinRM and WS-Management being enabled and configured on the target computers. This can include tasks like automating server management and gathering system data, helping IT teams manage Windows devices from anywhere.
How PowerShell Remoting Works
So, how does PowerShell Remoting work? PowerShell Remoting enables admins to send commands to a remote computer and receive the results in their console, including the ability to run commands on multiple devices.
Typically, this takes a few basic steps:
Enable and configure remoting on the remote devices
Ensure the remote device is online and reachable over the required network path.
Authenticate with appropriate administrative permissions.
Run the command or script.
Review the output.
Example of Running a Remote PowerShell Command
Let’s look at an example of a remote PowerShell command. Say you wanted to access your remote device (which, for the sake of simplicity, we’ll call “DEVICE-NAME”) and see which Windows services are currently running on it.
In this case, you would go to PowerShell and enter: Invoke-Command -ComputerName "DEVICE-NAME" -ScriptBlock { Get-Service }
This would connect to your computer and run the “Get-Service” command. That command fetches a list of the services on your device, along with their current statuses, and displays the results.
Why Native PowerShell Remoting Can Be Difficult at Scale
While PowerShell Remoting can work well in controlled environments, it becomes more difficult to manage when IT teams have to support distributed environments, hybrid workers, managed endpoints outside the corporate network, large endpoint groups, and so on. The more environments grow and the more complex they become, the harder it can be to manage native PowerShell Remoting consistently without additional tooling for targeting, scheduling, logging, and follow-up.
Common challenges for native PowerShell Remoting include:
Remote devices may be offline or outside the corporate network.
WinRM or remoting may not be consistently enabled.
Firewall rules, VPN dependencies, and network segmentation can potentially block PowerShell access.
Credential handling and authentication can become complex.
Scripts may require elevated privileges.
Results can be hard to centralize across multiple endpoints.
Failed scripts may require manual follow-up, which is hard to manage at scale or remotely.
Running scripts one device at a time does not scale well.
There may be limited visibility into which devices completed their tasks.
So while the PowerShell command is a powerful tool, it’s only part of an IT team’s workflow. They still need targeting, scheduling, execution control, logging, and visibility to properly manage devices from anywhere.
What a Reliable Remote Script Execution Workflow Should Include
With all that said, what does a good remote script execution flow look like? A reliable, robust script execution process should minimize user disruptions while maintaining security, consistency, and accountability, enabling IT teams to consistently run commands without interrupting work.
This workflow should include certain key steps, such as:
Confirm the device is authorized and managed: Scripts should run only on devices under IT administration, so setting up the appropriate permissions is a vital first step.
Define the task and expected result: Each script you run needs a clear purpose, whether it’s restarting a device, applying a configuration, collecting inventory information, or something else. The task and its result should be defined in the script before it runs.
Test the script before broad deployment: Testing is essential for avoiding unexpected issues. Make sure you test on a small group of devices before running the script across multiple endpoints so you can identify and address problems in advance.
Target the right devices: Make sure the script runs across the right devices. It helps to sort devices based on categories such as group, operating system, location, issue, or update status, so you can target the ones you need to focus on.
Run with the right permissions: Make sure you have the appropriate permissions in place before running scripts. Instead of offering broad access, work from a principle of least privilege and grant administrator privileges to authorized users.
Schedule scripts when appropriate: The last thing users want is a script interrupting them mid-task. Scheduling scripts to run after hours or during maintenance windows can reduce user disruption, helping keep efficiency running smoothly throughout the day.
Track status and output: Make sure you can see and track the results of each script, including both successes and failures. This information is vital for ensuring everything is working properly, providing the results you need, or letting you know which devices need attention.
Follow-up: If a script failed or a device is offline, it's important to follow up. This may just require a retry when the device is online, but it could also take a manual review or remediation; checking to identify and address the issue is essential.
Security Considerations Before Running PowerShell Scripts Remotely
When you run PowerShell scripts remotely, you’ll want to make sure you do it properly and safely. There are a few security considerations you’ll want to keep in mind when running scripts, including:
Use Approved Scripts
First, the scripts you run should be tested and approved before they’re widely deployed. This helps prevent faulty scripts from running across devices and causing otherwise preventable problems, as well as ensures your IT teams know exactly what scripts they run and what they do. After use, the scripts should be stored in a trusted location before they’re reused.
Limit Access to Authorized Admins
Script execution should be restricted to users with the proper administrative role in order to prevent unauthorized use or tampering. Given the amount of control PowerShell scripts provide, it’s important to keep access limited and managed to prevent rogue users from deploying unsafe or unapproved scripts.
Avoid Overly Broad Targeting
When you deploy scripts, there’s always the chance of something unexpected going wrong. As such, running tests and staged rollouts is important for ensuring smooth rollouts and identifying issues early. Running scripts across too many endpoints at once runs the risk of widespread issues impacting devices.
Keep Logs for Accountability
Logging is important for identifying who ran a script, when it ran, and what the results were. This is essential for maintaining accountability, so any changes can be traced back to whoever ran the script, but also for auditing and IT compliance.
Plan for Failure
There’s always the chance that scripts won’t work as intended. It could be that a device is offline, the script is blocked by policy, or another unexpected issue arises that prevents it from running properly. When this happens, it’s important to have a workflow that accounts for these failures and maintains visibility so the issues can be identified and addressed. Planning for failure is the best way to avoid it.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Run Scripts on Unattended Devices
When you want to run scripts on unattended devices, it helps to have a robust endpoint management solution that seamlessly supports remote endpoints. This brings us to Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), a powerful tool for IT teams who need to run and schedule scripts across endpoints.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can manage and support endpoints across their network from a centralized location. This makes it possible to run scripts without starting a remote desktop session or waiting for end users to grant permission, thereby improving speed and efficiency.
With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Run scripts and tasks across multiple managed endpoints from a single location.
Execute actions without interrupting the end user.
Schedule scripts to run during maintenance windows or after-hours.
Run administrative tasks in the background using remote command capabilities.
Target endpoint groups rather than connecting to one device at a time.
Review execution status for visibility into what succeeded, what failed, and what needs follow-up.
Combine scripting with endpoint visibility, patching, inventory, and remediation workflows.
As a result, IT teams using Splashtop AEM can manage PowerShell execution from a centralized location and seamless endpoint management workflow, rather than relying on native remoting prerequisites.
Best Practices for Running PowerShell Scripts on Unattended Devices
When you run PowerShell scripts, it’s important to follow some key best practices in order to ensure efficient and secure deployments. Keep these guidelines in mind, and you can efficiently run scripts across your endpoints:
Start with a small test group before broad rollout so you can verify the script works properly and address any issues in advance.
Use clear script names and descriptions to make it clear what each one is designed to do.
Document what each script does to track changes and their impacts.
Avoid scripts that require user prompts, as the goal is to run scripts on unattended devices.
Build scripts with error handling to address potential issues.
Use exit codes where possible so the management workflow can identify success, failure, and follow-up needs.
Run scripts during low-impact windows to minimize disruptions.
Review results to verify effectiveness before repeating the task across more devices.
Keep administrative access limited to approved IT users.
Standardize repeatable scripts in a controlled workflow.
Run PowerShell Scripts Remotely Without Disrupting Users
While PowerShell is a great tool for automating endpoint tasks, reliable remote execution across unattended managed devices requires more than command syntax alone. IT teams need a secure way to manage devices, run scripts, schedule tasks, and verify outcomes, and command syntax alone is usually not enough for that.
However, with a robust endpoint management solution like Splashtop AEM, IT teams can bring scripting, remote commands, patching, endpoint visibility, and remediation into one place. This simplifies the endpoint management process and gives teams the tools and flexibility they need to seamlessly support and manage remote devices across their environment, all from one place.
Want to run remote scripts, automate tasks, and manage unattended devices with greater visibility and control? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop AEM today.