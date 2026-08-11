Microsoft’s August 2026 Patch Tuesday release covers 421 CVEs across Windows, Office, Azure, Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, Developer Tools, and Microsoft Defender. Two vulnerabilities stand out on the radar for immediate attention: one with confirmed exploitation in the wild, and one that's publicly known. Two republished non-Microsoft CVEs affecting Windows TPM are also flagged. Here's our take on where to focus first.
Microsoft Patch Breakdown for August 2026
As we see most months, Windows accounts for the largest share of this release, with 236 vulnerabilities addressed across 32 distinct updates. Office and Office 2016 each carry 98 vulnerabilities, reflecting the same underlying set of issues delivered through two different servicing models — cumulative updates for currently supported Office versions and individual updates for Office 2016. SharePoint Server and Developer Tools round out the list with the next-largest vulnerability counts, at 30 and 26 respectively.
Here's the release break down:
Product Family
Updates per Product/Version
Vulnerabilities Addressed
Distinct Updates
Type of Update
Azure
1
17
15
Individual
Defender
1
1
1
Cumulative
Developer Tools
1
26
36
Cumulative
Exchange Server
1
7
4
Cumulative
Office
1
98
11
Cumulative (except 2016)
Office 2016
1
98
18
Individual
Other
1
6
4
Individual
SharePoint Server
1
30
3
Cumulative
Windows
1
236
32
Cumulative
When we dig into where this month's exposure actually sits, it's a familiar set of areas: core Windows networking and driver components (DNS Server, DHCP Server, RRAS, SSTP, RMCAST, Telephony Service, Win32k), Office document-handling components (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and the shared Graphics Component), and collaboration platforms (SharePoint Server and Exchange Server). We're also seeing a meaningful concentration of fixes in Developer Tools and .NET this month, which is worth flagging if your organization runs internal build or CI/CD infrastructure.
Because Office and Windows together account for over three-quarters of this month's addressed vulnerabilities, we'd expect the bulk of patch validation effort to land on endpoint and productivity workloads rather than server infrastructure — though the server-side fixes in SharePoint, Exchange, and core Windows networking services carry outsized risk given their network-facing nature.
Zero-Day and Exploitation More Likely Vulnerabilities
Every month, we pay close attention to CVEs where Microsoft's own signals — publicly known details or confirmed exploitation — indicate real-world risk is outpacing the CVSS-driven severity score. This month, two vulnerabilities fall into that category:
CVE ID
Title
Notable Item
CVE-2026-62832
Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Publicly Known
CVE-2026-68820
Windows Ancillary Function Driver for WinSock Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
Exploitation Detected
CVE-2026-68820 has confirmed active exploitation, and CVE-2026-62832 is publicly known, meaning technical details are already available that could accelerate exploit development. Both are elevation-of-privilege vulnerabilities rated Important rather than Critical — a good reminder that we don't rely on severity ratings alone to gauge urgency. These two vulnerabilities belong at the top of this month's patch queue regardless of their CVSS-driven label.
Critical Vulnerabilities in August 2026
Our review of this release identifies 43 vulnerabilities rated Critical, the large majority of which are remote code execution (RCE) flaws. Several affect network-facing infrastructure that we commonly see exposed within, or at the edge of, enterprise networks:
CVE ID
Affected Component
Impact
CVE-2026-62817 / CVE-2026-62820 / CVE-2026-62878 / CVE-2026-65789
Windows DNS Server
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62819
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62818
Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS)
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62815
Microsoft QUIC
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62816
Windows Reliable Multicast Transport Driver (RMCAST)
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62889
Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP)
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62823
Windows DHCP Server
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-65791
Windows iSCSI Target Service
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62824
Remote Desktop Client
Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62827 / CVE-2026-64921 / CVE-2026-65665
Microsoft SharePoint Server
Elevation of Privilege / Remote Code Execution
CVE-2026-62911
Microsoft Exchange Server
Elevation of Privilege
The remaining Critical-rated CVEs we're tracking are concentrated in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and the shared Graphics Component), which sees more than a dozen Critical RCE vulnerabilities this month. Because several of these flaws affect services that are frequently exposed to untrusted networks — DNS, RRAS, and DHCP in particular — we'd treat patch validation and deployment for domain controllers, edge servers, and remote access infrastructure as a top priority.
How to Prioritize August 2026 Patches
With 421 CVEs to work through, a risk-based approach is essential. Here's how we'd recommend triaging this month's release.
Patch Within 72 Hours
Windows DNS Server, DHCP Server, RRAS, SSTP, and RMCAST — Critical RCE flaws in network-facing services
Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) and Microsoft QUIC — Critical RCE affecting identity and transport infrastructure
CVE-2026-68820 (WinSock AFD) and CVE-2026-62832 (User Profile Service) — actively exploited and publicly known, respectively
SharePoint Server and Exchange Server — Critical vulnerabilities in collaboration platforms with internet-facing deployments
Remote Desktop Client and iSCSI Target Service — Critical RCE relevant to remote access and storage infrastructure
Patch Within 1-2 Weeks
Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access) — high-volume Critical and Important RCE vulnerabilities requiring user interaction
Developer Tools and .NET — relevant to internal build, CI/CD, and application infrastructure
Windows Kernel, Win32k, NTFS, and Telephony Service — Important-rated vulnerabilities with broad footprint across endpoints
Regular Patch Cycle
Lower-severity Windows components affecting less commonly exposed services
Vulnerabilities requiring local access or non-default configurations
Systems with compensating controls already in place (network segmentation, restricted access, EDR coverage)
Notable Non-Microsoft CVEs Republished
CNA
Tag
CVE
FAQs?
Workarounds?
Mitigations?
MITRE
Windows TPM
CVE-2026-6726
Yes
No
No
MITRE
Windows TPM
CVE-2026-6727
Yes
No
No
Both republished CVEs affect Windows TPM (Trusted Platform Module) implementations and are tracked under MITRE rather than Microsoft's own CNA. Neither currently has documented workarounds or mitigations, which makes timely patch application the primary remediation path once vendor updates are available. As we note every month these come up, we'd recommend treating third-party and firmware-adjacent components like TPM stacks as part of the same vulnerability-management workflow you use for OS-level patches, rather than as a separate, lower-priority track.
How Splashtop AEM Can Help
With 421 CVEs to sort through this month, manually triaging risk across every endpoint isn't realistic. That's exactly the gap Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) is built to close:
Identify Risk Quickly: Get centralized visibility into endpoint vulnerabilities, patch status, and software/hardware inventory, so you know where you're exposed before you start patching.
Prioritize Critical Updates: AI-powered CVE insights surface which vulnerabilities matter most for your environment — including Critical-severity issues and CVEs with confirmed or likely exploitation — so effort goes where risk is highest first.
Patch Faster: Automate patch policies and deploy updates to operating systems and third-party software in real time, with visibility into success and failure at every step.
Strengthen Existing Workflows: Layer faster remediation and better visibility instead of manual patching or alongside Microsoft Intune.
Try Splashtop AEM Free
A single Patch Tuesday can take weeks to fully remediate without the right tooling — and by the time it's done, the next release is already on the way. With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Detect vulnerable endpoints across your environment
Prioritize critical CVEs based on real exploitation risk
Automate patch deployment for Windows, Office, and third-party applications
Monitor patch success and failure from a single dashboard
Strengthen security across distributed and remote environments