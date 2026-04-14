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April 2026 Patch Tuesday: 165 Vulnerabilities, 1 Zero-Day

Trevor Jackins
7 min read
Updated
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Microsoft’s April 2026 Patch Tuesday includes 165 Microsoft CVEs and one confirmed exploited zero-day, making this a release that deserves fast, risk-based patch prioritization. The most urgent issue is CVE-2026-32201 in Microsoft Office SharePoint, which Microsoft has flagged as exploitation detected.

Alongside that zero-day, this month also includes a sizable group of vulnerabilities marked Exploitation More Likely, signaling increased short-term risk across Windows endpoints, servers, and core enterprise services.

This month’s release also stands out for its broad enterprise exposure. High-priority issues affect SharePoint, Windows IKE Extension, Remote Desktop, Active Directory, SQL Server, Microsoft Power Apps, Office, and Azure-related services. That combination makes April a month when patching teams should focus first on systems with the greatest exposure and business impact, rather than relying solely on CVSS scores.

Microsoft Patch Breakdown for April 2026

This month’s release spans a broad mix of Windows core services, on-premises infrastructure, Office workloads, SQL Server, Azure services, and developer-adjacent tooling. The most notable concentration areas include:

  • Windows core and infrastructure components such as TCP/IP, BitLocker, WinSock, LSASS, Remote Desktop, Kerberos, Desktop Window Manager, Windows Shell, and Windows IKE Extension

  • Identity and directory services including Windows Active Directory and authentication-related components

  • Office and collaboration platforms including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint

  • Cloud and Azure workloads including Azure Logic Apps, Azure Monitor Agent, and Microsoft Power Apps

  • Database and management tooling including SQL Server, Windows Server Update Service, and Microsoft Management Console

The key story this month is not just the count, but the breadth of exposed enterprise surfaces, including collaboration platforms, identity services, remote access components, and network-facing Windows services.

Zero-Day and Exploitation More Likely Vulnerabilities

Confirmed exploited zero-day

Microsoft has marked the following vulnerability as exploitation detected:

  • CVE-2026-32201, Microsoft Office SharePoint

Because this affects SharePoint and is already being exploited, organizations using SharePoint, especially those with exposed or business-critical deployments, should treat this as the top remediation item in the April cycle.

Vulnerabilities marked Exploitation More Likely

Microsoft has also flagged a sizable group of vulnerabilities as Exploitation More Likely, which raises the risk of near-term weaponization after disclosure. Key examples include:

Boot, kernel, and system integrity

  • CVE-2026-0390, Windows Boot Loader

  • CVE-2026-26169, Windows Kernel Memory

  • CVE-2026-32070, Windows Common Log File System Driver

Remote access and network exposure

  • CVE-2026-26151, Windows Remote Desktop

  • CVE-2026-27921, Windows TCP/IP

  • CVE-2026-32075, Windows Universal Plug and Play Device Host

  • CVE-2026-32093, Function Discovery Service

Identity and security controls

  • CVE-2026-27906, Windows Hello

  • CVE-2026-27913, Windows BitLocker

  • CVE-2026-33825, Microsoft Defender

  • CVE-2026-33826, Windows Active Directory

Windows user and management layers

  • CVE-2026-27909, Microsoft Windows Search Component

  • CVE-2026-27914, Microsoft Management Console

  • CVE-2026-32152, Desktop Window Manager

  • CVE-2026-32154, Desktop Window Manager

  • CVE-2026-32162, Windows COM

  • CVE-2026-32202, Windows Shell

  • CVE-2026-32225, Windows Shell

What IT teams should take from this

This list matters because it affects foundational Windows components tied to:

  • boot integrity

  • remote access

  • authentication

  • endpoint security

  • shell behavior

  • file systems

  • network stack functionality

Even where exploitation is not yet confirmed, these are the vulnerabilities most likely to become operationally important quickly. That makes them strong candidates for early validation and fast deployment in this month’s patch cycle.

Critical Vulnerabilities in April 2026

Highest-severity vulnerability

The highest-scoring vulnerability in this month’s release is:

  • CVE-2026-33824, Windows IKE Extension, CVSS 9.8

Why it stands out:

  • It has the highest CVSS score in the April release

  • It affects a Windows networking component

  • It should be treated as a top-priority remediation item in environments with exposed or security-sensitive network infrastructure

Other high-severity enterprise risks

Several other vulnerabilities deserve close attention because they affect widely used enterprise platforms and services:

  • CVE-2026-26149, Microsoft Power Apps, 9.0

  • CVE-2026-26167, Windows Push Notifications, 8.8

  • CVE-2026-26178, Windows Advanced Rasterization Platform, 8.8

  • CVE-2026-32157, Remote Desktop Client, 8.8

  • CVE-2026-32171, Azure Logic Apps, 8.8

  • CVE-2026-33120, SQL Server, 8.8

  • CVE-2026-32225, Windows Shell, 8.8

How to Prioritize April 2026 Patches

Patch within 72 hours

Start with the vulnerabilities that combine confirmed exploitation, high severity, and broad enterprise impact:

  • CVE-2026-32201, Microsoft Office SharePoint

  • CVE-2026-33824, Windows IKE Extension

Also prioritize the vulnerabilities Microsoft marked Exploitation More Likely, especially those affecting:

  • Windows Boot Loader

  • Windows Remote Desktop

  • Windows Kernel Memory

  • Windows BitLocker

  • Windows TCP/IP

  • Windows Shell

  • Desktop Window Manager

  • Windows Active Directory

  • Microsoft Management Console

This first wave should also include high-severity service and platform risks such as:

  • Microsoft Power Apps

  • Azure Logic Apps

  • SQL Server

  • Remote Desktop Client

  • Windows Push Notifications

Patch within 1 to 2 weeks

After the highest-risk issues are validated and deployed, move to the broader set of important vulnerabilities affecting common business workloads and admin tooling, including:

  • Microsoft Office vulnerabilities across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Office core

  • LSASS, Kerberos, RPC, WinSock, and file system-related Windows components

  • Azure Monitor Agent, PowerShell, .NET, and other developer-adjacent tooling

  • Remote access and licensing-related Windows services

Regular patch cycle

Lower-priority items can follow the normal patch process once the highest-risk issues are addressed. These generally include:

  • Vulnerabilities marked Exploitation Unlikely

  • Lower-scored local issues

  • Narrower-impact components such as Windows File Explorer, Windows Snipping Tool, lower-severity Windows COM entries, and miscellaneous UPnP, SSDP, speech, and file system issues with more limited exposure

Notable Third-Party Updates

Microsoft also republished 82 non-Microsoft CVEs as part of the April 2026 cycle. These include issues affecting AMD Input-Output Memory Management Unit, Node.js, Windows Secure Boot, Git for Windows, and a large set of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge CVEs.

For most IT teams, the priority here is simple:

  • Check whether the affected software exists in your environment

  • Review browser exposure, especially Edge

  • Include key third-party apps and dependencies in the same patch cycle review

This does not make every republished CVE urgent, but it does mean April’s patch cycle should include more than just Microsoft systems.

How Splashtop AEM Helps IT Teams Respond Faster

High-risk Patch Tuesday months like April 2026 create a familiar challenge: too many vulnerabilities, too many affected systems, and not enough time for slow patching workflows. Splashtop AEM helps IT teams respond faster with real-time patching, CVE visibility, and centralized endpoint insight so they can find exposed systems and take action quickly.

For teams still patching manually, Splashtop AEM helps reduce repetitive work with automated patching, real-time deployment, and centralized visibility across managed devices. That makes it easier to push urgent fixes faster and spend less time chasing patch status across the environment.

For teams already using Microsoft Intune, Splashtop AEM adds more immediate patching and operational visibility to Intune, which can be especially useful during high-risk months like this one. It can also help close gaps around third-party app patching, patch status detail, and rapid response when critical vulnerabilities need faster action.

For teams using an RMM or a standalone patching tool, Splashtop AEM provides a more streamlined way to handle patching, endpoint visibility, background actions, and remediation from a single console. That can help simplify operations while still giving IT teams the control they need to respond quickly when new high-priority vulnerabilities emerge.

With real-time patching, CVE visibility, software and hardware inventory, automation, and quick remediation tools, Splashtop AEM helps IT teams shorten the time between identifying risk and reducing it.

Try Splashtop AEM Free

When Patch Tuesday includes an exploited zero-day and a long list of likely-to-be-targeted Windows vulnerabilities, faster patching can make a real difference. Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to get real-time patching, CVE visibility, and the endpoint insight needed to respond faster when risk is highest.

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