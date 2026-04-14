Microsoft’s April 2026 Patch Tuesday includes 165 Microsoft CVEs and one confirmed exploited zero-day, making this a release that deserves fast, risk-based patch prioritization. The most urgent issue is CVE-2026-32201 in Microsoft Office SharePoint, which Microsoft has flagged as exploitation detected.
Alongside that zero-day, this month also includes a sizable group of vulnerabilities marked Exploitation More Likely, signaling increased short-term risk across Windows endpoints, servers, and core enterprise services.
This month’s release also stands out for its broad enterprise exposure. High-priority issues affect SharePoint, Windows IKE Extension, Remote Desktop, Active Directory, SQL Server, Microsoft Power Apps, Office, and Azure-related services. That combination makes April a month when patching teams should focus first on systems with the greatest exposure and business impact, rather than relying solely on CVSS scores.
Microsoft Patch Breakdown for April 2026
This month’s release spans a broad mix of Windows core services, on-premises infrastructure, Office workloads, SQL Server, Azure services, and developer-adjacent tooling. The most notable concentration areas include:
Windows core and infrastructure components such as TCP/IP, BitLocker, WinSock, LSASS, Remote Desktop, Kerberos, Desktop Window Manager, Windows Shell, and Windows IKE Extension
Identity and directory services including Windows Active Directory and authentication-related components
Office and collaboration platforms including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint
Cloud and Azure workloads including Azure Logic Apps, Azure Monitor Agent, and Microsoft Power Apps
Database and management tooling including SQL Server, Windows Server Update Service, and Microsoft Management Console
The key story this month is not just the count, but the breadth of exposed enterprise surfaces, including collaboration platforms, identity services, remote access components, and network-facing Windows services.
Zero-Day and Exploitation More Likely Vulnerabilities
Confirmed exploited zero-day
Microsoft has marked the following vulnerability as exploitation detected:
CVE-2026-32201, Microsoft Office SharePoint
Because this affects SharePoint and is already being exploited, organizations using SharePoint, especially those with exposed or business-critical deployments, should treat this as the top remediation item in the April cycle.
Vulnerabilities marked Exploitation More Likely
Microsoft has also flagged a sizable group of vulnerabilities as Exploitation More Likely, which raises the risk of near-term weaponization after disclosure. Key examples include:
Boot, kernel, and system integrity
CVE-2026-0390, Windows Boot Loader
CVE-2026-26169, Windows Kernel Memory
CVE-2026-32070, Windows Common Log File System Driver
Remote access and network exposure
CVE-2026-26151, Windows Remote Desktop
CVE-2026-27921, Windows TCP/IP
CVE-2026-32075, Windows Universal Plug and Play Device Host
CVE-2026-32093, Function Discovery Service
Identity and security controls
CVE-2026-27906, Windows Hello
CVE-2026-27913, Windows BitLocker
CVE-2026-33825, Microsoft Defender
CVE-2026-33826, Windows Active Directory
Windows user and management layers
CVE-2026-27909, Microsoft Windows Search Component
CVE-2026-27914, Microsoft Management Console
CVE-2026-32152, Desktop Window Manager
CVE-2026-32154, Desktop Window Manager
CVE-2026-32162, Windows COM
CVE-2026-32202, Windows Shell
CVE-2026-32225, Windows Shell
What IT teams should take from this
This list matters because it affects foundational Windows components tied to:
boot integrity
remote access
authentication
endpoint security
shell behavior
file systems
network stack functionality
Even where exploitation is not yet confirmed, these are the vulnerabilities most likely to become operationally important quickly. That makes them strong candidates for early validation and fast deployment in this month’s patch cycle.
Critical Vulnerabilities in April 2026
Highest-severity vulnerability
The highest-scoring vulnerability in this month’s release is:
CVE-2026-33824, Windows IKE Extension, CVSS 9.8
Why it stands out:
It has the highest CVSS score in the April release
It affects a Windows networking component
It should be treated as a top-priority remediation item in environments with exposed or security-sensitive network infrastructure
Other high-severity enterprise risks
Several other vulnerabilities deserve close attention because they affect widely used enterprise platforms and services:
CVE-2026-26149, Microsoft Power Apps, 9.0
CVE-2026-26167, Windows Push Notifications, 8.8
CVE-2026-26178, Windows Advanced Rasterization Platform, 8.8
CVE-2026-32157, Remote Desktop Client, 8.8
CVE-2026-32171, Azure Logic Apps, 8.8
CVE-2026-33120, SQL Server, 8.8
CVE-2026-32225, Windows Shell, 8.8
How to Prioritize April 2026 Patches
Patch within 72 hours
Start with the vulnerabilities that combine confirmed exploitation, high severity, and broad enterprise impact:
CVE-2026-32201, Microsoft Office SharePoint
CVE-2026-33824, Windows IKE Extension
Also prioritize the vulnerabilities Microsoft marked Exploitation More Likely, especially those affecting:
Windows Boot Loader
Windows Remote Desktop
Windows Kernel Memory
Windows BitLocker
Windows TCP/IP
Windows Shell
Desktop Window Manager
Windows Active Directory
Microsoft Management Console
This first wave should also include high-severity service and platform risks such as:
Microsoft Power Apps
Azure Logic Apps
SQL Server
Remote Desktop Client
Windows Push Notifications
Patch within 1 to 2 weeks
After the highest-risk issues are validated and deployed, move to the broader set of important vulnerabilities affecting common business workloads and admin tooling, including:
Microsoft Office vulnerabilities across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Office core
LSASS, Kerberos, RPC, WinSock, and file system-related Windows components
Azure Monitor Agent, PowerShell, .NET, and other developer-adjacent tooling
Remote access and licensing-related Windows services
Regular patch cycle
Lower-priority items can follow the normal patch process once the highest-risk issues are addressed. These generally include:
Vulnerabilities marked Exploitation Unlikely
Lower-scored local issues
Narrower-impact components such as Windows File Explorer, Windows Snipping Tool, lower-severity Windows COM entries, and miscellaneous UPnP, SSDP, speech, and file system issues with more limited exposure
Notable Third-Party Updates
Microsoft also republished 82 non-Microsoft CVEs as part of the April 2026 cycle. These include issues affecting AMD Input-Output Memory Management Unit, Node.js, Windows Secure Boot, Git for Windows, and a large set of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge CVEs.
For most IT teams, the priority here is simple:
Check whether the affected software exists in your environment
Review browser exposure, especially Edge
Include key third-party apps and dependencies in the same patch cycle review
This does not make every republished CVE urgent, but it does mean April’s patch cycle should include more than just Microsoft systems.
How Splashtop AEM Helps IT Teams Respond Faster
High-risk Patch Tuesday months like April 2026 create a familiar challenge: too many vulnerabilities, too many affected systems, and not enough time for slow patching workflows. Splashtop AEM helps IT teams respond faster with real-time patching, CVE visibility, and centralized endpoint insight so they can find exposed systems and take action quickly.
For teams still patching manually, Splashtop AEM helps reduce repetitive work with automated patching, real-time deployment, and centralized visibility across managed devices. That makes it easier to push urgent fixes faster and spend less time chasing patch status across the environment.
For teams already using Microsoft Intune, Splashtop AEM adds more immediate patching and operational visibility to Intune, which can be especially useful during high-risk months like this one. It can also help close gaps around third-party app patching, patch status detail, and rapid response when critical vulnerabilities need faster action.
For teams using an RMM or a standalone patching tool, Splashtop AEM provides a more streamlined way to handle patching, endpoint visibility, background actions, and remediation from a single console. That can help simplify operations while still giving IT teams the control they need to respond quickly when new high-priority vulnerabilities emerge.
With real-time patching, CVE visibility, software and hardware inventory, automation, and quick remediation tools, Splashtop AEM helps IT teams shorten the time between identifying risk and reducing it.
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When Patch Tuesday includes an exploited zero-day and a long list of likely-to-be-targeted Windows vulnerabilities, faster patching can make a real difference. Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to get real-time patching, CVE visibility, and the endpoint insight needed to respond faster when risk is highest.