Extending WFH Capabilities Amid COVID19 | A Splashtop Case Study

"Perhaps what matters when all is said and done is not who puts us down but who picks us up.” This quote from Kate Dicamillo highlights what businesses should be focusing on during these challenging times: extending a helpful hand. And that’s what we have been doing at Splashtop. We are glad to see that many of our customers are also doing the same. Today we highlight one of them: My IT Indy, a leading MSP in Plainfield, Indiana.

Helping Indiana Businesses Achieve Resilience by Extending WFH Capabilities During the COVID19 Crisis

Ryan Grimes, President of My IT Indy, explains how during the COVID19 crisis, his company used Splashtop Business Access to enable small businesses in Indiana to continue running from the safety of their homes.

Ryan says that “When COVID19 hit the Indiana community, most businesses who could work from home, immediately did.”

However, he further explains, “while many other businesses did have the potential to move remotely, they did not know how to.”

Grimes says that to move forward during trying times, we need to stay positive, and he confidently believes that his company could be “the calm in the storm.”

He further highlights that "this situation is what it is, and how we react to it will determine how we make it out of it. "

My IT Indy decided to embark on a mission: Ensuring clients could get set up for working from home to ensure business continuity.

With many WFH solutions on the market claiming to be the best, My IT Indy had to spend some time evaluating several options. Ryan said that his company was planning to extend these capabilities at no cost. So the working-from-home solutions needed to be not just reliable, but also affordable.

Over the years, Grimes'company had used a variety of tools to enable their own staff to work from home. These tools had been either bought up, integrated into other systems, or increased prices unreasonably.

When My IT Indy found Splashtop Business Access, it checked all of the boxes for their needs:

Reasonably Priced — Splashtop prices started at just at $5 a month - which represents up to 80% in savings from other solutions like VPN/RDP, TeamViewer, or LogMeIn. And to provide COVID19 relief, Splashtop also did not have a history of price increases like other remote access providers.

Worked on multiple devices — Splashtop could be used on laptops, tablets, smartphones and works with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android operating systems.

Secure — Splashtop remote access came with two-factor verification and protection with TLS, multi-level password security, blank screen, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, and many other features which makes it a secure and reliable remote access solution.

Easy to use and deploy — Users could get started in 4 simple steps .

